Veteran Soviet Journalist Leonid Sigan Dies Aged 98

Veteran Soviet Journalist Leonid Sigan Dies Aged 98

He had trained many international journalists who made successful careers both in Russia and abroad.

Veteran Soviet and Russian journalist and political analyst, Leonid Sigan, has died at the age of 98.A legend of Soviet and Russian radio broadcasting, Sigan specialised in Soviet-Polish relations for 70 years. He began his career in 1945 as a presenter at Moscow Radio, which was later renamed 'The Voice of Russia' and subsequently became part of the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency. Sigan also worked as a correspondent, as an international journalist and as a political analyst before he started leading the Polish department of the agency.Sigan covered the most pressing political issues. His fields of interest were NATO's eastward expansion, increasing xenophobic sentiments in Poland, Polish-Ukrainian relations, the Smolensk plane crash, as well as historical topics: the Katyn tragedy, the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, and the massacre of Poles in Volhynia.

Sofia Chegodaeva

