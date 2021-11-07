Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211107/son-of-slain-haitian-president-says-was-attacked-on-day-of-his-fathers-assassination-1090547103.html
Son of Slain Haitian President Says Was Attacked on Day of His Father's Assassination
Son of Slain Haitian President Says Was Attacked on Day of His Father's Assassination
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The son of assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise, Joverlein Moise, said that he suffered an armed assault on the day his father was... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International
The Haitian leader was deadly wounded during an attack on his residence in the early hours of July 7. His spouse was also injured and subsequently hospitalized in Miami, the United States. Joverlein Moise left Haiti on the day his father was killed and is currently in Quebec.Joverlein Moise told the Haitian Metropole radio station that he, his wife and daughter were in a car when unidentified gunmen opened fire on the vehicle. He called it the "ambush," adding that he had additional information about what happened the night his father was killed.Last month, he told Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail that he last spoke to his father on the eve of the president's assassination.In an effort to find the guilty, the Haitian authorities detained more than 40 people, including 18 Colombian citizens and five US citizens, as well as four police officers, who were allegedly involved in Moise's assassination.
Son of Slain Haitian President Says Was Attacked on Day of His Father's Assassination

14:26 GMT 07.11.2021
Haiti's designated Prime Minister Ariel Henry, center, and interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, right, pose for a group photo with other authorities in front of a portrait of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise at at the National Pantheon Museum during a memorial service in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
Haiti's designated Prime Minister Ariel Henry, center, and interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, right, pose for a group photo with other authorities in front of a portrait of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise at at the National Pantheon Museum during a memorial service in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The son of assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise, Joverlein Moise, said that he suffered an armed assault on the day his father was shot dead.
The Haitian leader was deadly wounded during an attack on his residence in the early hours of July 7. His spouse was also injured and subsequently hospitalized in Miami, the United States. Joverlein Moise left Haiti on the day his father was killed and is currently in Quebec.
Joverlein Moise told the Haitian Metropole radio station that he, his wife and daughter were in a car when unidentified gunmen opened fire on the vehicle. He called it the "ambush," adding that he had additional information about what happened the night his father was killed.
Haiti's interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph addresses the audience after suspects in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, who was shot dead early Wednesday at his home, were shown to the media, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 8 July 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.07.2021
Haiti's Interim Prime Minister Says Late Pres. Moise Was Tortured to Death by Mercs, Vows Justice
11 July, 08:19 GMT
Last month, he told Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail that he last spoke to his father on the eve of the president's assassination.
In an effort to find the guilty, the Haitian authorities detained more than 40 people, including 18 Colombian citizens and five US citizens, as well as four police officers, who were allegedly involved in Moise's assassination.
