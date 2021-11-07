https://sputniknews.com/20211107/sydney-woman-turns-millionaire-overnight-after-winning-grand-vaccination-prize-1090541731.html

Sydney Woman Turns Millionaire Overnight After Winning Grand Vaccination Prize

Sydney Woman Turns Millionaire Overnight After Winning Grand Vaccination Prize

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A 25-year-old woman, Joanne Zhu, residing in Sydney became a millionaire overnight after winning the grand prize of $1 million for the... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-07T08:15+0000

2021-11-07T08:15+0000

2021-11-07T08:15+0000

asia & pacific

australia

vaccination

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/07/1090541664_0:179:3002:1868_1920x0_80_0_0_c045fa9e532ba5f1b52731c2725ba9a5.jpg

Zhu entered the campaign alongside 2.74 million other people nationally.She noted that she will use the money to treat her whole family to a nice trip in a five-star hotel for the Chinese New Year, if borders are open, and will invest the rest so that she can make more in the future.The Million Dollar Vax Campaign was started in October by a group of corporations and philanthropists as a means to boost vaccination rates in the country. During the campaign, Australia's vaccination rates grew from 78.5% to 88.3%.In addition to the $1 million prize, participants could also win one of 100 daily $1,000 prizes with an entire prize fund of $4.1 million.On November 1, the country lifted its travel restrictions for fully vaccinated passengers which have been in place for nearly 18 months.

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asia & pacific, australia, vaccination