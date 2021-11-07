Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211107/terrorism-cant-be-allowed-to-undermine-peace-in-iraq-india-says-after-attempt-on-pms-life-1090546977.html
Terrorism Can't be Allowed to Undermine Peace in Iraq, India Says After Attempt on PM's Life
Terrorism Can't be Allowed to Undermine Peace in Iraq, India Says After Attempt on PM's Life
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt on Sunday after an exploding drone hit his residence in Baghdad. The country's Interior Ministry called the incident a "terrorist attack." No group has claimed responsibility so far.
India's Foreign Ministry on Sunday strongly condemned a drone attack targeting Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhim and reiterated support for the democratic process in the Middle Eastern country.Iraq is the largest supplier of crude oil to India and provided 24.7 million tonnes of oil from April to September this year. Any disruption or price hike in the international market will hamper India's fiscal maths as over 85 percent of the country's crude oil requirements are met through imports.India has also been engaged in post-war reconstruction activities, rebuilding Iraqi institutions and providing education and training to Iraqi students and officials.The assassination attempt on the Iraqi prime minister has been called a terrorist attack – it came two days after violent clashes near Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone between government forces and supporters of Shiite political parties after a setback in parliamentary elections on 10 October.
15:24 GMT 07.11.2021
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt on Sunday after an exploding drone hit his residence in Baghdad. The country's Interior Ministry called the incident a "terrorist attack." No group has claimed responsibility so far.
India's Foreign Ministry on Sunday strongly condemned a drone attack targeting Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhim and reiterated support for the democratic process in the Middle Eastern country.

"Terrorism and violence have no place in any civilized society. They cannot be allowed to undermine peace and stability in Iraq," Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for the Indian Foreign Ministry, said on Sunday.

Iraq is the largest supplier of crude oil to India and provided 24.7 million tonnes of oil from April to September this year. Any disruption or price hike in the international market will hamper India's fiscal maths as over 85 percent of the country's crude oil requirements are met through imports.
India has also been engaged in post-war reconstruction activities, rebuilding Iraqi institutions and providing education and training to Iraqi students and officials.
The assassination attempt on the Iraqi prime minister has been called a terrorist attack – it came two days after violent clashes near Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone between government forces and supporters of Shiite political parties after a setback in parliamentary elections on 10 October.
