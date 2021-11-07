Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211107/sydney-woman-turns-millionaire-overnight-after-winning-grand-vaccination-prize-1090541731.html
Sydney Woman Turns Millionaire Overnight After Winning Grand Vaccination Prize
Sydney Woman Turns Millionaire Overnight After Winning Grand Vaccination Prize
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A 25-year-old woman, Joanne Zhu, residing in Sydney became a millionaire overnight after winning the grand prize of $1 million for the... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-07T08:15+0000
2021-11-07T08:15+0000
asia & pacific
australia
vaccination
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/07/1090541664_0:179:3002:1868_1920x0_80_0_0_c045fa9e532ba5f1b52731c2725ba9a5.jpg
Zhu entered the campaign alongside 2.74 million other people nationally.She noted that she will use the money to treat her whole family to a nice trip in a five-star hotel for the Chinese New Year, if borders are open, and will invest the rest so that she can make more in the future.The Million Dollar Vax Campaign was started in October by a group of corporations and philanthropists as a means to boost vaccination rates in the country. During the campaign, Australia's vaccination rates grew from 78.5% to 88.3%.In addition to the $1 million prize, participants could also win one of 100 daily $1,000 prizes with an entire prize fund of $4.1 million.On November 1, the country lifted its travel restrictions for fully vaccinated passengers which have been in place for nearly 18 months.
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/07/1090541664_137:0:2866:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f3d0f7a84b5e186869c1ecb914c28637.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, australia, vaccination

Sydney Woman Turns Millionaire Overnight After Winning Grand Vaccination Prize

08:15 GMT 07.11.2021
© REUTERS / LOREN ELLIOTTA staff member attends to a visitor at a vaccination check station at SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium on the venue's first day of re-opening, following an extended closure due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown orders, in Sydney, Australia
A staff member attends to a visitor at a vaccination check station at SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium on the venue's first day of re-opening, following an extended closure due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown orders, in Sydney, Australia - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2021
© REUTERS / LOREN ELLIOTT
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A 25-year-old woman, Joanne Zhu, residing in Sydney became a millionaire overnight after winning the grand prize of $1 million for the Million Dollar Vax Campaign in Australia.
Zhu entered the campaign alongside 2.74 million other people nationally.
"Am I dreaming, is this real? I cannot believe it," the winner said as quoted by Sky News Australia.
She noted that she will use the money to treat her whole family to a nice trip in a five-star hotel for the Chinese New Year, if borders are open, and will invest the rest so that she can make more in the future.
The Million Dollar Vax Campaign was started in October by a group of corporations and philanthropists as a means to boost vaccination rates in the country. During the campaign, Australia's vaccination rates grew from 78.5% to 88.3%.
In addition to the $1 million prize, participants could also win one of 100 daily $1,000 prizes with an entire prize fund of $4.1 million.
On November 1, the country lifted its travel restrictions for fully vaccinated passengers which have been in place for nearly 18 months.
101000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:55 GMTUN Mission in Iraq Condemns Assassination Attempt Against Prime Minister
08:34 GMTFBI Reportedly Raids Project Veritas Founder's Home as Part of Ashley Biden's 'Stolen’ Diary Probe
08:21 GMTFirst Heavy Snow Disrupts Beijing Traffic
08:15 GMTSydney Woman Turns Millionaire Overnight After Winning Grand Vaccination Prize
07:45 GMTIllogical and Anti-Social: Israeli Tweeps Angry Over Passage of National Budget
07:34 GMTMusk Polls Twitter Users on Whether to Sell 10% of Tesla Stock
07:23 GMTIraqi Interior Ministry Calls Attempt on PM al-Kadhimi's Life a 'Terrorist Attack'
07:06 GMTBoris Johnson's Gov't Slams Ex-PM John Major For 'Trying to Settle Scores Over Brexit'
07:06 GMTSenior Iranian Official Views Rocket Attack on Iraqi Prime Minister as Incitement to Riot
06:58 GMTIndian PM Modi Ranks Much Higher Than Other World Leaders in Global Approval Rating List
06:31 GMTBavarian Leader for Launch of Nord Stream 2 Ahead of 'Cold' Winter, Reports Say
05:38 GMTMethane Burst at Mine in Kazakhstan Results in 6 Dead, 2 Injured, Emergency Service Say
05:31 GMT'Breaking Emission Standards?' Tweeps Crack Up as Biden Allegedly Breaks Wind in Royal Company
05:27 GMTNaked Man Stuck in Wall of New York Theatre for Two Days Rescued by Firefighters
04:59 GMTUS-China Trade Up 33.3% in First Ten Months of 2021 - Chinese Customs
04:57 GMTUS State Department Condemns Attack Targeting Residence of Iraq’s Prime Minister
04:51 GMTMan Arrested For Allegedly Threatening to Kill Member of British Parliament, Reports Say
04:48 GMTTravis Scott Working With Texas Authorities Amid Claims Astroworld Security Guard 'Injected in Neck'
04:40 GMTAssange, Stella Moris Take Legal Action Against Dominic Raab for Thwarting Their Marriage Plans
03:45 GMTSaving or Torturing? Controversial Video Shows Group of Men Pulling Shark Onto The Shore