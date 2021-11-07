Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211107/uk-health-service-must-cope-with-covid-19-issues-without-tough-lockdowns-union-head-says-1090543204.html
UK Health Service Must Cope With COVID-19 Issues Without Tough Lockdowns, Union Head Says
UK Health Service Must Cope With COVID-19 Issues Without Tough Lockdowns, Union Head Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The CEO of the UK National Health Service (NHS) Providers, Chris Hopson, told Times Radio on Sunday that the NHS must find a way to settle... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-07T10:12+0000
2021-11-07T10:12+0000
pandemic
uk
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090202926_0:0:2875:1617_1920x0_80_0_0_8c600c9858a66cf2bc9a888edee3f77a.jpg
"Everybody at the NHS absolutely recognizes that it is our job to cope as best we can with COVID pressures without resorting to the kind of draconian lockdowns," Hopson said.The official also mentioned that the COVID-19 pandemic is turning into the endemic, which means that the virus will become a regular disease constantly accompanying people.In late October, the head of the NHS Confederation, Matthew Taylor, said that the UK government needs to consider re-introducing anti-COVID-19 measures, such as mandatory masks in public places, work from home, and ban unnecessary gatherings due to crowded hospitals ahead of winter.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090202926_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e096ca9837dd35688e3e260a36cf964a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pandemic, uk, covid-19

UK Health Service Must Cope With COVID-19 Issues Without Tough Lockdowns, Union Head Says

10:12 GMT 07.11.2021
© PHIL NOBLEPeople on a bus pass a sign encouraging the public to get their COVID-19 vaccine doses in Manchester
People on a bus pass a sign encouraging the public to get their COVID-19 vaccine doses in Manchester - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2021
© PHIL NOBLE
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The CEO of the UK National Health Service (NHS) Providers, Chris Hopson, told Times Radio on Sunday that the NHS must find a way to settle COVID-19 related issues without imposing "draconian lockdowns."
"Everybody at the NHS absolutely recognizes that it is our job to cope as best we can with COVID pressures without resorting to the kind of draconian lockdowns," Hopson said.
The official also mentioned that the COVID-19 pandemic is turning into the endemic, which means that the virus will become a regular disease constantly accompanying people.
In late October, the head of the NHS Confederation, Matthew Taylor, said that the UK government needs to consider re-introducing anti-COVID-19 measures, such as mandatory masks in public places, work from home, and ban unnecessary gatherings due to crowded hospitals ahead of winter.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:09 GMTAfghanistan's Jalalabad Prohibits Rickshaw Runners to Carry Armed Passengers
11:06 GMTAmerican Federation of Teachers President Faces Criticism for Removing Mask at SOMOS Conference
11:05 GMTZemmour Accuses Macron of Manipulating Fishing Spat With UK as 'Revenge for Brexit'
10:31 GMTTrump Boasts ‘No President Has Been Better Friend to Israel’, Accuses Biden of ‘Bowing Down’ to Iran
10:12 GMTUK Health Service Must Cope With COVID-19 Issues Without Tough Lockdowns, Union Head Says
10:11 GMTGhislaine Maxwell Reportedly Wants Harvey Weinstein Trial 'Memory Expert' as Her Defense Witness
10:04 GMTIndia Should Rationalise Taxes as Oil and Gas Prices May Rise Further Before 2025, Expert Says
09:44 GMTHundreds Join Protests Against Mandatory Vaccination Across Australia - Video
08:55 GMTUN Mission in Iraq Condemns Assassination Attempt Against Prime Minister
08:34 GMTFBI Reportedly Raids Project Veritas Founder's Home as Part of Ashley Biden's 'Stolen’ Diary Probe
08:21 GMTFirst Heavy Snow Disrupts Beijing Traffic
08:15 GMTSydney Woman Turns Millionaire Overnight After Winning Grand Vaccination Prize
07:45 GMTIllogical and Anti-Social: Israeli Tweeps Angry Over Passage of National Budget
07:34 GMTMusk Polls Twitter Users on Whether to Sell 10% of Tesla Stock
07:23 GMTIraqi Interior Ministry Calls Attempt on PM al-Kadhimi's Life a 'Terrorist Attack'
07:06 GMTBoris Johnson's Gov't Slams Ex-PM John Major For 'Trying to Settle Scores Over Brexit'
07:06 GMTSenior Iranian Official Views Rocket Attack on Iraqi Prime Minister as Incitement to Riot
06:58 GMTIndian PM Modi Ranks Much Higher Than Other World Leaders in Global Approval Rating List
06:31 GMTBavarian Leader for Launch of Nord Stream 2 Ahead of 'Cold' Winter, Reports Say
05:38 GMTMethane Burst at Mine in Kazakhstan Results in 6 Dead, 2 Injured, Emergency Service Say