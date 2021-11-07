https://sputniknews.com/20211107/rip-chester-trending-as-old-video-of-linkin-park-frontman-stopping-show-to-help-fan-reemerges-1090546515.html

'RIP Chester' Trending as Old Video of Linkin Park Frontman Stopping Show to Help Fan Reemerges

An old video of a Linkin Park performance has resurfaced online, showing band members Mike Shinoda and Chester Bennington stopping the show in order to help a fan, who apparently fell into the mosh pit.Both Shinoda and Bennington drew the crowd's attention to the man, with Chester pointing a finger at him and repeatedly shouting, "Pick him up, pick him up right now!" After the crowd helped the fan get out of the mosh pit, the concert hall erupted in cheers, with Shinoda then saying, "We gotta look out for safety first. For real. Nobody gets hurt."The clip reemerged a day after a fatal Travis Scott concert in Houston, Texas where at least eight people died and hundreds were injured in a crowd surge. Scott was accused of continuing his performance despite chants from the crowd to stop the show and help the fans who were caught in the crush.The Linkin Park appreciation post, which was captioned as "This is how heroes do a show and care for people," made "RIP Chester" trend on Twitter. Bennington committed suicide in July 2017.Many people have commented that this is how Scott should have handled the crowd at the Astroworld Festival.Several videos from the tragic Friday night performance show Scott fans desperately trying to get the rapper to stop the show, but it's unclear if he heard their cries for help.Scott stopped his performance briefly several times in order to ask the security guards to help people in the crowd, nonetheless, he only realised the severity of the situation after police announced that eight people had died, while hundreds more were injured. Over a dozen people were hospitalised after suffering heart attacks.

