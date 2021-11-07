Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211107/hundreds-join-protests-against-mandatory-vaccination-across-australia---video-1090542870.html
Hundreds Join Protests Against Mandatory Vaccination Across Australia - Video
Hundreds Join Protests Against Mandatory Vaccination Across Australia - Video
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Rallies against mandatory vaccination were held throughout Australia on Sunday, national media reported. 07.11.2021, Sputnik International
asia & pacific
australia
vaccination
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/15/1082688136_0:143:3135:1906_1920x0_80_0_0_9c65cdcc18e926492031ef0bc99d72fc.jpg
The peaceful protests were held across the state of New South Wales (NSW) as part of the 'Reclaim The Line' rally, with people carrying signs that read:&nbsp; "No mandatory vaccine," 9News reported.Adelaide in the state of South Australia and the Gold Coast in the state of Queensland also saw the start of anti mandatory vaccination demonstrations on Sunday.Meanwhile on Saturday, massive anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown protests took place in Melbourne, in the state of Victoria, and Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, where protests got violent and seven people were arrested.People could be heard chanting phrases like "free Victoria" and "sack Dan Andrews" in Melbourne as they marched towards the Parliament House to rally against mandatory vaccination and a proposed COVID-19 pandemic bill, which would see COVID-19 rules remain in action during other global pandemics.As of Sunday, Australia's total number of active coronavirus cases stands at over 19,000 with the majority of infected in Victoria. Over 80% of people aged over 16 are fully vaccinated nationwide. Australia is lifting COVID-19 restrictions state by state. Recently, NSW and Victoria ended monthlong lockdowns after reaching vaccination targets.
Why does the title say "hundreds join"?? Are you dumb or something? It's clearly in thousands upon thousands.
Israel knows that protesting is for sissies. Non-cowards have civil wars. Thus, all Westerners can protest all they want, but it won't change anything: you shall all be vaxxed. Just get it done already, Westerners. You really want to live without a job, a home, and become homeless? Israel will fire all of you and replace you with Brown immigrants who happily get vaccinated. So, just get the vax already.
australia
asia & pacific, australia, vaccination

Hundreds Join Protests Against Mandatory Vaccination Across Australia - Video

09:44 GMT 07.11.2021
© REUTERS / LISI NIESNERFILE PHOTO: A nurse puts a used Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine vial in a disposal box with empty vials at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021
FILE PHOTO: A nurse puts a used Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine vial in a disposal box with empty vials at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2021
© REUTERS / LISI NIESNER
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Rallies against mandatory vaccination were held throughout Australia on Sunday, national media reported.
The peaceful protests were held across the state of New South Wales (NSW) as part of the 'Reclaim The Line' rally, with people carrying signs that read:  "No mandatory vaccine," 9News reported.
Adelaide in the state of South Australia and the Gold Coast in the state of Queensland also saw the start of anti mandatory vaccination demonstrations on Sunday.
Meanwhile on Saturday, massive anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown protests took place in Melbourne, in the state of Victoria, and Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, where protests got violent and seven people were arrested.
People could be heard chanting phrases like "free Victoria" and "sack Dan Andrews" in Melbourne as they marched towards the Parliament House to rally against mandatory vaccination and a proposed COVID-19 pandemic bill, which would see COVID-19 rules remain in action during other global pandemics.
As of Sunday, Australia's total number of active coronavirus cases stands at over 19,000 with the majority of infected in Victoria. Over 80% of people aged over 16 are fully vaccinated nationwide. Australia is lifting COVID-19 restrictions state by state. Recently, NSW and Victoria ended monthlong lockdowns after reaching vaccination targets.
Popular comments
Why does the title say "hundreds join"?? Are you dumb or something? It's clearly in thousands upon thousands.
eeddie
7 November, 13:25 GMT
Israel knows that protesting is for sissies. Non-cowards have civil wars. Thus, all Westerners can protest all they want, but it won't change anything: you shall all be vaxxed. Just get it done already, Westerners. You really want to live without a job, a home, and become homeless? Israel will fire all of you and replace you with Brown immigrants who happily get vaccinated. So, just get the vax already.
JLJose Lopez
7 November, 14:04 GMT
