International
https://sputniknews.com/20211107/afghanistans-jalalabad-prohibits-rickshaw-runners-to-carry-armed-passengers-1090544112.html
Afghanistan's Jalalabad Prohibits Rickshaw Runners to Carry Armed Passengers
Afghanistan's Jalalabad Prohibits Rickshaw Runners to Carry Armed Passengers
KABUL (Sputnik) - The authorities of the Nangarhar province in Afghanistan prohibited rickshaw pullers from giving rides to armed people in the provincial...
2021-11-07T11:09+0000
2021-11-07T11:09+0000
asia & pacific
afghanistan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088951334_0:0:2500:1407_1920x0_80_0_0_40b9e4b645d77a24b54226d3239811df.jpg
"Rickshaw runners will be forbidden from carrying armed people, and offenders will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," the governor's office said in a statement.The Taliban* were also ordered to desist from carrying guns in rickshaws. The governor called on citizens to inform security services on any armed people in rickshaws.The movement announced a new interim government in early September, almost a month after the Taliban entered Kabul causing the government to collapse. The US troops left Afghanistan on 31 August.
afghanistan
asia & pacific, afghanistan

Afghanistan's Jalalabad Prohibits Rickshaw Runners to Carry Armed Passengers

11:09 GMT 07.11.2021
© WANA NEWS AGENCYMembers of the Taliban Intelligence Special Forces guard the military airfield in Kabul
Members of the Taliban Intelligence Special Forces guard the military airfield in Kabul - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2021
© WANA NEWS AGENCY
KABUL (Sputnik) - The authorities of the Nangarhar province in Afghanistan prohibited rickshaw pullers from giving rides to armed people in the provincial capital of Jalalabad, the regional government said Sunday.
"Rickshaw runners will be forbidden from carrying armed people, and offenders will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," the governor's office said in a statement.
The Taliban* were also ordered to desist from carrying guns in rickshaws. The governor called on citizens to inform security services on any armed people in rickshaws.
The movement announced a new interim government in early September, almost a month after the Taliban entered Kabul causing the government to collapse. The US troops left Afghanistan on 31 August.
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
