Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211107/boris-johnsons-govt-slams-ex-pm-john-major-for-trying-to-settle-scores-over-brexit-1090539608.html
Boris Johnson's Gov't Slams Ex-PM John Major For 'Trying to Settle Scores Over Brexit'
Boris Johnson's Gov't Slams Ex-PM John Major For 'Trying to Settle Scores Over Brexit'
Ex-Prime Minister Sir John Major criticised the government of Boris Johnson on 6 November, saying that “there is a general whiff of ‘we are the masters now’... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-07T07:06+0000
2021-11-07T07:06+0000
boris johnson
brexit
david davis
owen paterson
sir john major
post-brexit
northern ireland protocol
ursula von der leyen
eu
maros sefcovic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/09/1089785298_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_007b63b621b84ff91d6411c6d7f91e99.jpg
Sir John Major’s recent statements criticising the government of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have triggered a scathing response. The ex-Tory PM has been accused of seeking to “settle scores over Brexit”, which he opposed, according to the Daily Mail. The former Prime Minister also deplored the fact that the current government had “broken the law, the prorogation of Parliament… They have broken treaties, I have in mind the Northern Ireland Protocol. They have broken their word on many occasions." This was a reference to the ongoing attempts of the United Kingdom and the European Union to solve their Brexit-related trade disputes over Northern Ireland. After three weeks of intensive negotiations, as a last resort, UK ministers have implied the possibility of triggering Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol to unilaterally impose "safeguard" measures. Downing Street says the protocol has resulted in disruptions in trade and shortages, arguing that a "new legal text" should replace the protocol that has "lost consent" in Northern Ireland. Brussels, however, has shown no inclination to renegotiate a protocol agreed with London just two years ago. ‘We Are The Masters Now’ Approach John Major had suggested on Saturday that Boris Johnson’s administration had embraced a “we are the masters now” approach regarding the protracted negotiations with the EU, as well as the current Owen Paterson “sleaze row”. “There's a general whiff of "we are the master's now" about their behaviour and I think this is cutting through to the public… It has to stop, it has to stop soon,” said Major. In response, a government source was cited by the Mail as saying:Under the NI protocol, negotiated when the UK exited the EU bloc, goods can travel freely between the EU and Northern Ireland, and from Northern Ireland to Great Britain. Furthermore, the same source was cited as saying that John Major “seems to have forgotten” that the EU had sought to trigger Article 16 to establish border controls on coronavirus vaccine doses moving into Northern Ireland from the Republic of Ireland in January 2021.Brussels was forced to backtrack on its plan after Boris Johnson and Irish PM Micheál Martin conferred with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The spat had “significantly undermined cross-community confidence in the protocol in Northern Ireland”, stated the UK government source. The protocol states that Article 16 can be used in the event of “serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties that are liable to persist”. Former Brexit Secretary David Davis also levelled a broadside at “intrinsic Remainers” like Sir John Major. According to him, they find fault with the UK’s negotiating strategy while failing to address the fact that France is “clearly trying to make life difficult” amid haggling over post-Brexit fishing licenses. The latter was a reference to French Prime Minister Jean Castex’s private letter to the European Commission President, cited by media, that read: In reference to Major’s comments, Davis was cited as saying that Article 16 “was put there for unforeseen circumstances arising.” This comes as European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic travels to London for further talks, after warning on 5 November that triggering Article 16 “would have serious consequences.” Downing Street has repeatedly said that while preferring to negotiate with the EU, it would be prepared to use the mechanism if a solution cannot be reached. The Northern Ireland Protocol, part of the European Union and United Kingdom's Brexit agreement, was designed to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland. It prevents checks on goods coming from Northern Ireland (part of the UK) into the Republic of Ireland (part of the EU) in a bid to preserve the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which had brought to an end decades of sectarian violence in Ireland. However, Northern Ireland, accordingly, must follow the rules of the EU's single market, resulting in checks on certain goods coming in from England, Scotland and Wales. This has prompted protests from unionists in Northern Ireland who argue the protocol weakens ties with the rest of the UK. In mid-October Brussels agreed to a reduction in customs checks and paperwork between the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, yet baulked at scrapping the European Court of Justice's oversight role concerning the Northern Ireland Protocol – something the UK government had sought.
https://sputniknews.com/20211106/john-major-rips-bojos-politically-corrupt-govt-over-shameful-handling-of-paterson-sleaze-row-1090525759.html
northern ireland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/09/1089785298_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7dbcc86706920e18b6359dbd2e2c3af0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, brexit, david davis, owen paterson, sir john major, post-brexit, northern ireland protocol, ursula von der leyen, eu, maros sefcovic, northern ireland, uk

Boris Johnson's Gov't Slams Ex-PM John Major For 'Trying to Settle Scores Over Brexit'

07:06 GMT 07.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVASPro-European Union,(EU), anti-Brexit demonstrator Steve Bray holds the EU and UK flags outside the Houses of Parliament, in central London on January 22, 2018
Pro-European Union,(EU), anti-Brexit demonstrator Steve Bray holds the EU and UK flags outside the Houses of Parliament, in central London on January 22, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Ex-Prime Minister Sir John Major criticised the government of Boris Johnson on 6 November, saying that “there is a general whiff of ‘we are the masters now’ about their behaviour’ as he weighed in on the UK’s post-Brexit issues over the Northern Ireland Protocol as well as the Owen Paterson “sleaze row”.
Sir John Major’s recent statements criticising the government of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have triggered a scathing response. The ex-Tory PM has been accused of seeking to “settle scores over Brexit”, which he opposed, according to the Daily Mail.

"I have been a Conservative all my life. And if I am concerned at how the government is behaving, I suspect lots of other people are as well. It seems to me, as a lifelong Conservative, that much of what they are doing is un-Conservative in its behaviour," said Major on BBC's Radio 4's Today programme on 6 November.

The former Prime Minister also deplored the fact that the current government had “broken the law, the prorogation of Parliament… They have broken treaties, I have in mind the Northern Ireland Protocol. They have broken their word on many occasions."
This was a reference to the ongoing attempts of the United Kingdom and the European Union to solve their Brexit-related trade disputes over Northern Ireland. After three weeks of intensive negotiations, as a last resort, UK ministers have implied the possibility of triggering Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol to unilaterally impose "safeguard" measures.
Former Prime Minister John Major addresses a Service of Thanksgiving for the life and work of Paddy Ashdown, former leader of the Liberal Democrats at Westminster Abbey in central London on September 10, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2021
John Major Rips BoJo's 'Politically Corrupt' Gov't Over 'Shameful' Handling of Paterson 'Sleaze' Row
Yesterday, 13:50 GMT
Downing Street says the protocol has resulted in disruptions in trade and shortages, arguing that a "new legal text" should replace the protocol that has "lost consent" in Northern Ireland. Brussels, however, has shown no inclination to renegotiate a protocol agreed with London just two years ago.

‘We Are The Masters Now’ Approach

John Major had suggested on Saturday that Boris Johnson’s administration had embraced a “we are the masters now” approach regarding the protracted negotiations with the EU, as well as the current Owen Paterson “sleaze row”.
“There's a general whiff of "we are the master's now" about their behaviour and I think this is cutting through to the public… It has to stop, it has to stop soon,” said Major.
In response, a government source was cited by the Mail as saying:
“The comments from John Major suggest a fundamental misunderstanding of the Northern Ireland Protocol. Article 16 is a safeguard within the treaty to be used by either side in the event that the protocol causes serious difficulties in real life. Given the significant disruption the protocol is causing in Northern Ireland we would be within our rights to use this safeguard. It would not be breaking any treaty. It’s difficult to avoid thinking that John Major is simply trying to settle scores over Brexit.”
Under the NI protocol, negotiated when the UK exited the EU bloc, goods can travel freely between the EU and Northern Ireland, and from Northern Ireland to Great Britain. Furthermore, the same source was cited as saying that John Major “seems to have forgotten” that the EU had sought to trigger Article 16 to establish border controls on coronavirus vaccine doses moving into Northern Ireland from the Republic of Ireland in January 2021.
© AP Photo / Peter MorrisonFILE - In this Wednesday Oct. 16, 2019 file photo motorists pass along the old Belfast to Dublin road close to the Irish border in Newry, Northern Ireland
FILE - In this Wednesday Oct. 16, 2019 file photo motorists pass along the old Belfast to Dublin road close to the Irish border in Newry, Northern Ireland - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2021
FILE - In this Wednesday Oct. 16, 2019 file photo motorists pass along the old Belfast to Dublin road close to the Irish border in Newry, Northern Ireland
© AP Photo / Peter Morrison
Brussels was forced to backtrack on its plan after Boris Johnson and Irish PM Micheál Martin conferred with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The spat had “significantly undermined cross-community confidence in the protocol in Northern Ireland”, stated the UK government source.
The protocol states that Article 16 can be used in the event of “serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties that are liable to persist”. Former Brexit Secretary David Davis also levelled a broadside at “intrinsic Remainers” like Sir John Major.
According to him, they find fault with the UK’s negotiating strategy while failing to address the fact that France is “clearly trying to make life difficult” amid haggling over post-Brexit fishing licenses. The latter was a reference to French Prime Minister Jean Castex’s private letter to the European Commission President, cited by media, that read:
“It… seems necessary for the European Union to show its full determination to obtain full compliance with the agreement by the United Kingdom and assert its rights by using the levers at its disposal in a firm, united and proportionate manner. It is essential to make clear to European public opinion that compliance with the commitments entered into is non-negotiable and that leaving the Union is more damaging than remaining in it.”
In reference to Major’s comments, Davis was cited as saying that Article 16 “was put there for unforeseen circumstances arising.”
“… And at the moment we are heading towards exactly that – a position that is untenable for Northern Ireland businesses. It is entirely proper to consider applying it. This would be more credible if John Major had criticised the EU when they threatened to use it in a manner that was not appropriate – over vaccines. That was, bluntly, a vindictive use,” said David Davis.
This comes as European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic travels to London for further talks, after warning on 5 November that triggering Article 16 “would have serious consequences.” Downing Street has repeatedly said that while preferring to negotiate with the EU, it would be prepared to use the mechanism if a solution cannot be reached.
© REUTERS / CLODAGH KILCOYNESigns reading 'No Irish Sea border' and 'Ulster is British, no internal UK Border' are seen affixed to a lamp post at the Port of Larne, Northern Ireland, March 6, 2021. Picture taken March 6, 2021
Signs reading 'No Irish Sea border' and 'Ulster is British, no internal UK Border' are seen affixed to a lamp post at the Port of Larne, Northern Ireland, March 6, 2021. Picture taken March 6, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2021
Signs reading 'No Irish Sea border' and 'Ulster is British, no internal UK Border' are seen affixed to a lamp post at the Port of Larne, Northern Ireland, March 6, 2021. Picture taken March 6, 2021
© REUTERS / CLODAGH KILCOYNE
The Northern Ireland Protocol, part of the European Union and United Kingdom's Brexit agreement, was designed to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland. It prevents checks on goods coming from Northern Ireland (part of the UK) into the Republic of Ireland (part of the EU) in a bid to preserve the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which had brought to an end decades of sectarian violence in Ireland. However, Northern Ireland, accordingly, must follow the rules of the EU's single market, resulting in checks on certain goods coming in from England, Scotland and Wales.
© REUTERS / Jason Cairnduff Беспорядки в Белфасте, Северная Ирландия
Беспорядки в Белфасте, Северная Ирландия - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2021
Беспорядки в Белфасте, Северная Ирландия
© REUTERS / Jason Cairnduff
This has prompted protests from unionists in Northern Ireland who argue the protocol weakens ties with the rest of the UK. In mid-October Brussels agreed to a reduction in customs checks and paperwork between the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, yet baulked at scrapping the European Court of Justice's oversight role concerning the Northern Ireland Protocol – something the UK government had sought.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:45 GMTIllogical and Anti-Social: Israeli Tweeps Angry Over Passage of National Budget
07:34 GMTMusk Polls Twitter Users on Whether to Sell 10% of Tesla Stock
07:23 GMTIraqi Interior Ministry Calls Attempt on PM al-Kadhimi's Life a 'Terrorist Attack'
07:06 GMTBoris Johnson's Gov't Slams Ex-PM John Major For 'Trying to Settle Scores Over Brexit'
07:06 GMTSenior Iranian Official Views Rocket Attack on Iraqi Prime Minister as Incitement to Riot
06:58 GMTIndian PM Modi Ranks Much Higher Than Other World Leaders in Global Approval Rating List
06:31 GMTBavarian Leader for Launch of Nord Stream 2 Ahead of 'Cold' Winter, Reports Say
05:38 GMTMethane Burst at Mine in Kazakhstan Results in 6 Dead, 2 Injured, Emergency Service Say
05:31 GMT'Breaking Emission Standards?' Tweeps Crack Up as Biden Allegedly Breaks Wind in Royal Company
05:27 GMTNaked Man Stuck in Wall of New York Theatre for Two Days Rescued by Firefighters
04:59 GMTUS-China Trade Up 33.3% in First Ten Months of 2021 - Chinese Customs
04:57 GMTUS State Department Condemns Attack Targeting Residence of Iraq’s Prime Minister
04:51 GMTMan Arrested For Allegedly Threatening to Kill Member of British Parliament, Reports Say
04:48 GMTTravis Scott Working With Texas Authorities Amid Claims Astroworld Security Guard 'Injected in Neck'
04:40 GMTAssange, Stella Moris Take Legal Action Against Dominic Raab for Thwarting Their Marriage Plans
03:45 GMTSaving or Torturing? Controversial Video Shows Group of Men Pulling Shark Onto The Shore
03:44 GMTAlmost 20 People Dead in Mexico After Truck Rams Several Cars, Authorities Say
03:42 GMTScientists Warn Sex Tourists Against Doing It on Canary Islands Dunes Due to Heavy Impact on Nature
03:37 GMTTear Gas Used Against Demonstrators in Rennes - Reports
02:40 GMT‘Smart People, But Supply Chain?’ Biden Suggests Ordinary Americans Aren't Intelligent Enough