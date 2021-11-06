Registration was successful!
'Where's His Mask?' Netizens React to Video of Senate Majority Leader Schumer Dancing in Puerto Rico
'Where's His Mask?' Netizens React to Video of Senate Majority Leader Schumer Dancing in Puerto Rico
The Puerto Rican authorities have ordered people to wear masks at both indoor and outdoor events with more than 50 people, regardless of an individual's... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-06T16:24+0000
2021-11-06T16:21+0000
puerto rico
us senate
chuck schumer
news
dancing
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/06/1090528417_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_00dfc82a33741abdf989f6043c643dc6.jpg
Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer was seen dancing maskless during an event in Puerto Rico on Friday – he had travelled there where he had travelled for the annual SOMOS Puerto Rico Conference."Schumer is feeling the music at Somos," New York Times reporter Emma Fitzsimmons tweeted on Friday alongside a video of the senator dancing.The SOMOS conference aims to boost Latino representation in the state's government. According to information on the event's website, "masks are required in all indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status," including for children aged 2-11.The video of Schumer dancing without a mask has provoked a flurry of comments on Twitter.
'Where's His Mask?' Netizens React to Video of Senate Majority Leader Schumer Dancing in Puerto Rico

16:24 GMT 06.11.2021
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks during a press availability following the democratic caucus luncheon at the United States Capitol on November 2, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Sofia Chegodaeva
The Puerto Rican authorities have ordered people to wear masks at both indoor and outdoor events with more than 50 people, regardless of an individual's vaccination status.
Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer was seen dancing maskless during an event in Puerto Rico on Friday – he had travelled there where he had travelled for the annual SOMOS Puerto Rico Conference.
"Schumer is feeling the music at Somos," New York Times reporter Emma Fitzsimmons tweeted on Friday alongside a video of the senator dancing.
The SOMOS conference aims to boost Latino representation in the state's government. According to information on the event's website, "masks are required in all indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status," including for children aged 2-11.
The video of Schumer dancing without a mask has provoked a flurry of comments on Twitter.
