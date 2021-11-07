https://sputniknews.com/20211107/san-francisco-chronicle-slammed-online-for-asking-if-locals-should-tolerate-crime-surge-1090552171.html

San Francisco Chronicle Slammed Online For Asking If Locals Should 'Tolerate' Crime Surge

San Francisco Chronicle Slammed Online For Asking If Locals Should ‘Tolerate’ Crime Surge

Locals Criticize San Francisco Chronicle For Asking Whether Crime Surge Should Be ‘Tolerated’

San Francisco residents have expressed their outrage after the San Francisco Chronicle asked in Twitter last week whether locals “should tolerate burglaries as a part of city living, and focus on barricading homes.”In the article attached to the post, the Chronicle cited data from Mission District Police Station showing that the district has recorded a 13 percent increase in burglaries and attempted burglaries over the last month, compared to the same period in 2020.Bewildered Twitter users wondered how this level of crime could be tolerated, noting that "nobody is searching for answers," as "stealing from and hurting other people is just wrong."According to a poll conducted in June, more than 40 percent of San Francisco residents said they plan to move out of the city within the next few years. Eight out of 10 San Francisco respondents believed that crime in the city has skyrocketed in recent years, and 76 percent of the city's residents said that increasing the number of police officers in areas with high crime rates should be a priority.According to data from the police, the number of car thefts in San Francisco in May increased by 753 percent compared to the same period last year.Apart from that, organized retail crime is said to have forced many stores to close. Walgreens, the second-largest US pharmacy store chain, has recently closed five stores in San Francisco, citing rampant shoplifting that resulted in losses of over $1,000 a day. Walgreens said 10 stores in total have been closed in San Francisco since 2019.California, along with New York, New Jersey, Michigan and Illinois, has seen a massive exodus of around 4 million residents between 2010 and 2019, according to Forbes. The Golden State, which has the largest delegation in the US House of Representatives, is set to lose a congressional seat for the first time in its history due to the dramatic decline in population.

