https://sputniknews.com/20211107/terrorism-cant-be-allowed-to-undermine-peace-in-iraq-india-says-after-attempt-on-pms-life-1090546977.html

Terrorism Can't be Allowed to Undermine Peace in Iraq, India Says After Attempt on PM's Life

Terrorism Can't be Allowed to Undermine Peace in Iraq, India Says After Attempt on PM's Life

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt on Sunday after an exploding drone hit his residence in Baghdad. The country's... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-07T15:24+0000

2021-11-07T15:24+0000

2021-11-07T15:24+0000

oil

iraq

iran

opec

war

indian foreign ministry

subrahmanyam jaishankar

terrorist

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/07/1090535235_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8d3a9ebe05ccda73bf32b1be318153e7.jpg

India's Foreign Ministry on Sunday strongly condemned a drone attack targeting Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhim and reiterated support for the democratic process in the Middle Eastern country.Iraq is the largest supplier of crude oil to India and provided 24.7 million tonnes of oil from April to September this year. Any disruption or price hike in the international market will hamper India's fiscal maths as over 85 percent of the country's crude oil requirements are met through imports.India has also been engaged in post-war reconstruction activities, rebuilding Iraqi institutions and providing education and training to Iraqi students and officials.The assassination attempt on the Iraqi prime minister has been called a terrorist attack – it came two days after violent clashes near Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone between government forces and supporters of Shiite political parties after a setback in parliamentary elections on 10 October.

iraq

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

oil, iraq, iran, opec, war, indian foreign ministry, subrahmanyam jaishankar, terrorist, india