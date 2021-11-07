https://sputniknews.com/20211107/bomb-threat-alerts-issued-at-cornell-columbia-universities-triggering-evacuations-1090550829.html

Bomb Threat Alerts Issued at Cornell, Columbia, Brown Universities, Triggering Evacuations

Similar alerts were issued for the colleges, while there is no confirmed information whether there is a real threat or it is someone’s nasty joke, since just... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International

Students on the campus of Cornell University were forced to evacuate buildings on Sunday afternoon following reports of a bomb threat, the university has confirmed.Bomb squad units were spotted arriving at the scene.Simultaneously, another bomb threat alert was reported at Columbia University, triggering the evacuation of two buildings on the campus.“We’ve only been notified by a text,” Columbia spokeswoman Caroline Adelman told The New York Post. “It mentions two buildings that are being evacuated and warns people to stay away.”Another alert was reported at Brown University.So far, there have been no reports of injuries.

