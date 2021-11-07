https://sputniknews.com/20211107/at-least-three-dead-in-twin-blast-in-eastern-afghanistan-source-claims-1090544661.html

At Least Three Dead in Twin Blast in Eastern Afghanistan, Source Claims

KABUL (Sputnik) - At least three people were killed and several others injured in two explosions in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province in eastern... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International

According to an eyewitness, the two explosions were then followed by a shooting. A source said that "three bodies were taken to the hospital following the explosions."The victims are two police officers, Kabul News reported, citing local officials. "Two explosions occurred in the second district of Jalalabad, the capital of the eastern province of Nangarhar, and, according to eyewitnesses, shots were fired after the explosions. According to officials, the bomber struck shortly after midday in front of a police station, killing two policemen and injuring three others."The Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) are yet to officially comment on the incident.

