Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211108/alec-baldwin-demands-police-presence-on-movie-sets-following-fatal-shooting-1090574491.html
Alec Baldwin Demands Police Presence on Movie Sets Following Fatal Shooting
Alec Baldwin Demands Police Presence on Movie Sets Following Fatal Shooting
After an on-set tragedy involving him left "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza wounded, the 63-year-old actor has been at the... 08.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-08T20:39+0000
2021-11-08T20:39+0000
us
petition
gun control
gun
shooting
instagram
alec baldwin
us gun laws
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/08/1090575045_0:268:2927:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_157ab80e88d24a851c36b1178c86f33d.jpg
Alec Baldwin issued a statement on social media on Monday to promote his solution for making film and television sets with firearms safer, it involves hiring police officers.Baldwin shared a screenshot of his official Twitter post on Instagram since he closed his Twitter from unauthorized subscribers sometime prior to this day.The actor said that he feels that having a police presence paid for by the networks or studios will result in fewer gun-related mishaps.Previously, on his Instagram, Baldwin provided a lengthy statement regarding the conditions on the set of "Rust" before the accidental death of the cinematographer.As Fox News noted, the actor's proposal is similar to the restrictions in place for film productions in New York City, one of the world's most densely populated film hubs. Productions must follow a code of behavior that includes guidelines for parking, notifying neighbors, and other details, such as the prohibition of weapons firing outside between the hours of 10 pm and 10 am. The city also requires permission from the police department and the presence of an officer on-site for the use of a weapon or replica firearm.Baldwin's suggestion that all movie sets follow these criteria to keep them safer appears to go above and beyond what other productions have vowed to do. Shortly after the incident involving Baldwin, ABC's detective drama "The Rookie" reportedly revealed that it will no longer utilize real guns on set, instead opting for airsoft weapons with genuine sounds and muzzle flare added using VFX. 200 of Halyna Hutchin's cinematography colleagues signed an open letter last week indicating that they will not work on sets with real firearms.The cinematographers' open letter reflects demands indicated in a Change.org petition created by filmmaker Bandar Albuliwi shortly after Hutchins' death, which called on Baldwin and others in the industry to utilize their fame to effect change when it comes to firearms on film and television sets.Meanwhile, many people are still blaming Baldwin and the handful of other people who handled the firearm prior to the unintentional shooting incident while investigators dig into what caused the horrific tragedy, specifically how live ammo got into the set in the first place.
https://sputniknews.com/20211104/alec-baldwin-posts-messages-denying-dangerous-conditions-on-rust-set-in-wake-of-fatal-shooting-1090465996.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/08/1090575045_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9fa45aa4a57b63cff6696482a7b4d1fa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, petition, gun control, gun, shooting, instagram, alec baldwin, us gun laws

Alec Baldwin Demands Police Presence on Movie Sets Following Fatal Shooting

20:39 GMT 08.11.2021
© REUTERS / Lucy NicholsonHost Alec Baldwin arrives at the 2nd Annual NFL Honors in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 2, 2013.
Host Alec Baldwin arrives at the 2nd Annual NFL Honors in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 2, 2013. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2021
© REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
After an on-set tragedy involving him left "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza wounded, the 63-year-old actor has been at the center of an ongoing discussion in Hollywood about the usage of real guns during production.
Alec Baldwin issued a statement on social media on Monday to promote his solution for making film and television sets with firearms safer, it involves hiring police officers.
Baldwin shared a screenshot of his official Twitter post on Instagram since he closed his Twitter from unauthorized subscribers sometime prior to this day.
The actor said that he feels that having a police presence paid for by the networks or studios will result in fewer gun-related mishaps.
"Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety," he wrote.
Previously, on his Instagram, Baldwin provided a lengthy statement regarding the conditions on the set of "Rust" before the accidental death of the cinematographer.
Alec Baldwin - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2021
Alec Baldwin Posts Messages Denying Dangerous Conditions on 'Rust' Set in Wake of Fatal Shooting
4 November, 07:13 GMT
As Fox News noted, the actor's proposal is similar to the restrictions in place for film productions in New York City, one of the world's most densely populated film hubs. Productions must follow a code of behavior that includes guidelines for parking, notifying neighbors, and other details, such as the prohibition of weapons firing outside between the hours of 10 pm and 10 am.
The city also requires permission from the police department and the presence of an officer on-site for the use of a weapon or replica firearm.
Baldwin's suggestion that all movie sets follow these criteria to keep them safer appears to go above and beyond what other productions have vowed to do.
Shortly after the incident involving Baldwin, ABC's detective drama "The Rookie" reportedly revealed that it will no longer utilize real guns on set, instead opting for airsoft weapons with genuine sounds and muzzle flare added using VFX.
200 of Halyna Hutchin's cinematography colleagues signed an open letter last week indicating that they will not work on sets with real firearms.
"Halyna Hutchins was an incredible rising cinematographer who passionately loved her job and cared about the images she created. She was a friend, a colleague, a part of our cinematography community. Her death on October 21, 2021 by a live firearm expelled on the set of the film ‘Rust’ was senseless, negligent and avoidable," their statement, posted on Instagram, reads.
The cinematographers' open letter reflects demands indicated in a Change.org petition created by filmmaker Bandar Albuliwi shortly after Hutchins' death, which called on Baldwin and others in the industry to utilize their fame to effect change when it comes to firearms on film and television sets.
Meanwhile, many people are still blaming Baldwin and the handful of other people who handled the firearm prior to the unintentional shooting incident while investigators dig into what caused the horrific tragedy, specifically how live ammo got into the set in the first place.
100100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:05 GMTAmazon Sells Fake Police Lights as Britons Concerned About Safety Following Sarah Everard’s Murder
21:05 GMT‘Hands Off Ethiopia’ Protests in Washington DC, Addis Ababa Urge No US Interference in Civil War
21:04 GMTChina's Military Buildup is Triggering Growing Fears in US Military
21:01 GMTBiden Says Charges on Hackers Fulfill Vow to Putin to Tackle Cybercrime
20:46 GMTBezos Responds to Video of Girlfriend Drooling Over Leonardo DiCaprio
20:39 GMTAlec Baldwin Demands Police Presence on Movie Sets Following Fatal Shooting
20:17 GMTIncumbent President Ortega Took 76% of Vote in Nicaragua's Elections, Preliminary Results Show
19:46 GMTUS Likely to See Higher Inflation From Housing 'For a While', Fed Governor Says
19:17 GMTIsrael Reportedly Used Pegasus Spyware to Hack Phones of Palestinian NGOs It Considers Terrorists
19:02 GMTIraqi Security Forces Ask Why US Defences in Baghdad Weren’t Working During UAV Attack on PM’s Home
19:02 GMTIT Security Company McAfee Sold to Advent-Led Investor Group for $14 Billion
18:55 GMTUS Offers $15Mln for Info on REvil Leaders, Others Tied to Ransomware Attack
18:43 GMTFacebook Leadership Chooses Not to Make Platform Safer to Maximize Profits, Whistleblower Says
18:33 GMTWhy Biden's Build Back Better Plan Unlikely to Save Dems From Resounding Defeat in 2022
18:01 GMTSyrian Media Says Air Defences Have Intercepted Israeli Attack as Explosions Heard Over Homs, Tartus
17:31 GMTDevotees Celebrate 'Chhath Puja' in Yamuna River Under Covering Of Toxic Foam
17:22 GMTShooting Heard on Belarus-Poland Border After Warsaw Deploys Counterterrorism Units to Stem Migrants
17:13 GMTIndian Army to Deploy Swarm Drones Along Border With China to Boost Offensive Capacity
17:03 GMT'Bare A**' Disagreements Over Video Mocking Bikini-Clad Model Emily Ratajkowski
16:59 GMTSquid Game Coin & Other Crypto Scams That Left Millions of Investors Stone Broke