Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211107/san-francisco-chronicle-slammed-online-for-asking-if-locals-should-tolerate-crime-surge-1090552171.html
San Francisco Chronicle Slammed Online For Asking If Locals Should ‘Tolerate’ Crime Surge
San Francisco Chronicle Slammed Online For Asking If Locals Should ‘Tolerate’ Crime Surge
Locals Criticize San Francisco Chronicle For Asking Whether Crime Surge Should Be ‘Tolerated’
2021-11-07T22:46+0000
2021-11-07T22:46+0000
us
san francisco
organized crime
burglary
crime rates
california
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102194/10/1021941049_0:0:2048:1152_1920x0_80_0_0_88ddd869086737e5a400b4f077615ff4.jpg
San Francisco residents have expressed their outrage after the San Francisco Chronicle asked in Twitter last week whether locals “should tolerate burglaries as a part of city living, and focus on barricading homes.”In the article attached to the post, the Chronicle cited data from Mission District Police Station showing that the district has recorded a 13 percent increase in burglaries and attempted burglaries over the last month, compared to the same period in 2020.Bewildered Twitter users wondered how this level of crime could be tolerated, noting that "nobody is searching for answers," as "stealing from and hurting other people is just wrong."According to a poll conducted in June, more than 40 percent of San Francisco residents said they plan to move out of the city within the next few years. Eight out of 10 San Francisco respondents believed that crime in the city has skyrocketed in recent years, and 76 percent of the city's residents said that increasing the number of police officers in areas with high crime rates should be a priority.According to data from the police, the number of car thefts in San Francisco in May increased by 753 percent compared to the same period last year.Apart from that, organized retail crime is said to have forced many stores to close. Walgreens, the second-largest US pharmacy store chain, has recently closed five stores in San Francisco, citing rampant shoplifting that resulted in losses of over $1,000 a day. Walgreens said 10 stores in total have been closed in San Francisco since 2019.California, along with New York, New Jersey, Michigan and Illinois, has seen a massive exodus of around 4 million residents between 2010 and 2019, according to Forbes. The Golden State, which has the largest delegation in the US House of Representatives, is set to lose a congressional seat for the first time in its history due to the dramatic decline in population.
san francisco
california
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102194/10/1021941049_256:0:1792:1152_1920x0_80_0_0_83f954b7be9315f332d2ee74831aeccb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, san francisco, organized crime, burglary, crime rates, california

San Francisco Chronicle Slammed Online For Asking If Locals Should ‘Tolerate’ Crime Surge

22:46 GMT 07.11.2021
© Flickr / Thomas HawkSan Francisco police
San Francisco police - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2021
© Flickr / Thomas Hawk
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
California, and San Francisco in particular, has long been in the spotlight for an unprecedented crime surge that has been recorded amid declining living standards statewide, the global pandemic and skyrocketing rates of people dying from armed violence across the US.
San Francisco residents have expressed their outrage after the San Francisco Chronicle asked in Twitter last week whether locals “should tolerate burglaries as a part of city living, and focus on barricading homes.”
In the article attached to the post, the Chronicle cited data from Mission District Police Station showing that the district has recorded a 13 percent increase in burglaries and attempted burglaries over the last month, compared to the same period in 2020.
“At the same time, residents and city leaders are searching for answers: Should they tolerate a high level of burglaries as a downside of city living, and focus on barricading their homes? Should people who are repeatedly accused of stealing be targeted with rehabilitation services, or incarcerated so they can’t commit more crimes?” the newspaper wrote.
Bewildered Twitter users wondered how this level of crime could be tolerated, noting that "nobody is searching for answers," as "stealing from and hurting other people is just wrong."
According to a poll conducted in June, more than 40 percent of San Francisco residents said they plan to move out of the city within the next few years. Eight out of 10 San Francisco respondents believed that crime in the city has skyrocketed in recent years, and 76 percent of the city's residents said that increasing the number of police officers in areas with high crime rates should be a priority.
According to data from the police, the number of car thefts in San Francisco in May increased by 753 percent compared to the same period last year.
Apart from that, organized retail crime is said to have forced many stores to close. Walgreens, the second-largest US pharmacy store chain, has recently closed five stores in San Francisco, citing rampant shoplifting that resulted in losses of over $1,000 a day. Walgreens said 10 stores in total have been closed in San Francisco since 2019.
“Organized retail crime continues to be a challenge facing retailers across San Francisco, and we are not immune to that,” Walgreens spokesperson Phil Caruso said last month. “Retail theft across our San Francisco stores has continued to increase in the past few months to five times our chain average.”
California, along with New York, New Jersey, Michigan and Illinois, has seen a massive exodus of around 4 million residents between 2010 and 2019, according to Forbes. The Golden State, which has the largest delegation in the US House of Representatives, is set to lose a congressional seat for the first time in its history due to the dramatic decline in population.
102000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:31 GMTMarjorie Taylor Greene Praises the Squad For Voting Against Infrastructure Bill
YesterdayMike Pence Confident Republicans Set to 'Win Back Country' in 2024 - Report
Yesterday’Predictable & Preventable Tragedy’: Travis Scott & Drake Sued For Astroworld Stampede - Reports
YesterdaySan Francisco Chronicle Slammed Online For Asking If Locals Should ‘Tolerate’ Crime Surge
YesterdayLooming $15Bln Tax Bill Is What Drove Elon Musk to Consider Selling Stock - Report
YesterdayDuchess Camilla Can't Get Over Biden's Embarrasing Gas Problem at COP26 Summit - Report
YesterdayBiden Instructs National Security Team to Help Iraq Uphold Its Sovereignty
YesterdayPakistani Military Open Fire on Indian Fishing Boat, 1 Person Killed - Reports
YesterdayCruz vs. Big Bird: Texas Senator Slams 'Gov't Propaganda' in Sesame Street Character's Post
YesterdayBomb Threat Alerts Trigger Evacuations at Three Ivy League Schools
YesterdayTravis Scott Was Reportedly Arrested Twice in the Past for Inciting Fans
YesterdayVideo: Trump Accidentally Hits Little Astros Fan With Signed Baseball During World Series Game
YesterdayUS Media Reveals How China Could ‘Test’ Biden on Taiwan Without Starting Full-Scale War
YesterdayBiden 'Strongly' Condemns 'Terrorist Attack' on Iraqi PM's Residence
YesterdayThe China Syndrome: Trump Claims Beijing ‘Going to Take Over’ Bagram Air Base
YesterdayUS Not Trying to Transform China, Looking for Ways to Co-Exist, Sullivan Says
YesterdayAstroworld Fest Stampede: Kylie Jenner Sends Condolences to Families, Defends Partner Travis Scott
YesterdayDon’t Poke the Bear: Russian Frigate Conducts Drills as US Warships Beef Up Black Sea Deployment
YesterdayTerrorism Can't be Allowed to Undermine Peace in Iraq, India Says After Attempt on PM's Life
YesterdayUK Government Rejects Accusations of Conservative Party Donor Corruption