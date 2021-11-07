Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211107/indian-pm-modi-ranks-much-higher-than-other-world-leaders-in-global-approval-rating-list-1090539310.html
Indian PM Modi Ranks Much Higher Than Other World Leaders in Global Approval Rating List
Indian PM Modi Ranks Much Higher Than Other World Leaders in Global Approval Rating List
At the peak of his popularity in August 2019, 82 percent of Indians approved of Modi's job as prime minister. However, the catastrophic second wave of the... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the most popular world leader, ranking higher than 12 of his global counterparts, according to a survey conducted by American market data research company Morning Consult. The agency tracks the approval rating of government leaders in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.Based on an interview of over 3,200 literate Indians, the survey found that 70 percent of respondents approved of Modi’s work, while only 24 percent disapproved of his role as the country's prime minister. However, his popularity recorded a minor correction from 73 percent in September this year.The Indian PM’s ratings were at 82 percent in 2019, when his government abrogated the decade-old special status of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region.Morning Consult’s survey pointed to a gap between his popularity and that of his global counterparts, including US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, among others. Biden’s performance was rated negatively among 48 percent of a total of 40,246 respondents. His approval rating fell by nine points to 44 percent compared to his rating in June this year. 54 percent of the 3,469 Germans interviewed approved of Merkel's job, with 41 percent not viewing her favourably.Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is the second-most popular of the world leaders ranked, with 66 percent approval, while Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi received the support of 58 percent of respondents. French President Emmanuel Macron continues to face the wrath of his countrymen, with 55 percent disapproving of his work, according to the findings.
German Chancellor Adolf Hitler had exactly the same higher approval rating during his rule in Germany.
joe biden, kashmir, narendra modi, emmanuel macron, angela merkel, approval ratings

Indian PM Modi Ranks Much Higher Than Other World Leaders in Global Approval Rating List

06:58 GMT 07.11.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEINU.S. President Joe Biden hosts a 'Quad nations' meeting at the Leaders' Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden hosts a 'Quad nations' meeting at the Leaders' Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
At the peak of his popularity in August 2019, 82 percent of Indians approved of Modi's job as prime minister. However, the catastrophic second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a blow to his image, and his approval rating fell to an all-time low this past May.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the most popular world leader, ranking higher than 12 of his global counterparts, according to a survey conducted by American market data research company Morning Consult.
The agency tracks the approval rating of government leaders in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
Based on an interview of over 3,200 literate Indians, the survey found that 70 percent of respondents approved of Modi’s work, while only 24 percent disapproved of his role as the country's prime minister. However, his popularity recorded a minor correction from 73 percent in September this year.
The Indian PM’s ratings were at 82 percent in 2019, when his government abrogated the decade-old special status of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region.
Morning Consult’s survey pointed to a gap between his popularity and that of his global counterparts, including US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, among others.
Biden’s performance was rated negatively among 48 percent of a total of 40,246 respondents. His approval rating fell by nine points to 44 percent compared to his rating in June this year.
54 percent of the 3,469 Germans interviewed approved of Merkel's job, with 41 percent not viewing her favourably.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is the second-most popular of the world leaders ranked, with 66 percent approval, while Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi received the support of 58 percent of respondents. French President Emmanuel Macron continues to face the wrath of his countrymen, with 55 percent disapproving of his work, according to the findings.
German Chancellor Adolf Hitler had exactly the same higher approval rating during his rule in Germany.
HHess
7 November, 10:55 GMT
