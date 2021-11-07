Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211107/musk-polls-twitter-users-on-whether-to-sell-10-of-tesla-stock-1090540924.html
Musk Polls Twitter Users on Whether to Sell 10% of Tesla Stock
Musk Polls Twitter Users on Whether to Sell 10% of Tesla Stock
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Elon Musk, the founder of US companies Tesla and SpaceX, launched a poll asking Twitter users to decide if he should sell 10% of his... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-07T07:34+0000
2021-11-07T07:34+0000
elon musk
world
tesla
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089849931_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_29d498ea2e3da9ebaa6e486c03f273a7.jpg
"Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. I will abide by the results of this poll, whichever way it goes," Musk tweeted.The poll is open not only to 62.5 million Musk's followers but also to other users, who have almost 24 hours to cast a vote. More than a half of voters have opted for selling the shares so far."Note, I do not take a cash salary or bonus from anywhere. I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock," Musk said.In late October, Musk slammed the proposal of democrats in the US Congress to tax investment gains of billionaires.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089849931_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_60fc28d4d7bc36182542124e234dd2ed.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
elon musk, world, tesla

Musk Polls Twitter Users on Whether to Sell 10% of Tesla Stock

07:34 GMT 07.11.2021
© AP Photo / Matt RourkeElon Musk walks from the the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July 12, 2021. Musk took to a witness stand Monday to defend his company's 2016 acquisition of a troubled company called SolarCity against a shareholder lawsuit that claims he's to blame for a deal that was rife with conflicts of interest and never delivered the profits he had promised.
Elon Musk walks from the the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July 12, 2021. Musk took to a witness stand Monday to defend his company's 2016 acquisition of a troubled company called SolarCity against a shareholder lawsuit that claims he's to blame for a deal that was rife with conflicts of interest and never delivered the profits he had promised. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2021
© AP Photo / Matt Rourke
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Elon Musk, the founder of US companies Tesla and SpaceX, launched a poll asking Twitter users to decide if he should sell 10% of his Tesla shares.
"Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. I will abide by the results of this poll, whichever way it goes," Musk tweeted.
The poll is open not only to 62.5 million Musk's followers but also to other users, who have almost 24 hours to cast a vote. More than a half of voters have opted for selling the shares so far.
"Note, I do not take a cash salary or bonus from anywhere. I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock," Musk said.
In late October, Musk slammed the proposal of democrats in the US Congress to tax investment gains of billionaires.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:45 GMTIllogical and Anti-Social: Israeli Tweeps Angry Over Passage of National Budget
07:34 GMTMusk Polls Twitter Users on Whether to Sell 10% of Tesla Stock
07:23 GMTIraqi Interior Ministry Calls Attempt on PM al-Kadhimi's Life a 'Terrorist Attack'
07:06 GMTBoris Johnson's Gov't Slams Ex-PM John Major For 'Trying to Settle Scores Over Brexit'
07:06 GMTSenior Iranian Official Views Rocket Attack on Iraqi Prime Minister as Incitement to Riot
06:58 GMTIndian PM Modi Ranks Much Higher Than Other World Leaders in Global Approval Rating List
06:31 GMTBavarian Leader for Launch of Nord Stream 2 Ahead of 'Cold' Winter, Reports Say
05:38 GMTMethane Burst at Mine in Kazakhstan Results in 6 Dead, 2 Injured, Emergency Service Say
05:31 GMT'Breaking Emission Standards?' Tweeps Crack Up as Biden Allegedly Breaks Wind in Royal Company
05:27 GMTNaked Man Stuck in Wall of New York Theatre for Two Days Rescued by Firefighters
04:59 GMTUS-China Trade Up 33.3% in First Ten Months of 2021 - Chinese Customs
04:57 GMTUS State Department Condemns Attack Targeting Residence of Iraq’s Prime Minister
04:51 GMTMan Arrested For Allegedly Threatening to Kill Member of British Parliament, Reports Say
04:48 GMTTravis Scott Working With Texas Authorities Amid Claims Astroworld Security Guard 'Injected in Neck'
04:40 GMTAssange, Stella Moris Take Legal Action Against Dominic Raab for Thwarting Their Marriage Plans
03:45 GMTSaving or Torturing? Controversial Video Shows Group of Men Pulling Shark Onto The Shore
03:44 GMTAlmost 20 People Dead in Mexico After Truck Rams Several Cars, Authorities Say
03:42 GMTScientists Warn Sex Tourists Against Doing It on Canary Islands Dunes Due to Heavy Impact on Nature
03:37 GMTTear Gas Used Against Demonstrators in Rennes - Reports
02:40 GMT‘Smart People, But Supply Chain?’ Biden Suggests Ordinary Americans Aren't Intelligent Enough