Mike Pence Confident Republicans Set to 'Win Back Country' in 2024 - Report

Former Vice President Mike Pence has expressed confidence that the Republican party is "going to win back this country in 2024," Fox News reported Sunday.That, unfortunately, was the only clue Pence provided about his possible run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, as he spoke at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership gathering in Las Vegas on Saturday evening.Considering the audience at the event, in his speech, the former vice president continued to criticize Biden's handling of his relationship with Israel.Pence also asserted that "America is a nation in crisis" under Biden's leadership.Earlier this year, the former vice president visited Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina, the first three states on the primary and caucus schedule.Speaking at the University of Iowa last week, Pence also eluded the question of whether he decided to run in 2024, noting instead that his main focus was the upcoming midterm elections of 2022. The former VP assured those who gathered for his speech that "we're on the verge of a great conservative comeback all across this country."In his turn, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham noted ahead of Pence's speech in Las Vegas that "a lot of people have come here to audition." Graham also praised the GOP's "very rich bench."Meanwhile, according to a recent NPR-PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, 44% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents said that having a new presidential contender would give the party a better chance in the next presidential campaign, while 36% thought it was preferable to keep Biden as the nominee. One out of every five people was unsure.In the aftermath of Biden's widely panned handling of the tumultuous US pullout from Afghanistan and a spike in COVID-19 cases due to the transmission of the highly contagious delta strain, the president's approval ratings have plummeted in the last three months. The newest rush of migrants attempting to get into the US along the southern border with Mexico, as well as a well-documented rise in inflation, have exacerbated the president's falling poll numbers.

