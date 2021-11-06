https://sputniknews.com/20211106/worst-mayor-in-history-trump-blasts-nyc-democrats-eludes-answer-on-possible-return-to-the-city-1090533184.html
Trump, a native New Yorker, declared in 2019 that he had moved his permanent residence to Palm Beach, Florida. He claimed back then that he made the decision... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International
Former US President Donald Trump hinted at a possible return to New York City on Saturday, in light of Mayor Bill de Blasio's term expiring and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation amid the ongoing sexual harassment scandal. In an interview with Fox News, the former president noted that he may consider a return to his hometown.Trump was referring to Cuomo's forced resignation in August, which came after 11 women who worked for him accused the then-governor of sexual harassment. Cuomo has since been charged with a misdemeanor sex offense.According to Trump, what de Blasio "has done to New York is unthinkable."The Manhattan District Attorney's office and the state attorney general are investigating Trump's business dealings. In the case, which has already resulted in tax fraud accusations against Trump's corporation and its longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg, a new grand jury was seated last month.Trump stressed that in his opinion when he left the city for the Sunshine State one "could see the effects" of de Blasio's rule, as "he was having some effects already with crime and people on the streets and dirt."However, Trump also expressed hope that the city's new mayor Eric Adams, set to succeed the term-limited de Blasio, is going to "do good" for NYC.But when asked if he planned to return to the city, Trump said that he did not know at the moment. At the time he left his hometown as a permanent residence in 2019, the then-president emphasized that although he "cherished" New York and its residents, he was paying "millions" in taxes in the city and only "few have been treated worse" by the authorities than him.
'Worst Mayor in History': Trump Blasts NYC Democrats, Eludes Answer on Possible Return to the City
Trump, a native New Yorker, declared in 2019 that he had moved his permanent residence to Palm Beach, Florida. He claimed back then that he made the decision because of how lawmakers in NYC and the state had treated him.
Former US President Donald Trump hinted at a possible return to New York City on Saturday, in light of Mayor Bill de Blasio's term expiring and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation amid the ongoing sexual harassment scandal.
In an interview with
Fox News, the former president noted that he may consider a return to his hometown.
"So, it was shocking what happened to Cuomo," Trump said. "He was a strong governor—strong meaning he had pretty good control. That was a shocking event."
Trump was referring to Cuomo's forced resignation in August, which came after 11 women who worked for him accused the then-governor of sexual harassment. Cuomo has since been charged with a misdemeanor sex offense.
"And de Blasio goes down as probably the worst mayor in the history of our country, and that’s saying something because we have some really bad mayors right now," Trump noted. "But he goes down as the worst mayor in the history of our country."
According to Trump, what de Blasio "has done to
New York is unthinkable."
The Manhattan District Attorney's office and the state attorney general are investigating Trump's business dealings. In the case, which has already resulted in tax fraud accusations against Trump's corporation and its longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg, a new grand jury was seated last month.
"I have so many people coming up to me saying they moved to Florida, Texas, Tennessee, from New York—to North Carolina, South Carolina," he said. "He has been a horrible representative of this country and a horrible representative of New York."
Trump stressed that in his opinion when he left the city for the Sunshine State one "could see the effects" of de Blasio's rule, as "he was having some effects already with crime and people on the streets and dirt."
"When I left, I considered it a great city. He has destroyed the city," Trump added.
However, Trump also expressed hope that the city's new mayor Eric Adams, set to succeed the term-limited de Blasio, is going to "do good" for NYC.
But when asked if he planned to return to the city, Trump said that he did not know at the moment.
"Look, I have a good relationship with New York. I love New York, it's a great place," Trump noted instead.
At the time he left his hometown as a permanent residence in 2019, the then-president emphasized that although he "cherished" New York and its residents, he was paying "millions" in taxes in the city and only "few have been treated
worse" by the authorities than him.