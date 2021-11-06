Registration was successful!
BREAKING NEWS: Multiple Deaths Reported at Travis Scott's Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Texas
US Reportedly Launching Task Force to Oversee Exit of Americans From Ethiopia
US Reportedly Launching Task Force to Oversee Exit of Americans From Ethiopia
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The State Department has launched a new task force to oversee the departure of US citizens and embassy staff from Ethiopia amid rising... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International
ethiopia
us
Creating the the task force comes immediately after the State Department issued a warning earlier on Friday informing Americans in Ethiopia to leave the country as soon as possible due to the unstable security environment.The task force will help coordinate the voluntary departure of non-emergency government workers and help facilitate commercial flights out of the country for US citizens wishing to leave Ethiopia, the report said.The step is precautionary as officials have not seen a rush of US citizens wanting to immediately depart, the report added.Nine Ethiopian rebel groups announced on Friday that they had formed an alliance to change the government and establish a transitional body. The alliance, dubbed the United Front of Ethiopian Federalist Forces, comes as Ethiopia was put under a six-month state of emergency as the rebel forces advance toward the capital of Addis Ababa.The UN Security Council held a special meeting on Ethiopia on Friday, following which a statement was issued expressing concern about the escalation of fighting in northern Ethiopia and calling on all sides to negotiate a lasting ceasefire.
Oh god, make sure it's not the clowns that oversaw the retreat from Kabul.
ethiopia
ethiopia, us

US Reportedly Launching Task Force to Oversee Exit of Americans From Ethiopia

04:59 GMT 06.11.2021
© AP Photo / Mulugeta AyeneThousands of protestors from the capital and those displaced by ethnic-based violence over the weekend in Burayu, demonstrate to demand justice from the government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Monday, Sept. 17, 2018.
Thousands of protestors from the capital and those displaced by ethnic-based violence over the weekend in Burayu, demonstrate to demand justice from the government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2021
© AP Photo / Mulugeta Ayene
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The State Department has launched a new task force to oversee the departure of US citizens and embassy staff from Ethiopia amid rising instability in the country, Foreign Policy reported citing officials familiar with the matter.
Creating the the task force comes immediately after the State Department issued a warning earlier on Friday informing Americans in Ethiopia to leave the country as soon as possible due to the unstable security environment.
The task force will help coordinate the voluntary departure of non-emergency government workers and help facilitate commercial flights out of the country for US citizens wishing to leave Ethiopia, the report said.
The step is precautionary as officials have not seen a rush of US citizens wanting to immediately depart, the report added.
People walk through the Megenagna neighbourhood bus station in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 3 November 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2021
US Authorises Exit of American Staff From Ethiopia Amid Escalating Conflict
4 November, 08:30 GMT
Nine Ethiopian rebel groups announced on Friday that they had formed an alliance to change the government and establish a transitional body. The alliance, dubbed the United Front of Ethiopian Federalist Forces, comes as Ethiopia was put under a six-month state of emergency as the rebel forces advance toward the capital of Addis Ababa.
The UN Security Council held a special meeting on Ethiopia on Friday, following which a statement was issued expressing concern about the escalation of fighting in northern Ethiopia and calling on all sides to negotiate a lasting ceasefire.
Popular comments
Oh god, make sure it's not the clowns that oversaw the retreat from Kabul.
TruePatriot
6 November, 08:04 GMT
