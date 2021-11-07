https://sputniknews.com/20211107/uk-government-rejects-accusations-of-conservative-party-donor-corruption-1090546349.html

UK Government Rejects Accusations of Conservative Party Donor Corruption

UK Government Rejects Accusations of Conservative Party Donor Corruption

Earlier, The Sunday Times reported that almost every Conservative treasurer had donated more than $4 million to the party in the past two decades before being... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-07T15:23+0000

2021-11-07T15:23+0000

2021-11-07T15:21+0000

news

donors

uk conservative party

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/15/1082409349_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_688877546e3a7b710500d910d1725e34.jpg

The British government has rejected the latest accusations of corruption after The Sunday Times' investigation revealed that major Conservative Party donors were offered seats in Parliament's upper chamber. According to the paper, all but one of the 16 Conservative treasurers over the last 20 years has donated more than £3 million ($4.05 million) to the party, before being offered a seat in the House of Lords. The role of Conservative treasurer has become the most ennobled job in Britain, the paper added. Labour Party Deputy Leader Angela Rayner reacted to the report by calling the Conservative Party "corrupt."Jumping to the Tories' defence, Environment Minister George Eustice told the BBC: "They are philanthropists who give huge amounts to charity, who have been very successful in business and therefore on those grounds ought to be considered for the Lords."Rayner reacted again by claiming that Eustice was "lying."This comes after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson abandoned plans to halt the suspension of Conservative lawmaker Owen Paterson from Parliament after he had been found guilty of breaking Commons rules by lobbying for two companies that had paid him more than £500,000 ($682,000). The row with Conservative treasurers has contributed more to BoJo's falling personal approval rating, which is reportedly at its lowest on record. Labour Leader Keir Starmer told the BBC on Sunday that Johnson "is trashing the reputation of our democracy and our country."Parliament is scheduled to hold an emergency debate on standards on Monday, 8 November.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

news, donors, uk conservative party, uk