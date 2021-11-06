https://sputniknews.com/20211106/videos-heavy-police-presence-reported-at-california-mall-placed-on-lockdown-1090515115.html

Videos: Heavy Police Presence Reported at California Mall Placed on Lockdown

Videos: Heavy Police Presence Reported at California Mall Placed on Lockdown

A massive police presence has emerged on the Great Mall shopping center in Milpitas, California, where authorities are conducting evacuations after a shooting... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-06T02:13+0000

2021-11-06T02:13+0000

2021-11-06T02:31+0000

california

police

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105034/36/1050343647_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1b3b4341dd4eb2d756f9e70e395f128f.jpg

A release from the Milpitas Police reveals that officers had been called to the scene after reports of an individual brandishing a knife, which was subsequently followed by another report of a shooting taking place inside a Burlington Coat Factory."At this time we have not located nor have any reported victims related to the initial call regarding the knife or shooting," the statement added.Video shared across social media has captured dozens of police vehicles surrounding the shopping center.Local news station CBS San Francisco reported that San Jose police and officials with the California Highway Patrol are involved in the ongoing situation, with one reporter detailing that some officers were spotted with semi-automatic firearms.Local authorities earlier indicated that light trail service has been temporarily suspended for the duration of the ongoing investigation.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Gaby Arancibia

Gaby Arancibia

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Gaby Arancibia

california, police