Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211106/watch-curtis-sliwa-hit-by-taxi-in-new-york-days-before-mayoral-election-1090519055.html
WATCH Curtis Sliwa Hit by Taxi in New York Days Before Mayoral Election
WATCH Curtis Sliwa Hit by Taxi in New York Days Before Mayoral Election
Former Republican nominee for the 2021 New York City mayoral election Curtis Sliwa broke his arm after getting hit by a taxi. 06.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-06T07:19+0000
2021-11-06T07:19+0000
us
mayor
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090285154_0:0:3501:1969_1920x0_80_0_0_6b57a01261dae84fdfb34802f6570cb8.jpg
A video has emerged showing the moment the now-former New York mayor hopeful, Curtis Sliwa, was hit by a cab four days before the mayoral election.As seen in the footage, Sliwa bounced off the hood of the taxi and onto the pavement.Following the accident, Sliwa appeared on WABC radio for an interview and only later went to a hospital. The event reminded some of the attempted assassination of Theodore Roosevelt during his 1912 presidential campaign, where the former president was shot in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The bullet was blocked by an eyeglasses case and a book on progressivism when it struck Roosevelt's pocket, and he went on to deliver a 90-minute speech before seeking medical attention. Like Roosevelt, Sliwa was nevertheless defeated by the Democratic candidate.The incident occurred on 29 October near Rockefeller Center in New York.Curtis Sliwa is an American activist and radio talk show host who was the Republican nominee for the 2021 New York City mayoral election. On 2 November 2021, he lost the election to Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090285154_0:0:2625:1969_1920x0_80_0_0_cda94c905d1e430158ee4fafba11a4d0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, mayor

WATCH Curtis Sliwa Hit by Taxi in New York Days Before Mayoral Election

07:19 GMT 06.11.2021
© REUTERS / EDUARDO MUNOZNew York City Mayoral debate at the ABC 7 studios in New York
New York City Mayoral debate at the ABC 7 studios in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2021
© REUTERS / EDUARDO MUNOZ
Subscribe
Former Republican nominee for the 2021 New York City mayoral election Curtis Sliwa broke his arm after getting hit by a taxi.
A video has emerged showing the moment the now-former New York mayor hopeful, Curtis Sliwa, was hit by a cab four days before the mayoral election.
As seen in the footage, Sliwa bounced off the hood of the taxi and onto the pavement.
Following the accident, Sliwa appeared on WABC radio for an interview and only later went to a hospital. The event reminded some of the attempted assassination of Theodore Roosevelt during his 1912 presidential campaign, where the former president was shot in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The bullet was blocked by an eyeglasses case and a book on progressivism when it struck Roosevelt's pocket, and he went on to deliver a 90-minute speech before seeking medical attention. Like Roosevelt, Sliwa was nevertheless defeated by the Democratic candidate.

“I flew in the air about 6 feet, scurried up and started running in order to get here in time,” the Guardian Angels founder explained. “I just want to relieve that cab driver because I’m sure that cab driver thought that he had killed me. … I was trying to beat the light and get to the other side before the changeover,” he commented on the incident during the interview.

The incident occurred on 29 October near Rockefeller Center in New York.
Curtis Sliwa is an American activist and radio talk show host who was the Republican nominee for the 2021 New York City mayoral election. On 2 November 2021, he lost the election to Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:37 GMTRIP Marilia Mendonca: Fans Offer Condolences After Latin Grammy-Winning Singer Dies In Plane Crash
07:24 GMT'Winners Are Never Determined': US Commandos Rebuff Report UK Royal Marines 'Dominated' in War Drill
07:19 GMTWATCH Curtis Sliwa Hit by Taxi in New York Days Before Mayoral Election
06:48 GMTChris Pratt ‘Depressed’ Amid Reaction to His Instagram Post Praising His Wife and 'Healthy' Daughter
06:00 GMTAt Least Eight Dead at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Texas - GRAPHIC VIDEO
05:39 GMTBoJo Facing Looming Standards Watchdog Probe Into Luxury Holiday at Getaway Funded by Tory Donor
05:36 GMTAnalyst: As Steele Dossier Source Charged With Lying, All Roads Lead to Hillary Clinton Campaign
05:29 GMTRussian Embassy Says Normalizing Relations Possible Only After US Returns Diplomatic Property
05:18 GMTLockheed Martin Wins $10.8Bln Sustainment Contract to Keep F-22 Fleet Flying, Pentagon Says
05:14 GMTEx-Justice Dept. Official Refuses to Comply With House Panel Probing Capitol Riot - Letter
05:09 GMTPressure Mounts on DC Mayor to Improve Prison Conditions in Wake of US Marshals Inspection
05:02 GMTLondon Police Say Detained 12 Participants of Million Mask March, 8 Officers Left Injured
04:59 GMTUS Reportedly Launching Task Force to Oversee Exit of Americans From Ethiopia
04:56 GMTKamala Harris to Convene First US National Space Council Meeting on 1 December
04:48 GMTAstronauts Returning From ISS Will Use Diapers Due to SpaceX Toilet Problem
03:58 GMTNo Laughing Matter: Hyenas at Denver Zoo Test Positive for COVID-19
03:42 GMTNew York Sheriff’s ‘Potentially Defective’ Complaint Pushes Cuomo Arraignment to Early January
03:36 GMTJames O'Keefe Speaks Out After FBI Searches Homes of Former, Current Project Veritas Employees
03:20 GMTRussian Embassy to US Says Perplexed by Washington's Concern Over Russian Troops' Movement
02:51 GMTUS House Passes $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill After Democrats End Deadlock, Measure Heads to Biden