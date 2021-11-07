Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211107/us-looking-at-tools-to-make-fuel-more-affordable-as-opec-ignores-calls-to-boost-output---granholm-1090547823.html
US Looking at Tools to Make Fuel More Affordable as OPEC Ignores Calls to Boost Output - Granholm
US Looking at Tools to Make Fuel More Affordable as OPEC Ignores Calls to Boost Output - Granholm
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is looking at ways to make fuel more affordable after the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International
"Well, he [President Joe Biden] can call upon them to increase supply and they have chosen this past week not to do that. So that is going to increase the chokehold on access to affordable fuel at the pump. And so the President is looking at all of the tools that he has," Granholm said.OPEC is "unfortunately controlling the agenda with respect to oil prices," Granholm said.The energy secretary would not rule out using the country's strategic reserves to stabilise domestic fuel prices."That's one of the tools that he has, and he's certainly looking at that and I think we'll be looking at that forecast," Granholm said.
US Looking at Tools to Make Fuel More Affordable as OPEC Ignores Calls to Boost Output - Granholm

15:16 GMT 07.11.2021
The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 22, 2019
The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 22, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2021
© REUTERS / Angus Mordant
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is looking at ways to make fuel more affordable after the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) chose not to increase oil output, US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm told the CNN broadcaster.
"Well, he [President Joe Biden] can call upon them to increase supply and they have chosen this past week not to do that. So that is going to increase the chokehold on access to affordable fuel at the pump. And so the President is looking at all of the tools that he has," Granholm said.
OPEC is "unfortunately controlling the agenda with respect to oil prices," Granholm said.
The energy secretary would not rule out using the country's strategic reserves to stabilise domestic fuel prices.
"That's one of the tools that he has, and he's certainly looking at that and I think we'll be looking at that forecast," Granholm said.
