https://sputniknews.com/20211107/ex-us-ambassador-to-un-nikki-haley-blasts-biden-for-supporting-two-state-solution-for-middle-east-1090534311.html
Ex-US Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley Blasts Biden for Supporting Two-State Solution in Middle East
Ex-US Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley Blasts Biden for Supporting Two-State Solution in Middle East
07.11.2021
2021-11-07T00:29+0000
2021-11-07T00:36+0000
israel
us
nikki haley
donald trump
iran
jerusalem
palestinians
iran deal
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0e/1083382221_0:0:2656:1495_1920x0_80_0_0_b3ded388bde918c6651d89c624aacffb.jpg
Ex-Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has lambasted the pro-Israeli lobbying group AIPAC and the Biden administration for policies she deems anti-Israeli.During her speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership conference in Las Vegas, Haley accused AIPAC of hosting US lawmakers who support the revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which ex-president Trump unilaterally ditched in 2018 while slamming Tehran with harsh sanctions.“If Israel makes the grave decision that its security depends on removing that threat, it should not wait for an American green light that might never come,” Haley tweeted, though it's not clear if she indeed was suggesting possible military action against Tehran, especially given the $1.5 billion defense budget Israel has approved recently and which reportedly includes a possible strike against Iran's nuclear facilities.Tensions between the two countries have been high as ever, as Iran has signalled its willingness to continue the Vienna talks on a possible revival of the JCPOA. ’Please Remember Who You're Dealing With,’ Haley SaysIn her rant, the ex-diplomat also slammed the Biden administration for renewing humanitarian aid to the Palestinians “and promoting a two-state solution.”She also criticized US politicians ”embraced by antisemites” who have opposed moving the US embassy to Jerusalem, while also taking aim at the BDS movement in America.Back in 2017, Trump announced the US recognition of Jerusalem as the ”undivided capital of Israel”, triggering a massive backlash from Palestinians and Arab states. Jerusalem, which is held sacred by followers of three major world religions, is partially occupied by Israel, along with other territories of the West Bank. The United Nations have stressed that Jewish settlements in the West Bank are illegal under international law and prevent achieving peace in the region under the principle of the two-state solution to the conflict.Haley was serving in her post at the UN when Trump pulled the US out of the UN Human Rights Council in 2018 (Washington has now returned to the UNHRC). Back then, Haley claimed that the Council was a hypocritical organization that criticized Israel while providing membership to countries that, as Washington claims, are gross violators of human rights — such as Venezuela, China, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.After she left her post, ex-Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu praised her for leading ”the uncompromising struggle against hypocrisy at the UN, and on behalf of the truth and justice of our country.”
https://sputniknews.com/20211105/former-idf-intel-chief-new-nuke-deal-will-likely-be-worse-but-may-delay-irans-nuclear-threat-1090486925.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211027/we-strongly-oppose-israels-approval-of-massive-new-west-bank-settlement-plan-us-says-1090262042.html
The Indian is trying to show the Jews that she is the best servant for Israel. She once said that she can't wait to serve the Jews as an Indian slave, just as Obama did as black slave and Trump as White slave.
Few people know that after WW2 13 Million Germans were removed from Eastern territories where they had lived for a thousand years.
iran
israel, us, nikki haley, donald trump, iran, jerusalem, palestinians, iran deal

Ex-US Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley Blasts Biden for Supporting Two-State Solution in Middle East

00:29 GMT 07.11.2021 (Updated: 00:36 GMT 07.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Seth Wenig
Surrounded by security, United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks briefly to people at a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro outside United Nations headquarters in New York, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2021
© AP Photo / Seth Wenig
Asya Geydarova
Editor
Editor
Speculation had emerged that Democrats under Biden would pursue a more balanced approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, after former president Donald Trump promoted his peace plan that significantly favored Israelis over Palestinians. Nevertheless, Washington has reiterated that the US is ”committed to Israel’s security.”
Ex-Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has lambasted the pro-Israeli lobbying group AIPAC and the Biden administration for policies she deems anti-Israeli.
During her speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership conference in Las Vegas, Haley accused AIPAC of hosting US lawmakers who support the revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which ex-president Trump unilaterally ditched in 2018 while slamming Tehran with harsh sanctions.

“There’s one thing I don’t get about AIPAC, and I’m not saying anything to you that I haven’t said to their leadership: why do they invite politicians to their conference who strongly support the Iran nuclear deal?” she wondered to the applause of the crowd. “Stop rewarding bad behavior. It only gets you more bad behavior.”

“If Israel makes the grave decision that its security depends on removing that threat, it should not wait for an American green light that might never come,” Haley tweeted, though it's not clear if she indeed was suggesting possible military action against Tehran, especially given the $1.5 billion defense budget Israel has approved recently and which reportedly includes a possible strike against Iran's nuclear facilities.
An Iranian opposition group protests outside a hotel, during a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission, in Vienna, Austria, April 9, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2021
Former IDF Intel Chief: New Nuke Deal ‘Will Likely Be Worse’ But May Delay Iran’s Nuclear Threat
5 November, 01:25 GMT
Tensions between the two countries have been high as ever, as Iran has signalled its willingness to continue the Vienna talks on a possible revival of the JCPOA.

’Please Remember Who You're Dealing With,’ Haley Says

In her rant, the ex-diplomat also slammed the Biden administration for renewing humanitarian aid to the Palestinians “and promoting a two-state solution.”

“Look, we can all have a nice academic debate about the merits of an independent Palestinian state. In theory, it could be a good thing. Lord knows the Palestinian people have suffered too much,” Haley said. “But let’s be real. There is no universe today under which the corrupt Palestinian Authority can run a state. There isn’t,” she asserted, adding that Hamas in Gaza is even worse.

She also criticized US politicians ”embraced by antisemites” who have opposed moving the US embassy to Jerusalem, while also taking aim at the BDS movement in America.

“If a politician supports the disastrous Iran deal, opposes moving the American embassy to Jerusalem, and is embraced by antisemites who support the BDS movement, then a pro-Israel group should have absolutely nothing to do with him or her,” she added.

Back in 2017, Trump announced the US recognition of Jerusalem as the ”undivided capital of Israel”, triggering a massive backlash from Palestinians and Arab states. Jerusalem, which is held sacred by followers of three major world religions, is partially occupied by Israel, along with other territories of the West Bank. The United Nations have stressed that Jewish settlements in the West Bank are illegal under international law and prevent achieving peace in the region under the principle of the two-state solution to the conflict.
A Palestinian laborer works at the construction site of a house during a lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 15, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
‘We Strongly Oppose’ Israel’s Approval of Massive New West Bank Settlement Plan, US Says
27 October, 20:54 GMT
Haley was serving in her post at the UN when Trump pulled the US out of the UN Human Rights Council in 2018 (Washington has now returned to the UNHRC). Back then, Haley claimed that the Council was a hypocritical organization that criticized Israel while providing membership to countries that, as Washington claims, are gross violators of human rights — such as Venezuela, China, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
After she left her post, ex-Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu praised her for leading ”the uncompromising struggle against hypocrisy at the UN, and on behalf of the truth and justice of our country.”
Popular comments
The Indian is trying to show the Jews that she is the best servant for Israel. She once said that she can't wait to serve the Jews as an Indian slave, just as Obama did as black slave and Trump as White slave.
HHess
7 November, 03:39 GMT1
Few people know that after WW2 13 Million Germans were removed from Eastern territories where they had lived for a thousand years.
Hans Wust
7 November, 03:50 GMT1
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
