https://sputniknews.com/20211107/musk-polls-twitter-users-on-whether-to-sell-10-of-tesla-stock-1090540924.html

Musk Polls Twitter Users on Whether to Sell 10% of Tesla Stock

Musk Polls Twitter Users on Whether to Sell 10% of Tesla Stock

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Elon Musk, the founder of US companies Tesla and SpaceX, launched a poll asking Twitter users to decide if he should sell 10% of his... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-07T07:34+0000

2021-11-07T07:34+0000

2021-11-07T07:34+0000

elon musk

world

tesla

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089849931_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_29d498ea2e3da9ebaa6e486c03f273a7.jpg

"Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. I will abide by the results of this poll, whichever way it goes," Musk tweeted.The poll is open not only to 62.5 million Musk's followers but also to other users, who have almost 24 hours to cast a vote. More than a half of voters have opted for selling the shares so far."Note, I do not take a cash salary or bonus from anywhere. I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock," Musk said.In late October, Musk slammed the proposal of democrats in the US Congress to tax investment gains of billionaires.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

elon musk, world, tesla