Almost 20 People Dead in Mexico After Truck Rams Several Cars, Authorities Say

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Nearly 20 people were killed as a result of a major accident on a highway in Mexico, the country’s federal highway authority, CAPUFE... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-07T03:44+0000

2021-11-07T03:44+0000

2021-11-07T03:44+0000

mexico

crash

victims

injuries

truck

The accident occurred on Saturday afternoon, when a truck, which appeared to have suffered from a brake malfunction, crashed into cars waiting at a toll booth on the highway that connects Mexico City with the city of Puebla.Several vehicles caught on fire as a result of the accident.

mexico

2021

mexico, crash, victims, injuries, truck