Alec Baldwin Demands Police Presence on Movie Sets Following Fatal Shooting
Alec Baldwin Demands Police Presence on Movie Sets Following Fatal Shooting
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
After an on-set tragedy involving him left "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza wounded, the 63-year-old actor has been at the center of an ongoing discussion in Hollywood about the usage of real guns during production.
Alec Baldwin issued a statement on social media on Monday to promote his solution for making film and television sets with firearms safer, it involves hiring police officers.
Baldwin shared a screenshot of his official Twitter post on Instagram since he closed his Twitter from unauthorized subscribers sometime prior to this day.
The actor said that he feels that having
a police presence paid for by the networks or studios will result in fewer gun-related mishaps.
"Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety," he wrote.
Previously, on his Instagram, Baldwin provided a lengthy statement regarding the conditions on the set of "Rust" before the accidental death of the cinematographer.
As Fox News noted,
the actor's proposal is similar to the restrictions in place for film productions in New York City, one of the world's most densely populated film hubs. Productions must follow a code of behavior that includes guidelines for parking, notifying neighbors, and other details, such as the prohibition of weapons firing outside between the hours of 10 pm and 10 am.
The city also requires permission from the police department and the presence of an officer on-site for the use of a weapon or replica firearm.
Baldwin's suggestion that all movie sets follow these criteria to keep them safer appears to go above and beyond what other productions have vowed to do.
Shortly after the incident involving Baldwin, ABC's detective drama "The Rookie" reportedly revealed
that it will no longer utilize real guns on set, instead opting for airsoft weapons with genuine sounds and muzzle flare added using VFX.
200 of Halyna Hutchin's cinematography colleagues signed an open letter last week indicating that they will not work on sets with real firearms.
"Halyna Hutchins was an incredible rising cinematographer who passionately loved her job and cared about the images she created. She was a friend, a colleague, a part of our cinematography community. Her death on October 21, 2021 by a live firearm expelled on the set of the film ‘Rust’ was senseless, negligent and avoidable," their statement, posted on Instagram
, reads.
The cinematographers' open letter reflects demands indicated in a Change.org petition
created by filmmaker Bandar Albuliwi shortly after Hutchins' death, which called on Baldwin and others in the industry to utilize their fame
to effect change when it comes to firearms on film and television sets.
Meanwhile, many people are still blaming Baldwin and the handful of other people who handled the firearm
prior to the unintentional shooting incident while investigators dig into what caused the horrific tragedy, specifically how live ammo got into the set in the first place.