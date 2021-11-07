https://sputniknews.com/20211107/naked-man-stuck-in-wall-of-new-york-theatre-for-two-days-rescued-by-firefighters-1090538756.html

Naked Man Stuck in Wall of New York Theatre for Two Days Rescued by Firefighters

A man fell into a wall in the men's restroom of a historic theatre in upstate New York and became trapped. 07.11.2021, Sputnik International

A naked man was rescued by firefighters on Friday after being trapped within the walls of the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse, New York, according to the Daily Mail.At around 7:30 am Syracuse Police and the Syracuse Fire Department responded to reports of someone hitting the wall and calling for help in the theatre.Syracuse Fire Deputy Chief John Kane, said that the man was stuck for two days after falling into the wall of the theatre's men's toilets.John Kane said that the man had found his way into a crawl space in the theatre building, where he hid for two days before falling into a wall.According to local media reports, rescuers broke through the walls of the theatre and found him naked. He is being treated at a local hospital.

