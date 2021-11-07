Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211107/dont-poke-the-bear-russian-frigate-conducts-drills-as-us-warships-beef-up-black-sea-deployment-1090548252.html
Don’t Poke the Bear: Russian Frigate Conducts Drills as US Warships Beef Up Black Sea Deployment
Don’t Poke the Bear: Russian Frigate Conducts Drills as US Warships Beef Up Black Sea Deployment
The USS Mount Whitney amphibious command ship, flagship of the US Sixth Fleet, entered the Black Sea on Thursday, joining the USS Porter, an Arleigh... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-07T15:59+0000
2021-11-07T15:59+0000
russian black sea fleet
black sea
drills
us 6th fleet
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103666/22/1036662204_0:110:3249:1938_1920x0_80_0_0_d3379c888cd85eb37df180ef5e766781.jpg
Russia’s Admiral Essen frigate has conducted drills simulating a response to an enemy aerial attack, the press service of the Black Sea Fleet has announced.The statement clarified that ‘enemy’ targets were simulated electronically via the ship’s onboard weapon control systems, and destroyed before the aircraft could reach striking distance.The Admiral Essen returned to the Black Sea late last month after a three-month deployment in the Mediterranean Sea. An Admiral Grigorovich-class Russian frigate, possibly the Admiral Essen, was spotted Friday shadowing the USS Mount Whitney, the Tomahawk-armed USS Porter and the BGS Gordi frigate of the Bulgarian Navy.The Admiral Essen is one of three Admiral Girgorovich-class frigates operating in the Black Sea Fleet. Along with their onboard complement of 9M317M surface-to-air missiles, close-in weapons systems and Igla-S/Verba SAMs, the warships are fitted with a naval gun and torpedo tubes for engagements with ships and subs, and vertical launch cells which can fire Oniks, Zircon and Kalibr anti-ship and cruise missiles.Russia has repeatedly expressed concerns over the deployment of non-Black Sea-adjacent countries’ warships in the body of water. These vessels have limits on the amount of time they are legally allowed to stay in the body of water, with the USS Mount Whitney and the USS Porter expected to leave the area within 21 days.The US naval deployment comes amid escalating tensions between Moscow and NATO over Ukraine amid (debunked) reports of a ‘Russian troop buildup’ near the country and calls by House lawmakers to increase US lethal aid to Kiev, and to “deploy a US military presence in the Black Sea to deter a Russian invasion.”Last week, Politico published satellite images purporting to show Russian forces building up “on the border with Ukraine,” while actually showing Russian armoured units in Smolensk region – about 250 km north of Ukraine, and 800 km from the conflict zone in Ukraine’s east.According to the Sixth Fleet, the USS Mount Whitney and the USS Porter are deployed to the Black Sea to take part in joint drills with NATO and partner forces, with these forces “working together to ensure security and stability in the region.”The Sixth Fleet is one of seven active fleets in the US Navy’s arsenal. Unlike most other countries, whose naval operations are typically limited to areas near their home shores, the US deploys its fleets across the globe, with the Sixth Fleet headquartered in Naples, Italy. Its areas of responsibility include Europe and Africa.
https://sputniknews.com/20211106/cia-chief-was-reportedly-dispatched-to-russia-to-warn-against-alleged-troop-build-up-near-ukraine-1090513564.html
black sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103666/22/1036662204_259:0:2990:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ebaa257d964bfeef84f01c46f6a83611.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian black sea fleet, black sea, drills, us 6th fleet

Don’t Poke the Bear: Russian Frigate Conducts Drills as US Warships Beef Up Black Sea Deployment

15:59 GMT 07.11.2021
© Sputnik / Igor Zarembo / Go to the photo bankAdmiral Essen frigate conducts mechanical run tests
Admiral Essen frigate conducts mechanical run tests - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2021
© Sputnik / Igor Zarembo
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
The USS Mount Whitney amphibious command ship, flagship of the US Sixth Fleet, entered the Black Sea on Thursday, joining the USS Porter, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer already present in the area on a “routine patrol.” The Russian Navy has confirmed that it is tracking the warships throughout their deployment.
Russia’s Admiral Essen frigate has conducted drills simulating a response to an enemy aerial attack, the press service of the Black Sea Fleet has announced.
“According to the scenario for the exercises, the Black Sea Fleet’s control center received information about the takeoff of a group of ‘enemy’ aircraft in the direction of the Crimean Peninsula. During the drills, the frigate’s air defence crew acquired the targets and destroyed them using anti-aircraft missiles,” the fleet’s press service said in a statement.
The statement clarified that ‘enemy’ targets were simulated electronically via the ship’s onboard weapon control systems, and destroyed before the aircraft could reach striking distance.
The Admiral Essen returned to the Black Sea late last month after a three-month deployment in the Mediterranean Sea. An Admiral Grigorovich-class Russian frigate, possibly the Admiral Essen, was spotted Friday shadowing the USS Mount Whitney, the Tomahawk-armed USS Porter and the BGS Gordi frigate of the Bulgarian Navy.
The Admiral Essen is one of three Admiral Girgorovich-class frigates operating in the Black Sea Fleet. Along with their onboard complement of 9M317M surface-to-air missiles, close-in weapons systems and Igla-S/Verba SAMs, the warships are fitted with a naval gun and torpedo tubes for engagements with ships and subs, and vertical launch cells which can fire Oniks, Zircon and Kalibr anti-ship and cruise missiles.
Russia has repeatedly expressed concerns over the deployment of non-Black Sea-adjacent countries’ warships in the body of water. These vessels have limits on the amount of time they are legally allowed to stay in the body of water, with the USS Mount Whitney and the USS Porter expected to leave the area within 21 days.
The US naval deployment comes amid escalating tensions between Moscow and NATO over Ukraine amid (debunked) reports of a ‘Russian troop buildup’ near the country and calls by House lawmakers to increase US lethal aid to Kiev, and to “deploy a US military presence in the Black Sea to deter a Russian invasion.”
Last week, Politico published satellite images purporting to show Russian forces building up “on the border with Ukraine,” while actually showing Russian armoured units in Smolensk region – about 250 km north of Ukraine, and 800 km from the conflict zone in Ukraine’s east.
Russian special forces soldiers.Ingushetia (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2021
CIA Chief Was Reportedly Dispatched to Russia to Warn Against Alleged Troop Build-Up Near Ukraine
Yesterday, 01:01 GMT
According to the Sixth Fleet, the USS Mount Whitney and the USS Porter are deployed to the Black Sea to take part in joint drills with NATO and partner forces, with these forces “working together to ensure security and stability in the region.”
The Sixth Fleet is one of seven active fleets in the US Navy’s arsenal. Unlike most other countries, whose naval operations are typically limited to areas near their home shores, the US deploys its fleets across the globe, with the Sixth Fleet headquartered in Naples, Italy. Its areas of responsibility include Europe and Africa.
242000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:49 GMTAstroworld Fest Stampede: Kylie Jenner Sends Condolences to Families, Defends Partner Travis Scott
15:59 GMTDon’t Poke the Bear: Russian Frigate Conducts Drills as US Warships Beef Up Black Sea Deployment
15:24 GMTTerrorism Can't be Allowed to Undermine Peace in Iraq, India Says After Attempt on PM's Life
15:23 GMTUK Government Rejects Accusations of Conservative Party Donor Corruption
15:16 GMTUS Looking at Tools to Make Fuel More Affordable as OPEC Ignores Calls to Boost Output - Granholm
14:56 GMTIran Slams Assassination Attempt Against Iraqi PM, Says US May Have Been Responsible
14:54 GMT'RIP Chester' Trending as Old Video of Linkin Park Frontman Stopping Show to Help Fan Reemerges
14:48 GMTTravis Scott Urges Crowd to 'F*ck Up' Fan Trying to Steal His Yeezy Sneakers in Resurfaced Video
14:26 GMTSon of Slain Haitian President Says Was Attacked on Day of His Father's Assassination
13:44 GMT'Why Was I Spared?' Nurse Claiming Affair With 'Morgue Rapist' Says He Was 'Perfect Gentleman'
13:25 GMTChinese Astronauts Start 6-Hour Space Walk Outside Tiangong Station - State Agency
13:19 GMTOnly OSCE Observers Can Use Drones in Donbass Conflict Zone, Russian Foreign Ministry Says
13:15 GMTAbu Dhabi Shakes Up Family Law to Provide Greater Flexibility to Non-Muslims
12:59 GMTNorth Korea's Mechanised Troops Stage Artillery Drills in Wake of US-South Korea War Games
12:58 GMTAdult Whale Dies After Being Washed Ashore in France's Calais Port, Reports Say
12:56 GMTLibyan Prime Minister to Run in December Presidential Election, Source Says
12:35 GMTSNL Spoofs Dems' Squabbling Over Infrastructure Bill, Debuts New Hire Impersonating Joe Biden
12:02 GMTAt Least Three Dead in Twin Blast in Eastern Afghanistan, Source Claims
11:39 GMTDepartment of Homeland Security Reports First-ever Known Drone Attack Against US Electricity Grid
11:20 GMTFrench Medical Union Chief Hopes Macron to Encourage Revaccination in Upcoming Address