https://sputniknews.com/20211107/snl-spoofs-dems-squabbling-over-infrastructure-bill-debuts-new-hire-impersonating-joe-biden-1090544763.html

SNL Spoofs Dems' Squabbling Over Infrastructure Bill, Debuts New Hire Impersonating Joe Biden

SNL Spoofs Dems' Squabbling Over Infrastructure Bill, Debuts New Hire Impersonating Joe Biden

American late-night live television sketch comedy and variety show Saturday Night Live returned after a short break for its 47th Season on the weekend to poke... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-07T12:35+0000

2021-11-07T12:35+0000

2021-11-07T12:35+0000

joe biden

infrastructure bill

terry mcauliffe

saturday night live

kyrsten sinema

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/07/1090545056_0:0:1008:567_1920x0_80_0_0_55c6ed7f5d6156516db8a2926adddd63.png

Saturday Night Live opened its Season 47 over the weekend with a new cast-member offering his parody of US President Joe Biden. Johnson, known for online viral impressions of ex-President Donald Trump, appeared as Biden in the cold open with the Democrat looking back upon his summer as “bad — not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good”. Biden is then shown desperately trying to get the Democrats to compromise on his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Two Democratic “moderates” that had opposed the Biden administration's proposed "Build Back Better" bill are then introduced, with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) played by Cecily Strong, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) played by Aidy Bryant. Strong's Sinema says: "I didn't come to Congress to make friends and so far, mission accomplished". As they are joined by Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), played by Ego Nwodim, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), played by Melissa Villaseñor, Joe Biden flounders in a bid to negotiate a compromise between the moderate and progressive wings of the Democratic Party.When Biden asks Sinema what she likes, she replies, "Yellow starbursts, the film 'The Polar Express' and when someone eats fish on an airplane." The infrastructure bill became central to the during the “Weekend Update” fake news segment of the show. The passing of the bill on Friday “should be enough to clean as many as two of LaGuardia’s toilets", joked Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost. Referring to the Dems’ pledges that the package would expand internet access across the country, Jost quipped against a backdrop oft January’s US Capitol riot: “Which is great news because when has internet ever been bad for America?" On the Victoria gubernatorial race, won last week by Republican Glenn Youngkin who ran against Democrat Terry McAuliffe, co-anchor Micheal Che pointed to a photo of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and noted: James Austin Johnson followed up his debut impression of Biden with a portrayal of ex-POTUS Donald Trump in the cold open, congratulating Glenn Youngkin “and mostly myself” on victory in Virginia.On Twitter, users were split in their reactions to the show, with some finding it “hilarious”. “So funny. America provides such good material for the writers."Others on social media were less than enthusiastic.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

joe biden, infrastructure bill, terry mcauliffe, saturday night live, kyrsten sinema