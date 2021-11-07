Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211107/scientists-warn-sex-tourists-against-doing-it-on-canary-islands-dunes-due-to-heavy-impact-on-nature-1090536785.html
Scientists Warn Sex Tourists Against Doing It on Canary Islands Dunes Due to Heavy Impact on Nature
Scientists Warn Sex Tourists Against Doing It on Canary Islands Dunes Due to Heavy Impact on Nature
The dunes, which cover over 1,000 acres (4 sq km) of the island off the coast of Africa, have been preserved as a nature reserve since 1987 and are regarded as... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-07T03:42+0000
2021-11-07T03:42+0000
spain
canary islands
tech
sex
nature
viral
sex tourism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/07/1090536954_0:0:3619:2035_1920x0_80_0_0_9c6b258a03448696eb80f75ff0d7f341.jpg
Tourists, mainly from the UK, US and Germany, should avoid having sex with strangers on Gran Canaria's famous sand dunes behind the bushes because of the detrimental effect on the landscape, new research by the Beach and Dune Systems (BEADS) Laboratory of Flinders University and the Group of Physical Geography and Environment of the Institute of Oceanography and Global Change (IOCAG-ULPGC) revealed.According to the research, so many individuals visit the Canary Islands to engage in unlawful open-air sex on the dunes that uncommon species and bushes are being wiped out. The researchers have found nearly 300 favorite spots, especially among gay tourists, on the enormous expanse of sand on the island's south side.Researchers have been doing a thorough investigation regarding the impact of so-called "cruising," which entails anonymous sexual encounters in public areas, and in this case, on the dunes, and came to the conclusion that intercourse had a direct impact on the dunes as well as eight native plant species, three of which are endemic.The findings were published in a study titled "The Five S's: Sand, Sun, Sea, and Sex with Strangers." The researchers add out that dunes and coastal beaches are examples of open public settings where these sexual acts are extensively practiced, to the point where they've been labeled as the 'Four S' by the paper (sand, sun, sea and sex).All of the sites where sexual encounters occurred were found and recorded by the specialists. Further, they gathered data on the size and internal distribution of these areas, as well as the type of sexual activity, their location, the vegetation coverage and type, and the environmental repercussions or lack of management efforts. According to the study, the overall space occupied by the 298 sexual meeting sites is 5,763.85 m2. These sex locations are linked to the protected area's distance from authorized trails, the existence of dense forest, and vegetation-stabilized dunes (nebkhas). The larger the location, the higher the number of individuals who use it, as well as the likelihood that it is a low-lying location with little vegetation and a lot of trash.The researchers noted, however, that Maspalomas is not the only coastal dune area in the world that records this type of activity, since similar sites can be found in Australia, France, and Portugal, among other places.According to the paper, on a practical level, between September 2018 and July 2019, the people who engage in public sex in the Reserve area eradicated 159 of these points and removed, uprooted, and killed 1,244.49 m3 of dry vegetation. Interestingly, the authors stated that they had no intention of offending the LGBTQ community, and that Gran Canaria has been hospitable to homosexual tourists from all over the world for years, especially for those from the UK, the US, and Germany, who are rather frequent guests on the island.The stated aim of the research is to provide a better understanding of how "cruising" on the dunes may be managed and the environment safeguarded at a time when environmental concerns are so pressing.
spain
canary islands
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/07/1090536954_406:0:3119:2035_1920x0_80_0_0_aacda66d3e719e41e8ece5c2479a9dec.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
spain, canary islands, tech, sex, nature, viral, sex tourism

Scientists Warn Sex Tourists Against Doing It on Canary Islands Dunes Due to Heavy Impact on Nature

03:42 GMT 07.11.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Juan Emilio / Maspalomas. Amanecer en la playa.
Maspalomas. Amanecer en la playa. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Juan Emilio /
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
The dunes, which cover over 1,000 acres (4 sq km) of the island off the coast of Africa, have been preserved as a nature reserve since 1987 and are regarded as one of Spain's finest natural assets.
Tourists, mainly from the UK, US and Germany, should avoid having sex with strangers on Gran Canaria's famous sand dunes behind the bushes because of the detrimental effect on the landscape, new research by the Beach and Dune Systems (BEADS) Laboratory of Flinders University and the Group of Physical Geography and Environment of the Institute of Oceanography and Global Change (IOCAG-ULPGC) revealed.
According to the research, so many individuals visit the Canary Islands to engage in unlawful open-air sex on the dunes that uncommon species and bushes are being wiped out. The researchers have found nearly 300 favorite spots, especially among gay tourists, on the enormous expanse of sand on the island's south side.
© Photo : Journal of Environmental ManagementFig. 1. Study area. Location of the sex spots (green points) on referenced plots used for fieldwork (red array), mainly located in the stabilized (C) and semi-stabilized (B) areas of the dunefield, kiosk 7 (red circle), authorized paths (yellow lines) and usage zones delimited by the DMSNR regulations.
Fig. 1. Study area. Location of the sex spots (green points) on referenced plots used for fieldwork (red array), mainly located in the stabilized (C) and semi-stabilized (B) areas of the dunefield, kiosk 7 (red circle), authorized paths (yellow lines) and usage zones delimited by the DMSNR regulations. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2021
Fig. 1. Study area. Location of the sex spots (green points) on referenced plots used for fieldwork (red array), mainly located in the stabilized (C) and semi-stabilized (B) areas of the dunefield, kiosk 7 (red circle), authorized paths (yellow lines) and usage zones delimited by the DMSNR regulations.
© Photo : Journal of Environmental Management
Researchers have been doing a thorough investigation regarding the impact of so-called "cruising," which entails anonymous sexual encounters in public areas, and in this case, on the dunes, and came to the conclusion that intercourse had a direct impact on the dunes as well as eight native plant species, three of which are endemic.
The findings were published in a study titled "The Five S's: Sand, Sun, Sea, and Sex with Strangers." The researchers add out that dunes and coastal beaches are examples of open public settings where these sexual acts are extensively practiced, to the point where they've been labeled as the 'Four S' by the paper (sand, sun, sea and sex).
All of the sites where sexual encounters occurred were found and recorded by the specialists. Further, they gathered data on the size and internal distribution of these areas, as well as the type of sexual activity, their location, the vegetation coverage and type, and the environmental repercussions or lack of management efforts.
According to the study, the overall space occupied by the 298 sexual meeting sites is 5,763.85 m2. These sex locations are linked to the protected area's distance from authorized trails, the existence of dense forest, and vegetation-stabilized dunes (nebkhas). The larger the location, the higher the number of individuals who use it, as well as the likelihood that it is a low-lying location with little vegetation and a lot of trash.
© Photo : Journal of Environmental ManagementFig. 6. Cut vegetation and waste associated with the cruising activity in the sex spots. A. Sex spot example built using native (protected) vegetation cut down to build a ‘nest’ B. Toilet spot next to a sex spot and waste. C. Waste inside a sex spot.
Fig. 6. Cut vegetation and waste associated with the cruising activity in the sex spots. A. Sex spot example built using native (protected) vegetation cut down to build a ‘nest’ B. Toilet spot next to a sex spot and waste. C. Waste inside a sex spot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2021
Fig. 6. Cut vegetation and waste associated with the cruising activity in the sex spots. A. Sex spot example built using native (protected) vegetation cut down to build a ‘nest’ B. Toilet spot next to a sex spot and waste. C. Waste inside a sex spot.
© Photo : Journal of Environmental Management
The researchers noted, however, that Maspalomas is not the only coastal dune area in the world that records this type of activity, since similar sites can be found in Australia, France, and Portugal, among other places.
According to the paper, on a practical level, between September 2018 and July 2019, the people who engage in public sex in the Reserve area eradicated 159 of these points and removed, uprooted, and killed 1,244.49 m3 of dry vegetation.
Interestingly, the authors stated that they had no intention of offending the LGBTQ community, and that Gran Canaria has been hospitable to homosexual tourists from all over the world for years, especially for those from the UK, the US, and Germany, who are rather frequent guests on the island.
The stated aim of the research is to provide a better understanding of how "cruising" on the dunes may be managed and the environment safeguarded at a time when environmental concerns are so pressing.
101010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:59 GMTUS-China Trade Up 33.3% in First Ten Months of 2021 - Chinese Customs
04:57 GMTUS State Department Condemns Attack Targeting Residence of Iraq’s Prime Minister
04:51 GMTMan Arrested For Allegedly Threatening to Kill Member of British Parliament, Reports Say
04:48 GMTTravis Scott Working With Texas Authorities Amid Claims Astroworld Security Guard 'Injected in Neck'
04:40 GMTAssange, Stella Moris Take Legal Action Against Dominic Raab for Thwarting Their Marriage Plans
03:45 GMTSaving or Torturing? Controversial Video Shows Group of Men Pulling Shark Onto The Shore
03:44 GMTAlmost 20 People Dead in Mexico After Truck Rams Several Cars, Authorities Say
03:42 GMTScientists Warn Sex Tourists Against Doing It on Canary Islands Dunes Due to Heavy Impact on Nature
03:37 GMTTear Gas Used Against Demonstrators in Rennes - Reports
02:40 GMT‘Smart People, But Supply Chain?’ Biden Suggests Ordinary Americans Aren't Intelligent Enough
02:25 GMTFlorida's Gov. Office Blasts Biden as Over 70 Migrant Night Flights Landed in State - Report
01:49 GMTVideos: ’Defund the Police’ Protesters Invade Northwestern Football Game
01:32 GMTHouse GOPers Express Concern as Intelligence Agencies May Dismiss Thousands of Unvaccinated Officers
00:29 GMTEx-US Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley Blasts Biden for Supporting Two-State Solution in Middle East
00:18 GMTIraqi PM Confirms His Residence in Baghdad Came Under Rocket Attack in Alleged Assassination Attempt
YesterdayRepublicans Who Helped Pass Infrastructure Bill Say Vote Will Strengthen Their Own Standing
Yesterday'Worst Mayor in History': Trump Blasts NYC Democrats, Eludes Answer on Possible Return to the City
YesterdayTexas Police Confirm Report of Unknown Individual Administering Drugs During Astroworld Festival
YesterdayAlleged Mastermind Behind Attack on President Duque Arrested
YesterdaySome Climate Activists Detained During Protest March in Glasgow