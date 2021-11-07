Registration was successful!
Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening to Kill Member of British Parliament, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Police in Ireland arrested a 41-year-old man who had allegedly threatened to kill a female member of the British parliament, The Irish Times...
The British national was arrested on Saturday morning in Douglas, a suburb of Cork city, and was brought in for questioning about the threats to the female member of parliament from the Labour Party.According to The Irish Times, somebody phoned the female member of parliament and allegedly threatened to kill her on 18 October.On 15 October, Sir David Amess, a Conservative member of parliament for Southend West, was stabbed to death in an Essex church. A 25-year-old man has been charged with the murder.
Crazy. But not as crazy as the arrest of Alberta Boula that the media is trying to suppress
Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening to Kill Member of British Parliament, Reports Say

04:51 GMT 07.11.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Police in Ireland arrested a 41-year-old man who had allegedly threatened to kill a female member of the British parliament, The Irish Times reports.
The British national was arrested on Saturday morning in Douglas, a suburb of Cork city, and was brought in for questioning about the threats to the female member of parliament from the Labour Party.
According to The Irish Times, somebody phoned the female member of parliament and allegedly threatened to kill her on 18 October.
On 15 October, Sir David Amess, a Conservative member of parliament for Southend West, was stabbed to death in an Essex church. A 25-year-old man has been charged with the murder.
Crazy. But not as crazy as the arrest of Alberta Boula that the media is trying to suppress
