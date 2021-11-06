Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211106/videos-heavy-police-presence-reported-at-california-mall-placed-on-lockdown-1090515115.html
Videos: Heavy Police Presence Reported at California Mall Placed on Lockdown
Videos: Heavy Police Presence Reported at California Mall Placed on Lockdown
A massive police presence has emerged on the Great Mall shopping center in Milpitas, California, where authorities are conducting evacuations after a shooting... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-06T02:13+0000
2021-11-06T02:31+0000
california
police
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105034/36/1050343647_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1b3b4341dd4eb2d756f9e70e395f128f.jpg
A release from the Milpitas Police reveals that officers had been called to the scene after reports of an individual brandishing a knife, which was subsequently followed by another report of a shooting taking place inside a Burlington Coat Factory."At this time we have not located nor have any reported victims related to the initial call regarding the knife or shooting," the statement added.Video shared across social media has captured dozens of police vehicles surrounding the shopping center.Local news station CBS San Francisco reported that San Jose police and officials with the California Highway Patrol are involved in the ongoing situation, with one reporter detailing that some officers were spotted with semi-automatic firearms.Local authorities earlier indicated that light trail service has been temporarily suspended for the duration of the ongoing investigation.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Gaby Arancibia
Gaby Arancibia
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105034/36/1050343647_0:0:1708:1281_1920x0_80_0_0_10e5ad131c690a0894a58d930f4e25c7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
california, police

Videos: Heavy Police Presence Reported at California Mall Placed on Lockdown

02:13 GMT 06.11.2021 (Updated: 02:31 GMT 06.11.2021)
© Photo : PixabayPolice light
Police light - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2021
© Photo : Pixabay
Subscribe
Gaby Arancibia
All materialsWrite to the author
A massive police presence has emerged on the Great Mall shopping center in Milpitas, California, where authorities are conducting evacuations after a shooting was reported inside one of the stores.
A release from the Milpitas Police reveals that officers had been called to the scene after reports of an individual brandishing a knife, which was subsequently followed by another report of a shooting taking place inside a Burlington Coat Factory.

"Officers have checked the business and there is no indication a shooting occurred inside," reads the release. "Due to conflicting information, we are in the process of checking the entire mall out of an abundance of caution."

"At this time we have not located nor have any reported victims related to the initial call regarding the knife or shooting," the statement added.
Video shared across social media has captured dozens of police vehicles surrounding the shopping center.
Local news station CBS San Francisco reported that San Jose police and officials with the California Highway Patrol are involved in the ongoing situation, with one reporter detailing that some officers were spotted with semi-automatic firearms.
Local authorities earlier indicated that light trail service has been temporarily suspended for the duration of the ongoing investigation.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:13 GMTVideos: Heavy Police Presence Reported at California Mall Placed on Lockdown
02:00 GMT'It's Power And Politics': Kanye West Slams MeToo Movement Over 'Mob Mentality'
01:06 GMT'It Was Meant to Be': FC Barcelona Confirms Xavi as New Head Coach
01:01 GMTCIA Chief Was Reportedly Dispatched to Russia to Warn Against Alleged Troop Build-Up Near Ukraine
01:01 GMTTwo-Month-Old Baby Handed to US Soldiers in Chaos of Afghanistan Airlift Nowhere to be Found
00:40 GMTNYC Reaches Deal With Nine Public Sector Unions for Exemptions on Vaccine Mandate
YesterdayManchester Derby Questionaire: Five Questions Ahead of Manchester City v Manchester United
YesterdayAGs in 11 US States File Lawsuit Over Biden’s Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Workplaces
YesterdayTwo Iowa Teens Charged With Murdering High School Spanish Teacher
YesterdayChina Opens First Clinic to Support Transgender Youth in Shanghai
YesterdayTeen Dies, 70 People Injured in Clashes Between Palestinians, Israeli Soldiers
YesterdayVaccine Can Protect Pregnant Women From COVID-19 Damage to Placenta, Fetus – Swiss Experts
YesterdayTeenage Son of Glenn Youngkin Attempted to Illegally Vote Twice in Virginia Election
YesterdayUS Military Aims to Build World’s Most Powerful High-Energy Laser Weapon
YesterdayUS Added 531,000 Jobs in October as American Economy Regains Momentum
YesterdayUS to 'Maintain Presence in Nicaragua After Election', Support for Anti-FSLN Groups, Official Says
YesterdayNorth Korea Allegedly Not Using Its Full Capacity in Nuke Manufacturing
YesterdayWATCH LIVE: 'Million Mask March' Takes Place in London
YesterdayVideos: Several Yale Buildings Evacuated Over Reported Bomb Threat
YesterdaySally Rooney Books Pulled From Biggest Israeli Bookstores After Hebrew Translation Boycott