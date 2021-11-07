https://sputniknews.com/20211107/why-was-i-spared-nurse-claiming-affair-with-morgue-rapist-says-he-was-perfect-gentleman-1090545997.html

'Why Was I Spared?' Nurse Claiming Affair With 'Morgue Rapist' Says He Was 'Perfect Gentleman'

'Why Was I Spared?' Nurse Claiming Affair With 'Morgue Rapist' Says He Was 'Perfect Gentleman'

David Fuller, hired as an electrician at the Kent and Sussex Hospital in 1989, and then the Tunbridge Wells Hospital in 2011, has been charged in the 1987... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-07T13:44+0000

2021-11-07T13:44+0000

2021-11-07T13:44+0000

news

murder

uk

dna

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/19/1083240087_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e7ad40d73405afdc7686b59d48a4ed5e.jpg

A nurse who claims she had a two-year affair with David Fuller, known as the “morgue rapist”, has said she is lucky to be alive, while wondering why she was spared the terrible fate of his other victims, reported Sunday Mirror. On 4 November, part way through his trial at Maidstone Crown Court, David Fuller pleaded guilty to murdering Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells in 1987. The UK electrician, 67, also pleaded guilty to 51 other offences, including 44 charges relating to 78 identified victims in mortuaries at the Kent and Sussex Hospital in 1989, and Tunbridge Wells Hospital in 2011 after the former was shuttered. The nurse, who lived in a studio flat just around the corner from his two victims in the “Bedsit Murders”, revealed the perverted hospital electrician had seemed like the “perfect gentleman” when she met him in 1990 at a hospital social club. Fuller reportedly wooed the woman, who was 27, with cocktails and concert tickets. According to her, David Fuller, who was with his second wife at the time, drank Archers and lemonade and once invited her out for a Beverley Craven pop concert. The now-married woman said that Fuller had been a member of a cycling club and once reportedly did a 54-mile London to Brighton stint. The couple’s first date was to the Folkestone Air Show, according to the outlet. She claimed that while she was aware at the time that Fuller was not happy with his wife, their relationship ended because “he didn’t want me and he wanted someone else”. “I remember him saying to me that he had met another staff nurse and he was going to start seeing her,” Fuller’s ex is quoted as saying. The woman, whose identity is being protecting, said she called the police last December after news of David Fuller’s arrest following a DNA breakthrough. Subsequently, a search of his home revealed a trove of hard drives, CDs, USB sticks and hard copies documenting self-recorded images of him abusing female bodies, including three children, between 2008 and late 2020. While Fuller has admitted to the abuse of 100 girls and women, authorities fear his horrendous exploits may stretch back to before 2008. David Fuller’s shaken former lover was cited by the Sunday Mirror as saying:

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

news, murder, uk, dna