US Not Trying to Transform China, Looking for Ways to Co-Exist, Sullivan Says

US Not Trying to Transform China, Looking for Ways to Co-Exist, Sullivan Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is no longer trying to transform China and is looking for ways to co-exist, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan

The US and China are engaged in talks over the Trump trade deal, the advisor to President Joe Biden said. The talks cover not only duties on goods, but the entire scope of the trade relations, Sullivan said.One of the errors of previous approaches to policy towards China, in his opinion, was a belief that through US policy, the Chinese system will fundamentally transform."The goal of America's China policy is to create a circumstance in which two major powers are going to have to operate in an international system for the foreseeable future," the advisor said.He added that Washington will make sure that these terms answer the interests of the US and its allies, and will "shape the international rules of the road" according to its values.On AfghanistanThe United States is not prepared at this stage to give financial aid to Afghanistan via those who are currently in power, the National Security Advisor said.The US would need to see significant improvement in government inclusivity and other aspects, Sullivan said, adding that the US was regularly discussing this with the other party.He stressed that Washington considers it the best way to "actually help the people of Afghanistan without creating a circumstance in which some of those funds could be used for purposes that are problematic to the national security interests of the United States."On TaiwanThe United States administration seeks to maintain the status quo concerning Taiwan and believes that it is in the interests of all parties, Sullivan said."The United States believes that the status quo in Taiwan has served the interests of China, Taiwan and the United States, as well as the interests of regional security and stability," Sullivan said.He stressed that Washington continues to adhere to the Taiwan Relations Act and opposes any unilateral changes to the status quo.Sullivan also noted that the US has been concerned about recent Chinese activities that have "shaken to a certain extent the security and stability of cross-strait relations."

Lin Wren Under your terms I bet. Ain't gonna work mate. You've spent many years doing far too much damage, pain, distress with your wars, thefts & lies. 0

