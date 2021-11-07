https://sputniknews.com/20211107/dont-poke-the-bear-russian-frigate-conducts-drills-as-us-warships-beef-up-black-sea-deployment-1090548252.html

Don’t Poke the Bear: Russian Frigate Conducts Drills as US Warships Beef Up Black Sea Deployment

Don’t Poke the Bear: Russian Frigate Conducts Drills as US Warships Beef Up Black Sea Deployment

The USS Mount Whitney amphibious command ship, flagship of the US Sixth Fleet, entered the Black Sea on Thursday, joining the USS Porter, an Arleigh... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-07T15:59+0000

2021-11-07T15:59+0000

2021-11-07T15:59+0000

russian black sea fleet

black sea

drills

us 6th fleet

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103666/22/1036662204_0:110:3249:1938_1920x0_80_0_0_d3379c888cd85eb37df180ef5e766781.jpg

Russia’s Admiral Essen frigate has conducted drills simulating a response to an enemy aerial attack, the press service of the Black Sea Fleet has announced.The statement clarified that ‘enemy’ targets were simulated electronically via the ship’s onboard weapon control systems, and destroyed before the aircraft could reach striking distance.The Admiral Essen returned to the Black Sea late last month after a three-month deployment in the Mediterranean Sea. An Admiral Grigorovich-class Russian frigate, possibly the Admiral Essen, was spotted Friday shadowing the USS Mount Whitney, the Tomahawk-armed USS Porter and the BGS Gordi frigate of the Bulgarian Navy.The Admiral Essen is one of three Admiral Girgorovich-class frigates operating in the Black Sea Fleet. Along with their onboard complement of 9M317M surface-to-air missiles, close-in weapons systems and Igla-S/Verba SAMs, the warships are fitted with a naval gun and torpedo tubes for engagements with ships and subs, and vertical launch cells which can fire Oniks, Zircon and Kalibr anti-ship and cruise missiles.Russia has repeatedly expressed concerns over the deployment of non-Black Sea-adjacent countries’ warships in the body of water. These vessels have limits on the amount of time they are legally allowed to stay in the body of water, with the USS Mount Whitney and the USS Porter expected to leave the area within 21 days.The US naval deployment comes amid escalating tensions between Moscow and NATO over Ukraine amid (debunked) reports of a ‘Russian troop buildup’ near the country and calls by House lawmakers to increase US lethal aid to Kiev, and to “deploy a US military presence in the Black Sea to deter a Russian invasion.”Last week, Politico published satellite images purporting to show Russian forces building up “on the border with Ukraine,” while actually showing Russian armoured units in Smolensk region – about 250 km north of Ukraine, and 800 km from the conflict zone in Ukraine’s east.According to the Sixth Fleet, the USS Mount Whitney and the USS Porter are deployed to the Black Sea to take part in joint drills with NATO and partner forces, with these forces “working together to ensure security and stability in the region.”The Sixth Fleet is one of seven active fleets in the US Navy’s arsenal. Unlike most other countries, whose naval operations are typically limited to areas near their home shores, the US deploys its fleets across the globe, with the Sixth Fleet headquartered in Naples, Italy. Its areas of responsibility include Europe and Africa.

https://sputniknews.com/20211106/cia-chief-was-reportedly-dispatched-to-russia-to-warn-against-alleged-troop-build-up-near-ukraine-1090513564.html

black sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

russian black sea fleet, black sea, drills, us 6th fleet