Barack Obama Takes Part in Panel Event at COP26

Sputnik goes live from Glasgow, Scotland, where the former US President Barack Obama is taking part in the “Partnerships for Island Resilience: Sharing solutions in the Great Ocean States” panel event.After that, Obama will also deliver remarks at the climate summit itself. According to his press secretary Hannah Hankins, the former US president will reflect "on the resilience of the Paris Accords: young activists taking up the baton; continued global commitment; state, local and private sector progress". The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference is being held at the SEC Centre in Glasgow between 31 October and 12 November. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Barack Obama takes part in COP26 panel event on Great Ocean States and Island Resilience
The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow has entered its second week.
Sputnik goes live from Glasgow, Scotland, where the former US President Barack Obama is taking part in the “Partnerships for Island Resilience: Sharing solutions in the Great Ocean States” panel event.
After that, Obama will also deliver remarks at the climate summit itself. According to his press secretary Hannah Hankins, the former US president will reflect "on the resilience of the Paris Accords: young activists taking up the baton; continued global commitment; state, local and private sector progress".
The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference is being held at the SEC Centre in Glasgow between 31 October and 12 November.