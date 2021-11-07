Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211107/bomb-threat-alerts-issued-at-cornell-columbia-universities-triggering-evacuations-1090550829.html
Bomb Threat Alerts Issued at Cornell, Columbia, Brown Universities, Triggering Evacuations
Bomb Threat Alerts Issued at Cornell, Columbia, Brown Universities, Triggering Evacuations
Similar alerts were issued for the colleges, while there is no confirmed information whether there is a real threat or it is someone's nasty joke, since just two days ago a bomb threat was also reported at Yale University.
Students on the campus of Cornell University were forced to evacuate buildings on Sunday afternoon following reports of a bomb threat, the university has confirmed.Bomb squad units were spotted arriving at the scene.Simultaneously, another bomb threat alert was reported at Columbia University, triggering the evacuation of two buildings on the campus.“We’ve only been notified by a text,” Columbia spokeswoman Caroline Adelman told The New York Post. “It mentions two buildings that are being evacuated and warns people to stay away.”Another alert was reported at Brown University.So far, there have been no reports of injuries.
The US in panic mode... wait for the bombs to go off everywhere
20:59 GMT 07.11.2021 (Updated: 21:11 GMT 07.11.2021)
Asya Geydarova
Similar alerts were issued for the colleges, while there is no confirmed information whether there is a real threat or it is someone’s nasty joke, since just two days ago a bomb threat was also reported at Yale University.
Students on the campus of Cornell University were forced to evacuate buildings on Sunday afternoon following reports of a bomb threat, the university has confirmed.

The alert posted shortly after the reports said that “Police received a call of bombs being placed in the Law School, Goldwin Smith, Upson Hall and Kennedy Hall. Please do not call Cornell Police unless you need to report an emergency.”

Bomb squad units were spotted arriving at the scene.
Simultaneously, another bomb threat alert was reported at Columbia University, triggering the evacuation of two buildings on the campus.
“We’ve only been notified by a text,” Columbia spokeswoman Caroline Adelman told The New York Post. “It mentions two buildings that are being evacuated and warns people to stay away.”
Another alert was reported at Brown University.
So far, there have been no reports of injuries.
The US in panic mode... wait for the bombs to go off everywhere
Sputnik User
8 November, 00:41 GMT1
