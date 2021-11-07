Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211107/the-china-syndrome-trump-claims-beijing-going-to-take-over-bagram-air-base-1090548898.html
The China Syndrome: Trump Claims Beijing ‘Going to Take Over’ Bagram Air Base
The China Syndrome: Trump Claims Beijing ‘Going to Take Over’ Bagram Air Base
Last month, China’s ambassador to Afghanistan dismissed reporting in US and UK media alleging that Chinese planes were operating at Afghanistan’s Bagram... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-07T17:18+0000
2021-11-07T17:43+0000
donald trump
united states
china
afghanistan
bagram air base
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0d/1083598867_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b59c40465aba567c6d56f3821cb549ac.jpg
Former President Donald Trump has repeated claims that China is set to take over Bagram Air Base in the aftermath of President Joe Biden’s “surrender” of Afghanistan to the Taliban.“They don’t talk about [the] withdrawal anymore. They don’t talk about it purposely. It was so bad that it was killing [Biden]. Two, three days after it ended, they stopped even mentioning it,” Trump said, speaking to Fox News on Sunday.Trump insisted that if he were president, the US would have held onto Bagram and the Parwan Detention Facility – the base’s onsite military prison containing thousands of jihadist prisoners.The former president did not specify which “nuclear facility” he was referring to. Bagram is situated about 40 km north of Kabul, and about 525 km southwest of the Chinese border. The closest Chinese nuclear power plant is situated in Fangchenggang, China, more than 4,000 km to Afghanistan’s southeast. The People’s Republic is also known to have nuclear weapons in the Tibetan plateau in Amdo, and the Northwest Institute of Nuclear Technology operates in Malan, Xinjiang, about 1,800 km from Bagram.He insisted that if he were president, the US would have still pulled out, but things would be different. “Don’t forget, I’m the one that brought it down to 2,500 troops. I would have been out too, but we would have been out with strength. We would have come out with strength,” Trump said.“We would have gotten all the people out, we would have brought all our equipment out, we wouldn’t have had dead soldiers, we wouldn’t have soldiers missing arms and legs,” Trump added, referring to the 13 US troops who were killed and scores more wounded in the deadly late August Daesh-K* attack on the Kabul airport during the final stage of the evacuation, in which over 170 Afghans were also killed.“It was time to get out, but the way [Biden] got out was such a disaster,” the former president summarised, going on to blame the generals and saying “they should have never allowed that to happen.”US Central Command Chief Gen. Kenneth McKenzie and Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley insisted in hearings on Capitol Hill in September that they recommended leaving 2,500 troops in Afghanistan indefinitely. The Biden administration resisted the idea amid fears that the Taliban would resume its attacks on US troops if they did not pull out.The US and the Taliban reached an agreement in Doha in February 2020 committing Washington to establish a timetable for withdrawal of May 2021, in exchange for a ceasefire, and a commitment by the militants to hold peace negotiations with the Kabul government. Upon taking office in January, Biden extended the withdrawal deadline to September, with the withdrawal starting in May.The US and NATO evacuation from Afghanistan was interrupted in mid-August after Kabul unexpectedly fell to the Taliban and the Afghan government and security forces disintegrated.Trump has repeatedly blasted the Biden administration for its decision to quietly evacuate Bagram amid the broader pullout from Afghanistan. US troops were yanked from the base in early July under the cover of night, with Afghan security forces only showing up after they were already gone, and after looters managed to make off with some base property.At the height of US and NATO operations in Afghanistan, Bagram housed tens of thousands of troops and served as a logistics and transport hub through which forces could be deployed throughout the country.Last month, US and UK media reported that Bagram was “active again,” with aircraft, possibly Chinese, said to be flying into and out of the facility. Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu dismissed the reports of a PRC presence at the base as “fabricated rumours,” suggesting the claims were created with an “ulterior purpose” in mind. He did not elaborate on what this ulterior purpose might be.China has sought to establish a cordial informal relationship with the Taliban in the interests of border security, cross-border aid and trade, and, potentially, securing access to trillions of dollars-worth of rare-earth metals believed to be trapped under the country’s soil. Beijing has made no rush to formally recognise the Taliban government, however.No country has yet to formally recognise the Taliban government since the militants took power in mid-August. The last time the Islamists ruled the country between 1996 and 2001, only Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates recognized their legitimacy.* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputniknews.com/20211007/cia-reportedly-airlifted-commandos-suspected-of-execution-style-killings-of-civilians-out-of-kabul-1089738036.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211006/us-watchdog-to-examine-allegations-ashraf-ghani-took-millions-of-dollar-from-afghanistan-1089719574.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/china-refutes-rumours-about-its-military-deployment-to-bagram-air-base-in-afghanistan-1089663052.html
Trump? Isn't that the dude that signed the US withdrawal deal from Afghanistan??
1
1
china
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0d/1083598867_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_29ca7121a34e293484ca6c2042f55e73.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, united states, china, afghanistan, bagram air base

The China Syndrome: Trump Claims Beijing ‘Going to Take Over’ Bagram Air Base

17:18 GMT 07.11.2021 (Updated: 17:43 GMT 07.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaking to members of the military during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan
President Donald Trump speaking to members of the military during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2021
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Last month, China’s ambassador to Afghanistan dismissed reporting in US and UK media alleging that Chinese planes were operating at Afghanistan’s Bagram Airbase – the sprawling facility north of Kabul which once housed tens of thousands of US and NATO troops. US forces evacuated Bagram in July, just weeks before the Taliban took the Afghan capital.
Former President Donald Trump has repeated claims that China is set to take over Bagram Air Base in the aftermath of President Joe Biden’s “surrender” of Afghanistan to the Taliban.
“They don’t talk about [the] withdrawal anymore. They don’t talk about it purposely. It was so bad that it was killing [Biden]. Two, three days after it ended, they stopped even mentioning it,” Trump said, speaking to Fox News on Sunday.
Trump insisted that if he were president, the US would have held onto Bagram and the Parwan Detention Facility – the base’s onsite military prison containing thousands of jihadist prisoners.

“We would have kept Bagram because it is next to China. And it is one hour away from their nuclear facility, and we gave that up too,” Trump said. “And now China’s going to take over at Bagram, in my opinion."

The former president did not specify which “nuclear facility” he was referring to. Bagram is situated about 40 km north of Kabul, and about 525 km southwest of the Chinese border. The closest Chinese nuclear power plant is situated in Fangchenggang, China, more than 4,000 km to Afghanistan’s southeast. The People’s Republic is also known to have nuclear weapons in the Tibetan plateau in Amdo, and the Northwest Institute of Nuclear Technology operates in Malan, Xinjiang, about 1,800 km from Bagram.

Trump characterised the US withdrawal from Afghanistan as “really a surrender,” saying it was “the most embarrassing, horrible thing,” and adding that he didn’t know whether the US would “ever psychologically recover from that.”

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III safely transported approximately 640 Afghan citizens from Hamid Karzai International Airport Aug. 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
Afghanistan
CIA Reportedly Airlifted Commandos Suspected of Execution-style Killings of Civilians Out of Kabul
7 October, 10:53 GMT
He insisted that if he were president, the US would have still pulled out, but things would be different. “Don’t forget, I’m the one that brought it down to 2,500 troops. I would have been out too, but we would have been out with strength. We would have come out with strength,” Trump said.
“We would have gotten all the people out, we would have brought all our equipment out, we wouldn’t have had dead soldiers, we wouldn’t have soldiers missing arms and legs,” Trump added, referring to the 13 US troops who were killed and scores more wounded in the deadly late August Daesh-K* attack on the Kabul airport during the final stage of the evacuation, in which over 170 Afghans were also killed.
“It was time to get out, but the way [Biden] got out was such a disaster,” the former president summarised, going on to blame the generals and saying “they should have never allowed that to happen.”
US Central Command Chief Gen. Kenneth McKenzie and Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley insisted in hearings on Capitol Hill in September that they recommended leaving 2,500 troops in Afghanistan indefinitely. The Biden administration resisted the idea amid fears that the Taliban would resume its attacks on US troops if they did not pull out.
The US and the Taliban reached an agreement in Doha in February 2020 committing Washington to establish a timetable for withdrawal of May 2021, in exchange for a ceasefire, and a commitment by the militants to hold peace negotiations with the Kabul government. Upon taking office in January, Biden extended the withdrawal deadline to September, with the withdrawal starting in May.
FILE - In this March 21, 2021 file photo, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a ceremony celebrating the Persian New Year, Nowruz at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan. Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2021
Afghanistan
US Watchdog to Examine Allegations Ashraf Ghani Fled Afghanistan With Millions of Dollars
6 October, 17:39 GMT
The US and NATO evacuation from Afghanistan was interrupted in mid-August after Kabul unexpectedly fell to the Taliban and the Afghan government and security forces disintegrated.
Trump has repeatedly blasted the Biden administration for its decision to quietly evacuate Bagram amid the broader pullout from Afghanistan. US troops were yanked from the base in early July under the cover of night, with Afghan security forces only showing up after they were already gone, and after looters managed to make off with some base property.
At the height of US and NATO operations in Afghanistan, Bagram housed tens of thousands of troops and served as a logistics and transport hub through which forces could be deployed throughout the country.
Last month, US and UK media reported that Bagram was “active again,” with aircraft, possibly Chinese, said to be flying into and out of the facility. Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu dismissed the reports of a PRC presence at the base as “fabricated rumours,” suggesting the claims were created with an “ulterior purpose” in mind. He did not elaborate on what this ulterior purpose might be.
A man walks along a road outside Bagram Air Base, after all US and NATO troops left, some 70 Km north of Kabul on July 2, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
China Refutes Rumours About Its Military Deployment to Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
4 October, 19:33 GMT
China has sought to establish a cordial informal relationship with the Taliban in the interests of border security, cross-border aid and trade, and, potentially, securing access to trillions of dollars-worth of rare-earth metals believed to be trapped under the country’s soil. Beijing has made no rush to formally recognise the Taliban government, however.
No country has yet to formally recognise the Taliban government since the militants took power in mid-August. The last time the Islamists ruled the country between 1996 and 2001, only Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates recognized their legitimacy.
* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
124000
Discuss
Popular comments
Trump? Isn't that the dude that signed the US withdrawal deal from Afghanistan??
kernel.panic999
7 November, 21:25 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:37 GMTUS Media Reveals How China Could ‘Test’ Biden on Taiwan Without Starting Full-Scale War
18:02 GMTBiden 'Strongly' Condemns 'Terrorist Attack' on Iraqi PM's Residence
17:18 GMTThe China Syndrome: Trump Claims Beijing ‘Going to Take Over’ Bagram Air Base
17:18 GMTUS Not Trying to Transform China, Looking for Ways to Co-Exist, Sullivan Says
16:49 GMTAstroworld Fest Stampede: Kylie Jenner Sends Condolences to Families, Defends Partner Travis Scott
15:59 GMTDon’t Poke the Bear: Russian Frigate Conducts Drills as US Warships Beef Up Black Sea Deployment
15:24 GMTTerrorism Can't be Allowed to Undermine Peace in Iraq, India Says After Attempt on PM's Life
15:23 GMTUK Government Rejects Accusations of Conservative Party Donor Corruption
15:16 GMTUS Looking at Tools to Make Fuel More Affordable as OPEC Ignores Calls to Boost Output - Granholm
14:56 GMTIran Slams Assassination Attempt Against Iraqi PM, Says US May Have Been Responsible
14:54 GMT'RIP Chester' Trending as Old Video of Linkin Park Frontman Stopping Show to Help Fan Reemerges
14:48 GMTTravis Scott Urges Crowd to 'F*ck Up' Fan Trying to Steal His Yeezy Sneakers in Resurfaced Video
14:26 GMTSon of Slain Haitian President Says Was Attacked on Day of His Father's Assassination
13:44 GMT'Why Was I Spared?' Nurse Claiming Affair With 'Morgue Rapist' Says He Was 'Perfect Gentleman'
13:25 GMTChinese Astronauts Start 6-Hour Space Walk Outside Tiangong Station - State Agency
13:19 GMTOnly OSCE Observers Can Use Drones in Donbass Conflict Zone, Russian Foreign Ministry Says
13:15 GMTAbu Dhabi Shakes Up Family Law to Provide Greater Flexibility to Non-Muslims
12:59 GMTNorth Korea's Mechanised Troops Stage Artillery Drills in Wake of US-South Korea War Games
12:58 GMTAdult Whale Dies After Being Washed Ashore in France's Calais Port, Reports Say
12:56 GMTLibyan Prime Minister to Run in December Presidential Election, Source Says