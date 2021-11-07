https://sputniknews.com/20211107/duchess-camilla-cant-get-over-bidens-embarrasing-gas-problem-at-cop26-summit---report-1090551138.html

Duchess Camilla Can't Get Over Biden's Embarrasing Gas Problem at COP26 Summit - Report

Speculation about Biden's senility started from the very first days of him running for president and has not quieted down since he assumed office, as quite... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden seems to have fallen a little ill at ease at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, with his own natural gas emission being loud enough to make the British Duchess of Cornwall blush, The Daily Mail reported.During a reception at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery earlier this week, the president met the Duchess, who was accompanied by Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and British PM Boris Johnson.An awkward moment reportedly occurred when Camilla Parker Bowles heard Biden break wind during polite small talk on the sidelines of the summit.Just a couple of hours prior to this disconcerting moment, Biden appeared to be nodding off during the opening remarks. "Sleepy Joe," as some call the president, closed his eyes for 22 seconds at one point before being roused by an aide.Biden could not keep his eyes open while listening to disability rights activist Eddie Ndopu, who started losing the president's attention as he warned that global warming threatened "our ability to grow food and even to survive."This is reportedly not the first time Biden has been accused of cutting the cheese. Republicans, notably Donald Trump Jr., shared video footage of Biden live-streaming a conversation with Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf in May 2020, which contained a suspicious noise.Biden, who turns 79 on November 20, is the oldest US president ever.

4Justice It's the most intelligent thing to ever come out of Biden. Only hope his Depends have extra strength anti-odor pads in them. Another proud day for America. 0

