https://sputniknews.com/20211107/ex-us-ambassador-to-un-nikki-haley-blasts-biden-for-supporting-two-state-solution-for-middle-east-1090534311.html

Ex-US Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley Blasts Biden for Supporting Two-State Solution in Middle East

Ex-US Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley Blasts Biden for Supporting Two-State Solution in Middle East

Speculation had emerged that Democrats under Biden would pursue a more balanced approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, after former president Donald... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-07T00:29+0000

2021-11-07T00:29+0000

2021-11-07T00:36+0000

israel

us

nikki haley

donald trump

iran

jerusalem

palestinians

iran deal

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0e/1083382221_0:0:2656:1495_1920x0_80_0_0_b3ded388bde918c6651d89c624aacffb.jpg

Ex-Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has lambasted the pro-Israeli lobbying group AIPAC and the Biden administration for policies she deems anti-Israeli.During her speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership conference in Las Vegas, Haley accused AIPAC of hosting US lawmakers who support the revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which ex-president Trump unilaterally ditched in 2018 while slamming Tehran with harsh sanctions.“If Israel makes the grave decision that its security depends on removing that threat, it should not wait for an American green light that might never come,” Haley tweeted, though it's not clear if she indeed was suggesting possible military action against Tehran, especially given the $1.5 billion defense budget Israel has approved recently and which reportedly includes a possible strike against Iran's nuclear facilities.Tensions between the two countries have been high as ever, as Iran has signalled its willingness to continue the Vienna talks on a possible revival of the JCPOA. ’Please Remember Who You're Dealing With,’ Haley SaysIn her rant, the ex-diplomat also slammed the Biden administration for renewing humanitarian aid to the Palestinians “and promoting a two-state solution.”She also criticized US politicians ”embraced by antisemites” who have opposed moving the US embassy to Jerusalem, while also taking aim at the BDS movement in America.Back in 2017, Trump announced the US recognition of Jerusalem as the ”undivided capital of Israel”, triggering a massive backlash from Palestinians and Arab states. Jerusalem, which is held sacred by followers of three major world religions, is partially occupied by Israel, along with other territories of the West Bank. The United Nations have stressed that Jewish settlements in the West Bank are illegal under international law and prevent achieving peace in the region under the principle of the two-state solution to the conflict.Haley was serving in her post at the UN when Trump pulled the US out of the UN Human Rights Council in 2018 (Washington has now returned to the UNHRC). Back then, Haley claimed that the Council was a hypocritical organization that criticized Israel while providing membership to countries that, as Washington claims, are gross violators of human rights — such as Venezuela, China, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.After she left her post, ex-Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu praised her for leading ”the uncompromising struggle against hypocrisy at the UN, and on behalf of the truth and justice of our country.”

https://sputniknews.com/20211105/former-idf-intel-chief-new-nuke-deal-will-likely-be-worse-but-may-delay-irans-nuclear-threat-1090486925.html

https://sputniknews.com/20211027/we-strongly-oppose-israels-approval-of-massive-new-west-bank-settlement-plan-us-says-1090262042.html

Hess The Indian is trying to show the Jews that she is the best servant for Israel. She once said that she can't wait to serve the Jews as an Indian slave, just as Obama did as black slave and Trump as White slave. 1

Hans Wust Few people know that after WW2 13 Million Germans were removed from Eastern territories where they had lived for a thousand years. 1

4

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Asya Geydarova https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg

Asya Geydarova https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Asya Geydarova https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg

israel, us, nikki haley, donald trump, iran, jerusalem, palestinians, iran deal