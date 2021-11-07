Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211107/chinese-astronauts-start-6-hour-space-walk-outside-tiangong-station---state-agency-1090546204.html
Chinese Astronauts Start 6-Hour Space Walk Outside Tiangong Station - State Agency
Chinese Astronauts Start 6-Hour Space Walk Outside Tiangong Station - State Agency
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Two astronauts of China's Shenzhou 13 spacecraft went to open space on Sunday to spend six hours outside the national space station, the... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-07T13:25+0000
2021-11-07T13:25+0000
tech
china
astronauts
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0f/1089955426_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f3fac72611da19c1e5bd1682bcd679d6.jpg
"The crew of Shenzhou 13 will work in open space for the first time on7 November 2021," the space body said on WeChat, adding that the two astronauts will be supported from a colleague onboard the Tiangong station.During a six-month mission, the Chinese astronauts will go to open space several times to carry out scientific experiments and perform the operations as part of the project of the Tiangong station construction.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0f/1089955426_193:0:2924:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_36970edc8c05929fa36ba75774190f56.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, china, astronauts

Chinese Astronauts Start 6-Hour Space Walk Outside Tiangong Station - State Agency

13:25 GMT 07.11.2021
© STRThis photo taken on October 7, 2021 shows a Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft, being transported to the launching area at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the country's northwestern Gansu province.
This photo taken on October 7, 2021 shows a Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft, being transported to the launching area at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the country's northwestern Gansu province. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2021
© STR
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Two astronauts of China's Shenzhou 13 spacecraft went to open space on Sunday to spend six hours outside the national space station, the China Manned Space Program said.
"The crew of Shenzhou 13 will work in open space for the first time on7 November 2021," the space body said on WeChat, adding that the two astronauts will be supported from a colleague onboard the Tiangong station.
During a six-month mission, the Chinese astronauts will go to open space several times to carry out scientific experiments and perform the operations as part of the project of the Tiangong station construction.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:44 GMT'Why Was I Spared?' Nurse Claiming Affair With 'Morgue Rapist' Says He Was 'Perfect Gentleman'
13:25 GMTChinese Astronauts Start 6-Hour Space Walk Outside Tiangong Station - State Agency
13:19 GMTOnly OSCE Observers Can Use Drones in Donbass Conflict Zone, Russian Foreign Ministry Says
13:15 GMTAbu Dhabi Shakes Up Family Law to Provide Greater Flexibility to Non-Muslims
12:59 GMTNorth Korea's Mechanised Troops Stage Artillery Drills in Wake of US-South Korea War Games
12:58 GMTAdult Whale Dies After Being Washed Ashore in France's Calais Port, Reports Say
12:56 GMTLibyan Prime Minister to Run in December Presidential Election, Source Says
12:35 GMTSNL Spoofs Dems' Squabbling Over Infrastructure Bill, Debuts New Hire Impersonating Joe Biden
12:02 GMTAt Least Three Dead in Twin Blast in Eastern Afghanistan, Source Claims
11:39 GMTDepartment of Homeland Security Reports First-ever Known Drone Attack Against US Electricity Grid
11:20 GMTFrench Medical Union Chief Hopes Macron to Encourage Revaccination in Upcoming Address
11:09 GMTAfghanistan's Jalalabad Prohibits Rickshaw Runners to Carry Armed Passengers
11:06 GMTAmerican Federation of Teachers President Faces Criticism for Removing Mask at SOMOS Conference
11:05 GMTZemmour Accuses Macron of Manipulating Fishing Spat With UK as 'Revenge for Brexit'
10:31 GMTTrump Boasts ‘No President Has Been Better Friend to Israel’, Accuses Biden of ‘Bowing Down’ to Iran
10:12 GMTUK Health Service Must Cope With COVID-19 Issues Without Tough Lockdowns, Union Head Says
10:11 GMTGhislaine Maxwell Reportedly Wants Harvey Weinstein Trial 'Memory Expert' as Her Defense Witness
10:04 GMTIndia Should Rationalise Taxes as Oil and Gas Prices May Rise Further Before 2025, Expert Says
09:44 GMTHundreds Join Protests Against Mandatory Vaccination Across Australia - Video
08:55 GMTUN Mission in Iraq Condemns Assassination Attempt Against Prime Minister