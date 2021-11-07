https://sputniknews.com/20211107/libyan-prime-minister-to-run-in-december-presidential-election-source-says-1090545435.html

Libyan Prime Minister to Run in December Presidential Election, Source Says

Libyan Prime Minister to Run in December Presidential Election, Source Says

TRIPOLI (Sputnik) - The head of the Government of National Unity (GNU) of Libya, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, will run for president in the general election scheduled... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International

"Abdul Hamid Dbeibah is determined to join the presidential race," the source said.Presidential and parliamentary elections, both planned for 24 December, were one of the main outcomes of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum held under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva last February.On Monday, the Libyan election commission will start registering candidates for the general election.Another candidate for head of state is Fathi Bashagha, who served as the interior minister of Libya’s Government of National Accord.Libya ceased to be a united country in 2011 when its leader Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and assassinated. In March 2021, the GNU was formed due to international mediation efforts. The GNU will be in charge until the general election.

