'Worst Mayor in History': Trump Blasts NYC Democrats, Eludes Answer on Possible Return to the City

Trump, a native New Yorker, declared in 2019 that he had moved his permanent residence to Palm Beach, Florida.

Former US President Donald Trump hinted at a possible return to New York City on Saturday, in light of Mayor Bill de Blasio's term expiring and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation amid the ongoing sexual harassment scandal. In an interview with Fox News, the former president noted that he may consider a return to his hometown.Trump was referring to Cuomo's forced resignation in August, which came after 11 women who worked for him accused the then-governor of sexual harassment. Cuomo has since been charged with a misdemeanor sex offense.According to Trump, what de Blasio "has done to New York is unthinkable."The Manhattan District Attorney's office and the state attorney general are investigating Trump's business dealings. In the case, which has already resulted in tax fraud accusations against Trump's corporation and its longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg, a new grand jury was seated last month.Trump stressed that in his opinion when he left the city for the Sunshine State one "could see the effects" of de Blasio's rule, as "he was having some effects already with crime and people on the streets and dirt."However, Trump also expressed hope that the city's new mayor Eric Adams, set to succeed the term-limited de Blasio, is going to "do good" for NYC.But when asked if he planned to return to the city, Trump said that he did not know at the moment. At the time he left his hometown as a permanent residence in 2019, the then-president emphasized that although he "cherished" New York and its residents, he was paying "millions" in taxes in the city and only "few have been treated worse" by the authorities than him.

