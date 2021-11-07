https://sputniknews.com/20211107/chinese-astronauts-start-6-hour-space-walk-outside-tiangong-station---state-agency-1090546204.html

Chinese Astronauts Start 6-Hour Space Walk Outside Tiangong Station - State Agency

Chinese Astronauts Start 6-Hour Space Walk Outside Tiangong Station - State Agency

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Two astronauts of China's Shenzhou 13 spacecraft went to open space on Sunday to spend six hours outside the national space station, the... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-07T13:25+0000

2021-11-07T13:25+0000

2021-11-07T13:25+0000

tech

china

astronauts

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0f/1089955426_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f3fac72611da19c1e5bd1682bcd679d6.jpg

"The crew of Shenzhou 13 will work in open space for the first time on7 November 2021," the space body said on WeChat, adding that the two astronauts will be supported from a colleague onboard the Tiangong station.During a six-month mission, the Chinese astronauts will go to open space several times to carry out scientific experiments and perform the operations as part of the project of the Tiangong station construction.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

tech, china, astronauts