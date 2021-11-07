https://sputniknews.com/20211107/fbi-reportedly-raids-project-veritas-founders-home-as-part-of-ashley-bidens-stolen-diary-probe-1090541358.html

FBI Reportedly Raids Project Veritas Founder's Home as Part of Ashley Biden's 'Stolen’ Diary Probe

Previously, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed that "court authorised law enforcement activity" had taken place at the homes of two Project... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) carried out a raid on the home of conservative media group Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe early on Saturday morning, reported The New York Times. The court-mandated search was said to be part of a federal investigation conducted by the FBI and federal prosecutors in Manhattan into the circumstances surrounding the "stolen" diary of US President Joe Biden’s youngest child, his daughter, Ashley Biden. Agents had "performed law enforcement activity" at O'Keefe’s apartment building in Mamaroneck, New York, according to a spokesman for the FBI, cited by the outlet. Project Veritas ‘Under Attack’ While O’Keefe did not offer a comment on the Saturday developments, in an earlier video statement, recorded on 5 November, he had acknowledged that Project Veritas had “come under attack" after the homes of two associates had been the subject of search warrants. Furthermore, according to O’Keefe, his group had recently received a grand jury subpoena and had been involved in discussions with sources last year about the diary belonging to Ashley Biden that went missing just days before the 2020 presidential election. O'Keefe also questioned how it had transpired that "within an hour" of the FBI raid of the home of a Project Veritas reporter, the Times had gotten in touch with the aforesaid reporter for comment. O’Keefe claimed his organisation was previously in contact with the Department of Justice and had provided what he described as "unassailable facts that demonstrate Project Veritas' lack of involvement in criminal activity and/or criminal intent.""Our efforts were the stuff of responsible ethical journalism, and we are in no doubt that Project Veritas acted properly at each and every step," O'Keefe insisted. Ashley Biden DiaryThe NYT previously reported that a probe, active since October 2020, is seeking to determine how Ashley Biden's allegedly stolen diary was disclosed and wound up for sale prior to the 2020 presidential election. The Project Veritas founder revealed that "tipsters" who he had never met prior had contacted his group late last year, claiming they had in their possession Ashley Biden's diary. The notebook had been purportedly abandoned in a room that the American social worker, activist and philanthropist had stayed at. The diary was touted as containing "explosive allegations" about her father, then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. The "tipsters" were believed to be negotiating with media outlets to sell the diary. However, Project Veritas, notorious for exposing Democratic politicians and media bias via hidden cameras and other undercover tactics, had been unable to verify the authenticity of the alleged diary and accordingly, did not publish its contents. Handwritten pages of the diary’s contents were published on a right-wing website owned by Flyover Media ahead of the 3 November Election Day in 2020. The political activist and provocateur suggested the entire investigation "smacks of politics", but vowed that Project Veritas will "not back down". There is a "huge difference" between Ashley Biden's attorney alleging that her diary was stolen and the “tipsters” claims that it was ostensibly abandoned in a room, legal analyst Gregg Jarrett emphasised, appearing on Fox News’ "Hannity" on 5 November, adding that "one's a crime and the other one isn't".

