https://sputniknews.com/20211107/video-trump-accidentally-hits-little-astros-fan-with-signed-baseball-during-world-series-game-1090550072.html
Video: Trump Accidentally Hits Little Astros Fan With Signed Baseball During World Series Game
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/16/1090118215_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0af10733f13ea010d06192b55d456d3f.jpg
In a viral TikTok video, posted by user @loupastore27, baseball fans are seen sitting close to the Trump couple’s box seats, attempting to persuade the ex-president to sign a ball. They could be heard saying “Come on, one [autograph], please.”Trump, who was sitting next to his wife Melania, eventually agreed and caught the ball, which was thrown to him by a child in an Astros T-shirt. He asked his aides for a pen and autographed the ball, with the fans appreciatively yelling “Thank you!”When the time came to return it, the ex-president took aim and carefully threw the ball to the boy. The ball, however, hit the child’s head, knocking off his cap. The crowd, meanwhile, didn't appear to be worried, as they continued to yell and searched for the ball.The video has gained more than 105,000 likes and 743,000 views in TikTok. A baseball, signed by Trump, is valued at $3,000, according to TMZ.
viral, donald trump, baseball, child, houston astros

Video: Trump Accidentally Hits Little Astros Fan With Signed Baseball During World Series Game

20:30 GMT 07.11.2021
Former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts after his speech during a rally at the Iowa States Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., October 9, 2021.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts after his speech during a rally at the Iowa States Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., October 9, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2021
© REUTERS / RACHEL MUMMEY
Alexandra Kashirina
