https://sputniknews.com/20211107/us-not-trying-to-transform-china-looking-for-ways-to-co-exist-sullivan-says-1090548653.html
US Not Trying to Transform China, Looking for Ways to Co-Exist, Sullivan Says
US Not Trying to Transform China, Looking for Ways to Co-Exist, Sullivan Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is no longer trying to transform China and is looking for ways to co-exist, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International
The US and China are engaged in talks over the Trump trade deal, the advisor to President Joe Biden said. The talks cover not only duties on goods, but the entire scope of the trade relations, Sullivan said.One of the errors of previous approaches to policy towards China, in his opinion, was a belief that through US policy, the Chinese system will fundamentally transform."The goal of America's China policy is to create a circumstance in which two major powers are going to have to operate in an international system for the foreseeable future," the advisor said.He added that Washington will make sure that these terms answer the interests of the US and its allies, and will "shape the international rules of the road" according to its values.On AfghanistanThe United States is not prepared at this stage to give financial aid to Afghanistan via those who are currently in power, the National Security Advisor said.The US would need to see significant improvement in government inclusivity and other aspects, Sullivan said, adding that the US was regularly discussing this with the other party.He stressed that Washington considers it the best way to "actually help the people of Afghanistan without creating a circumstance in which some of those funds could be used for purposes that are problematic to the national security interests of the United States."On TaiwanThe United States administration seeks to maintain the status quo concerning Taiwan and believes that it is in the interests of all parties, Sullivan said."The United States believes that the status quo in Taiwan has served the interests of China, Taiwan and the United States, as well as the interests of regional security and stability," Sullivan said.He stressed that Washington continues to adhere to the Taiwan Relations Act and opposes any unilateral changes to the status quo.Sullivan also noted that the US has been concerned about recent Chinese activities that have "shaken to a certain extent the security and stability of cross-strait relations."
Under your terms I bet. Ain't gonna work mate. You've spent many years doing far too much damage, pain, distress with your wars, thefts & lies.
news, us, china, afghanistan, taiwan

US Not Trying to Transform China, Looking for Ways to Co-Exist, Sullivan Says

17:18 GMT 07.11.2021
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan takes questions during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2021.
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan takes questions during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2021.
© REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is no longer trying to transform China and is looking for ways to co-exist, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told the CNN broadcaster.
The US and China are engaged in talks over the Trump trade deal, the advisor to President Joe Biden said. The talks cover not only duties on goods, but the entire scope of the trade relations, Sullivan said.
"The object of the Biden administration is to shape the international environment so that it is more favorable to the interests and values of the United States and its allies and partners, to like-minded democracies. It is not to bring about some fundamental transformation of China itself," Sullivan noted.
One of the errors of previous approaches to policy towards China, in his opinion, was a belief that through US policy, the Chinese system will fundamentally transform.
"The goal of America's China policy is to create a circumstance in which two major powers are going to have to operate in an international system for the foreseeable future," the advisor said.
He added that Washington will make sure that these terms answer the interests of the US and its allies, and will "shape the international rules of the road" according to its values.
Sohail Ahmadi, around two-months-old, is seen in this handout picture taken August 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan. Sohail's parents Mirza Ali and his wife Suraya handed him over the fence to a U.S. soldier on August 19, 2021 in the chaos following the U.S. troop withdrawal and hasty evacuation at the Kabul Airport. But by the time the family got to the other side of the fence, the baby was no where to be found. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2021
Two-Month-Old Baby Handed to US Soldiers in Chaos of Afghanistan Airlift Nowhere to be Found
Yesterday, 01:01 GMT

On Afghanistan

The United States is not prepared at this stage to give financial aid to Afghanistan via those who are currently in power, the National Security Advisor said.

The US would need to see significant improvement in government inclusivity and other aspects, Sullivan said, adding that the US was regularly discussing this with the other party.

"We are not yet in a position to be able to provide money directly through the current leadership in Afghanistan, the Taliban [banned in Russia] is not in a position we would want. Until we see a substantially improved approach to everything, from inclusive government to other elements that we are discussing with them regularly, our focus is going to continue to be on providing funding ... through international organizations and non-government organizations," Sullivan said.

He stressed that Washington considers it the best way to "actually help the people of Afghanistan without creating a circumstance in which some of those funds could be used for purposes that are problematic to the national security interests of the United States."
FILE - In this April 14, 2016 file photo, a Chinese national flag flutters against the office buildings in Shanghai, China - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2021
China to Hold 'Stubborn Taiwan Independence' Supporters Criminally Liable
5 November, 07:34 GMT

On Taiwan

The United States administration seeks to maintain the status quo concerning Taiwan and believes that it is in the interests of all parties, Sullivan said.

"The United States believes that the status quo in Taiwan has served the interests of China, Taiwan and the United States, as well as the interests of regional security and stability," Sullivan said.

He stressed that Washington continues to adhere to the Taiwan Relations Act and opposes any unilateral changes to the status quo.

Sullivan also noted that the US has been concerned about recent Chinese activities that have "shaken to a certain extent the security and stability of cross-strait relations."
Popular comments
Under your terms I bet. Ain't gonna work mate. You've spent many years doing far too much damage, pain, distress with your wars, thefts & lies.
Lin Wren
7 November, 21:18 GMT
