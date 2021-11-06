Videos: Heavy Police Presence Reported at California Mall Placed on Lockdown
02:13 GMT 06.11.2021 (Updated: 02:31 GMT 06.11.2021)
A massive police presence has emerged on the Great Mall shopping center in Milpitas, California, where authorities are conducting evacuations after a shooting was reported inside one of the stores.
A release from the Milpitas Police reveals that officers had been called to the scene after reports of an individual brandishing a knife, which was subsequently followed by another report of a shooting taking place inside a Burlington Coat Factory.
"Officers have checked the business and there is no indication a shooting occurred inside," reads the release. "Due to conflicting information, we are in the process of checking the entire mall out of an abundance of caution."
"At this time we have not located nor have any reported victims related to the initial call regarding the knife or shooting," the statement added.
Video shared across social media has captured dozens of police vehicles surrounding the shopping center.
Extremely heavy police presence outside the Great Mall in Milpitas. The mall is currently on lockdown. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/xXvggNitBH— Tim Johns (@tim_johns_) November 6, 2021
Local news station CBS San Francisco reported that San Jose police and officials with the California Highway Patrol are involved in the ongoing situation, with one reporter detailing that some officers were spotted with semi-automatic firearms.
#Breaking: The Great Mall in Milpitas is locked down.— scott budman (@scottbudman) November 6, 2021
Lots of police activity, people have been told to leave the stores. pic.twitter.com/3988QJC9bu
Evacuations continue out of entrance three at the Great Mall in Milpitas following reports of an active shooter. pic.twitter.com/pnI3BFahPK— Keith Menconi (@KeithMenconi) November 6, 2021
Local authorities earlier indicated that light trail service has been temporarily suspended for the duration of the ongoing investigation.