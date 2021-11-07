https://sputniknews.com/20211107/french-medical-union-chief-hopes-macron-to-encourage-revaccination-in-upcoming-address-1090544210.html

French Medical Union Chief Hopes Macron to Encourage Revaccination in Upcoming Address

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French Medical Trade Union head Jacques Battistoni told Franceinfo he hopes that French President Emmanuel Macron's upcoming national...

Macron is expected to give a televised speech on 9 November to update the public on the health situation amid a surge in positive cases.He added that he expects Macron will speak positively and encourage people to get their first COVID-19 vaccine dose or a booster shot.Battistoni noted that the sole announcement of the president's speech this Tuesday increased the number of doctor appointments and had a "strong psychological effect" on people. The same behaviour could be observed in France when Macron gave a speech on the COVID-19 situation in the country, ahead of the July 14 celebrations.France's lower house of parliament, on Friday, backed a draft law enabling the validity of COVID-19 sanitary passes until 31 July 2022. It was sailed through in a 118-89 vote and will be passed to Macron for approval.On Wednesday, the government announced that face masks will be mandatory from 8 November for all school children in regions where COVID-19 infection rates are high. At the start of the month, the country reported over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number of infections in two months.

