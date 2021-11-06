'Where's His Mask?' Netizens React to Video of Senate Majority Leader Schumer Dancing in Puerto Rico
The Puerto Rican authorities have ordered people to wear masks at both indoor and outdoor events with more than 50 people, regardless of an individual's vaccination status.
Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer was seen dancing maskless during an event in Puerto Rico on Friday – he had travelled there where he had travelled for the annual SOMOS Puerto Rico Conference.
"Schumer is feeling the music at Somos," New York Times reporter Emma Fitzsimmons tweeted on Friday alongside a video of the senator dancing.
Schumer is feeling the music at Somos 🌴 pic.twitter.com/voQZ7KgsMb— Emma G. Fitzsimmons (@emmagf) November 6, 2021
The SOMOS conference aims to boost Latino representation in the state's government. According to information on the event's website, "masks are required in all indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status," including for children aged 2-11.
The video of Schumer dancing without a mask has provoked a flurry of comments on Twitter.
Where’s his mask?— Nelson (@nmg527) November 6, 2021
No recess or dancing allowed until you pass the #BuildBackBetterAct…— Kindler (@progressive_va) November 6, 2021
Puerto Rico currently mandates masking in this situation. All those people are breaking the law. https://t.co/eA7pClSkpW— midnucas #FueraLUMA 🇵🇷 (@midnucas) November 6, 2021