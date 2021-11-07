Registration was successful!
First Heavy Snow Disrupts Beijing Traffic
First Heavy Snow Disrupts Beijing Traffic
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The first heavy snowfall of the winter lashed the Chinese capital overnight, causing disruptions in railway and air traffic, with the cold... 07.11.2021
The Yanqing District in the suburbs of Beijing saw the heaviest snowfall. The coat of snow reached 40 centimeters (15.8 inches) and more in some areas.Of 486 flights scheduled at Beijing Capital International Airport, 10 were canceled as of 08:00 a.m. local time (00:00 GMT). Beijing Daxing International Airport plans to operate 228 flights, and there have been no data on cancellations so far.Ten railway trips from Beijing to the neighbouring city of Tianjin were called off. Some stretches of suburban speed highways were closed.The meteorological center of China keeps the yellow danger level over the snowfall in Beijing and in several other municipalities. Citizens are recommended to stay at home, and motorists are demanded to drive with caution.
asia & pacific, china, snowfall

First Heavy Snow Disrupts Beijing Traffic

08:21 GMT 07.11.2021 (Updated: 08:23 GMT 07.11.2021)
© AP Photo / XinhuaИмператорский дворец в Пекине
Императорский дворец в Пекине - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2021
© AP Photo / Xinhua
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The first heavy snowfall of the winter lashed the Chinese capital overnight, causing disruptions in railway and air traffic, with the cold spell forecast to continue until Monday.
The Yanqing District in the suburbs of Beijing saw the heaviest snowfall. The coat of snow reached 40 centimeters (15.8 inches) and more in some areas.
Of 486 flights scheduled at Beijing Capital International Airport, 10 were canceled as of 08:00 a.m. local time (00:00 GMT). Beijing Daxing International Airport plans to operate 228 flights, and there have been no data on cancellations so far.
Ten railway trips from Beijing to the neighbouring city of Tianjin were called off. Some stretches of suburban speed highways were closed.
The meteorological center of China keeps the yellow danger level over the snowfall in Beijing and in several other municipalities. Citizens are recommended to stay at home, and motorists are demanded to drive with caution.
