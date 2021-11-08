Registration was successful!
LIVE: Barack Obama Takes Part in Panel Event at COP26
COP26 Climate Summit
The UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland is being held from 31 October - 12 November, gathering world leaders from around 200 countries. Politicians are set to craft a strategy on reaching a net-zero emissions level by 2050 and to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
Barack Obama Takes Part in Panel Event at COP26
The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow has entered its second week. 08.11.2021, Sputnik International
Sputnik goes live from Glasgow, Scotland, where the former US President Barack Obama is taking part in the “Partnerships for Island Resilience: Sharing solutions in the Great Ocean States” panel event.After that, Obama will also deliver remarks at the climate summit itself. According to his press secretary Hannah Hankins, the former US president will reflect "on the resilience of the Paris Accords: young activists taking up the baton; continued global commitment; state, local and private sector progress". The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference is being held at the SEC Centre in Glasgow between 31 October and 12 November. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
barack obama, news, cop26

Barack Obama Takes Part in Panel Event at COP26

11:40 GMT 08.11.2021
© Ruptly
The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow has entered its second week.
Sputnik goes live from Glasgow, Scotland, where the former US President Barack Obama is taking part in the “Partnerships for Island Resilience: Sharing solutions in the Great Ocean States” panel event.
After that, Obama will also deliver remarks at the climate summit itself. According to his press secretary Hannah Hankins, the former US president will reflect "on the resilience of the Paris Accords: young activists taking up the baton; continued global commitment; state, local and private sector progress".
The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference is being held at the SEC Centre in Glasgow between 31 October and 12 November.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
