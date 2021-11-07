US Not Trying to Transform China, Looking for Ways to Co-Exist, Sullivan Says
© REUTERS / LEAH MILLISWhite House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan takes questions during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2021.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is no longer trying to transform China and is looking for ways to co-exist, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told the CNN broadcaster.
The US and China are engaged in talks over the Trump trade deal, the advisor to President Joe Biden said. The talks cover not only duties on goods, but the entire scope of the trade relations, Sullivan said.
"The object of the Biden administration is to shape the international environment so that it is more favorable to the interests and values of the United States and its allies and partners, to like-minded democracies. It is not to bring about some fundamental transformation of China itself," Sullivan noted.
One of the errors of previous approaches to policy towards China, in his opinion, was a belief that through US policy, the Chinese system will fundamentally transform.
"The goal of America's China policy is to create a circumstance in which two major powers are going to have to operate in an international system for the foreseeable future," the advisor said.
He added that Washington will make sure that these terms answer the interests of the US and its allies, and will "shape the international rules of the road" according to its values.
On Afghanistan
The United States is not prepared at this stage to give financial aid to Afghanistan via those who are currently in power, the National Security Advisor said.
"We are not yet in a position to be able to provide money directly through the current leadership in Afghanistan, the Taliban [banned in Russia] is not in a position we would want. Until we see a substantially improved approach to everything, from inclusive government to other elements that we are discussing with them regularly, our focus is going to continue to be on providing funding ... through international organizations and non-government organizations," Sullivan said.
He stressed that Washington considers it the best way to "actually help the people of Afghanistan without creating a circumstance in which some of those funds could be used for purposes that are problematic to the national security interests of the United States."
On Taiwan
The United States administration seeks to maintain the status quo concerning Taiwan and believes that it is in the interests of all parties, Sullivan said.
"The United States believes that the status quo in Taiwan has served the interests of China, Taiwan and the United States, as well as the interests of regional security and stability," Sullivan said.
He stressed that Washington continues to adhere to the Taiwan Relations Act and opposes any unilateral changes to the status quo.
Sullivan also noted that the US has been concerned about recent Chinese activities that have "shaken to a certain extent the security and stability of cross-strait relations."
