Video: Trump Accidentally Hits Little Astros Fan With Signed Baseball During World Series Game
2021-11-07T20:30+0000
2021-11-07T20:30+0000
2021-11-07T20:30+0000
In a viral TikTok video, posted by user @loupastore27, baseball fans are seen sitting close to the Trump couple’s box seats, attempting to persuade the ex-president to sign a ball. They could be heard saying “Come on, one [autograph], please.”Trump, who was sitting next to his wife Melania, eventually agreed and caught the ball, which was thrown to him by a child in an Astros T-shirt. He asked his aides for a pen and autographed the ball, with the fans appreciatively yelling “Thank you!”When the time came to return it, the ex-president took aim and carefully threw the ball to the boy. The ball, however, hit the child’s head, knocking off his cap. The crowd, meanwhile, didn't appear to be worried, as they continued to yell and searched for the ball.The video has gained more than 105,000 likes and 743,000 views in TikTok. A baseball, signed by Trump, is valued at $3,000, according to TMZ.
Video: Trump Accidentally Hits Little Astros Fan With Signed Baseball During World Series Game
Baseball fans had begged the former US President Donald Trump to sign a ball for the boy, who attended a World Series game between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros with his family earlier this week.
