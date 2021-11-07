Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211107/libyan-prime-minister-to-run-in-december-presidential-election-source-says-1090545435.html
Libyan Prime Minister to Run in December Presidential Election, Source Says
Libyan Prime Minister to Run in December Presidential Election, Source Says
TRIPOLI (Sputnik) - The head of the Government of National Unity (GNU) of Libya, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, will run for president in the general election scheduled... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-07T12:56+0000
2021-11-07T12:55+0000
news
libya
election
prime minister
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/07/1090545379_0:56:3063:1778_1920x0_80_0_0_9242940be8e4fb9df5edff6e7d937454.jpg
"Abdul Hamid Dbeibah is determined to join the presidential race," the source said.Presidential and parliamentary elections, both planned for 24 December, were one of the main outcomes of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum held under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva last February.On Monday, the Libyan election commission will start registering candidates for the general election.Another candidate for head of state is Fathi Bashagha, who served as the interior minister of Libya’s Government of National Accord.Libya ceased to be a united country in 2011 when its leader Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and assassinated. In March 2021, the GNU was formed due to international mediation efforts. The GNU will be in charge until the general election.
https://sputniknews.com/20211021/ten-years-since-libyas-gaddafi-was-murdered-by-nato-backed-rebels-1090087300.html
libya
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/07/1090545379_147:0:2878:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_01b8811a4e08af55156e9fda92e49b96.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, libya, election, prime minister

Libyan Prime Minister to Run in December Presidential Election, Source Says

12:56 GMT 07.11.2021
© GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELTLibya's Interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah gives a speech at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on June 1, 2021, after his meeting with French President.
Libya's Interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah gives a speech at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on June 1, 2021, after his meeting with French President. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2021
© GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT
Subscribe
TRIPOLI (Sputnik) - The head of the Government of National Unity (GNU) of Libya, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, will run for president in the general election scheduled for 24 December, a source close to the prime minister said on Sunday.
"Abdul Hamid Dbeibah is determined to join the presidential race," the source said.
Presidential and parliamentary elections, both planned for 24 December, were one of the main outcomes of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum held under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva last February.
On Monday, the Libyan election commission will start registering candidates for the general election.
Another candidate for head of state is Fathi Bashagha, who served as the interior minister of Libya’s Government of National Accord.
Muammar Gaddafi and Nelson Mandela, file photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2021
Ten Years Since Libya’s Gaddafi Was Murdered by NATO-Backed Rebels
21 October, 01:16 GMT
Libya ceased to be a united country in 2011 when its leader Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and assassinated. In March 2021, the GNU was formed due to international mediation efforts. The GNU will be in charge until the general election.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:44 GMT'Why Was I Spared?' Nurse Claiming Affair With 'Morgue Rapist' Says He Was 'Perfect Gentleman'
13:25 GMTChinese Astronauts Start 6-Hour Space Walk Outside Tiangong Station - State Agency
13:19 GMTOnly OSCE Observers Can Use Drones in Donbass Conflict Zone, Russian Foreign Ministry Says
13:15 GMTAbu Dhabi Shakes Up Family Law to Provide Greater Flexibility to Non-Muslims
12:59 GMTNorth Korea's Mechanised Troops Stage Artillery Drills in Wake of US-South Korea War Games
12:58 GMTAdult Whale Dies After Being Washed Ashore in France's Calais Port, Reports Say
12:56 GMTLibyan Prime Minister to Run in December Presidential Election, Source Says
12:35 GMTSNL Spoofs Dems' Squabbling Over Infrastructure Bill, Debuts New Hire Impersonating Joe Biden
12:02 GMTAt Least Three Dead in Twin Blast in Eastern Afghanistan, Source Claims
11:39 GMTDepartment of Homeland Security Reports First-ever Known Drone Attack Against US Electricity Grid
11:20 GMTFrench Medical Union Chief Hopes Macron to Encourage Revaccination in Upcoming Address
11:09 GMTAfghanistan's Jalalabad Prohibits Rickshaw Runners to Carry Armed Passengers
11:06 GMTAmerican Federation of Teachers President Faces Criticism for Removing Mask at SOMOS Conference
11:05 GMTZemmour Accuses Macron of Manipulating Fishing Spat With UK as 'Revenge for Brexit'
10:31 GMTTrump Boasts ‘No President Has Been Better Friend to Israel’, Accuses Biden of ‘Bowing Down’ to Iran
10:12 GMTUK Health Service Must Cope With COVID-19 Issues Without Tough Lockdowns, Union Head Says
10:11 GMTGhislaine Maxwell Reportedly Wants Harvey Weinstein Trial 'Memory Expert' as Her Defense Witness
10:04 GMTIndia Should Rationalise Taxes as Oil and Gas Prices May Rise Further Before 2025, Expert Says
09:44 GMTHundreds Join Protests Against Mandatory Vaccination Across Australia - Video
08:55 GMTUN Mission in Iraq Condemns Assassination Attempt Against Prime Minister