https://sputniknews.com/20211107/duchess-camilla-cant-get-over-bidens-embarrasing-gas-problem-at-cop26-summit---report-1090551138.html
Duchess Camilla Can't Get Over Biden's Embarrasing Gas Problem at COP26 Summit - Report
Duchess Camilla Can't Get Over Biden's Embarrasing Gas Problem at COP26 Summit - Report
Speculation about Biden's senility started from the very first days of him running for president and has not quieted down since he assumed office, as quite... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-07T22:08+0000
2021-11-07T22:09+0000
joe biden
uk royal family
fart
camilla, duchess of cornwall
viral
camilla parker bowels
fartgate
us
US President Joe Biden seems to have fallen a little ill at ease at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, with his own natural gas emission being loud enough to make the British Duchess of Cornwall blush, The Daily Mail reported.During a reception at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery earlier this week, the president met the Duchess, who was accompanied by Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and British PM Boris Johnson.An awkward moment reportedly occurred when Camilla Parker Bowles heard Biden break wind during polite small talk on the sidelines of the summit.Just a couple of hours prior to this disconcerting moment, Biden appeared to be nodding off during the opening remarks. "Sleepy Joe," as some call the president, closed his eyes for 22 seconds at one point before being roused by an aide.Biden could not keep his eyes open while listening to disability rights activist Eddie Ndopu, who started losing the president's attention as he warned that global warming threatened "our ability to grow food and even to survive."This is reportedly not the first time Biden has been accused of cutting the cheese. Republicans, notably Donald Trump Jr., shared video footage of Biden live-streaming a conversation with Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf in May 2020, which contained a suspicious noise.Biden, who turns 79 on November 20, is the oldest US president ever.
https://sputniknews.com/20211102/biden-under-fire-over-clip-showing-him-battling-sleep-at-cop26-1090417032.html
It's the most intelligent thing to ever come out of Biden. Only hope his Depends have extra strength anti-odor pads in them. Another proud day for America.
joe biden, uk royal family, fart, camilla, duchess of cornwall, viral, camilla parker bowels, fartgate, us

Duchess Camilla Can't Get Over Biden's Embarrasing Gas Problem at COP26 Summit - Report

22:08 GMT 07.11.2021 (Updated: 22:09 GMT 07.11.2021)
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNSTU.S. President Joe Biden gestures as he delivers remarks after late-night passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill to repair the nation's airports, roads and bridges, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. November 6, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden gestures as he delivers remarks after late-night passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill to repair the nation's airports, roads and bridges, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. November 6, 2021.
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
Kirill Kurevlev
Speculation about Biden's senility started from the very first days of him running for president and has not quieted down since he assumed office, as quite frequently the 78-year-old has been filmed while seemingly falling asleep at important meetings or other events.
US President Joe Biden seems to have fallen a little ill at ease at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, with his own natural gas emission being loud enough to make the British Duchess of Cornwall blush, The Daily Mail reported.
During a reception at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery earlier this week, the president met the Duchess, who was accompanied by Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and British PM Boris Johnson.
An awkward moment reportedly occurred when Camilla Parker Bowles heard Biden break wind during polite small talk on the sidelines of the summit.

"It was long and loud and impossible to ignore," a source is quoted in the newspaper as saying. "Camilla hasn't stopped talking about it."

Just a couple of hours prior to this disconcerting moment, Biden appeared to be nodding off during the opening remarks. "Sleepy Joe," as some call the president, closed his eyes for 22 seconds at one point before being roused by an aide.
U.S. President Joe Biden attends a session during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
COP26 Climate Summit
Biden Under Fire Over Clip Showing Him Battling Sleep at COP26
2 November, 13:13 GMT
Biden could not keep his eyes open while listening to disability rights activist Eddie Ndopu, who started losing the president's attention as he warned that global warming threatened "our ability to grow food and even to survive."
This is reportedly not the first time Biden has been accused of cutting the cheese. Republicans, notably Donald Trump Jr., shared video footage of Biden live-streaming a conversation with Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf in May 2020, which contained a suspicious noise.
Biden, who turns 79 on November 20, is the oldest US president ever.
Popular comments
It's the most intelligent thing to ever come out of Biden. Only hope his Depends have extra strength anti-odor pads in them. Another proud day for America.
44Justice
8 November, 01:20 GMT
