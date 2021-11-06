WATCH Curtis Sliwa Hit by Taxi in New York Days Before Mayoral Election

A video has emerged showing the moment the now-former New York mayor hopeful, Curtis Sliwa, was hit by a cab four days before the mayoral election.As seen in the footage, Sliwa bounced off the hood of the taxi and onto the pavement.Following the accident, Sliwa appeared on WABC radio for an interview and only later went to a hospital. The event reminded some of the attempted assassination of Theodore Roosevelt during his 1912 presidential campaign, where the former president was shot in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The bullet was blocked by an eyeglasses case and a book on progressivism when it struck Roosevelt's pocket, and he went on to deliver a 90-minute speech before seeking medical attention. Like Roosevelt, Sliwa was nevertheless defeated by the Democratic candidate.The incident occurred on 29 October near Rockefeller Center in New York.Curtis Sliwa is an American activist and radio talk show host who was the Republican nominee for the 2021 New York City mayoral election. On 2 November 2021, he lost the election to Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.
Former Republican nominee for the 2021 New York City mayoral election Curtis Sliwa broke his arm after getting hit by a taxi.
A video has emerged showing the moment the now-former New York mayor hopeful, Curtis Sliwa, was hit by a cab four days before the mayoral election.
As seen in the footage, Sliwa bounced off the hood of the taxi and onto the pavement.
Following the accident, Sliwa appeared on WABC radio for an interview and only later went to a hospital. The event reminded some of the attempted assassination of Theodore Roosevelt during his 1912 presidential campaign, where the former president was shot in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The bullet was blocked by an eyeglasses case and a book on progressivism when it struck Roosevelt's pocket, and he went on to deliver a 90-minute speech before seeking medical attention. Like Roosevelt, Sliwa was nevertheless defeated by the Democratic candidate.
“I flew in the air about 6 feet, scurried up and started running in order to get here in time,” the Guardian Angels founder explained. “I just want to relieve that cab driver because I’m sure that cab driver thought that he had killed me. … I was trying to beat the light and get to the other side before the changeover,” he commented on the incident during the interview.
The incident occurred on 29 October near Rockefeller Center in New York.
Curtis Sliwa is an American activist and radio talk show host who was the Republican nominee for the 2021 New York City mayoral election. On 2 November 2021, he lost the election to Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.