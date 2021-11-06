https://sputniknews.com/20211106/watch-curtis-sliwa-hit-by-taxi-in-new-york-days-before-mayoral-election-1090519055.html

WATCH Curtis Sliwa Hit by Taxi in New York Days Before Mayoral Election

Former Republican nominee for the 2021 New York City mayoral election Curtis Sliwa broke his arm after getting hit by a taxi. 06.11.2021, Sputnik International

A video has emerged showing the moment the now-former New York mayor hopeful, Curtis Sliwa, was hit by a cab four days before the mayoral election.As seen in the footage, Sliwa bounced off the hood of the taxi and onto the pavement.Following the accident, Sliwa appeared on WABC radio for an interview and only later went to a hospital. The event reminded some of the attempted assassination of Theodore Roosevelt during his 1912 presidential campaign, where the former president was shot in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The bullet was blocked by an eyeglasses case and a book on progressivism when it struck Roosevelt's pocket, and he went on to deliver a 90-minute speech before seeking medical attention. Like Roosevelt, Sliwa was nevertheless defeated by the Democratic candidate.The incident occurred on 29 October near Rockefeller Center in New York.Curtis Sliwa is an American activist and radio talk show host who was the Republican nominee for the 2021 New York City mayoral election. On 2 November 2021, he lost the election to Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

