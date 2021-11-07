Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
At Least Three Dead in Twin Blast in Eastern Afghanistan, Source Claims
12:02 GMT 07.11.2021 (Updated: 12:06 GMT 07.11.2021)
© STRTaliban members inspect near the site of a blast in Jalalabad on September 18, 2021.
© STR
KABUL (Sputnik) - At least three people were killed and several others injured in two explosions in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan, on Sunday, medical sources said.
According to an eyewitness, the two explosions were then followed by a shooting. A source said that "three bodies were taken to the hospital following the explosions."
The victims are two police officers, Kabul News reported, citing local officials.
"Two explosions occurred in the second district of Jalalabad, the capital of the eastern province of Nangarhar, and, according to eyewitnesses, shots were fired after the explosions. According to officials, the bomber struck shortly after midday in front of a police station, killing two policemen and injuring three others."
د ننګرهار مرکز جلال اباد ښار دويېمې ناحيې مربوطاتو کې دوه غبرګې چاودنې شوي او عيني شاهدان وايي چې تر چاودنو وروسته د ډزو غږونه هم اورېدل شوي دي.— KABUL NEWS (@kabulnewstv) November 7, 2021
ویل کیږي، چې دغه چاودنې تلفات هم لري، خو تر اوسه امنیتي چارواکو په دې اړه څه نه دي ویلي. pic.twitter.com/8NHXrEcJIr
The Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) are yet to officially comment on the incident.