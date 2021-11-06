https://sputniknews.com/20211106/us-reportedly-launching-task-force-to-oversee-exit-of-americans-from-ethiopia-1090516758.html

US Reportedly Launching Task Force to Oversee Exit of Americans From Ethiopia

US Reportedly Launching Task Force to Oversee Exit of Americans From Ethiopia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The State Department has launched a new task force to oversee the departure of US citizens and embassy staff from Ethiopia amid rising... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-06T04:59+0000

2021-11-06T04:59+0000

2021-11-06T04:59+0000

ethiopia

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107721/61/1077216165_0:142:3137:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_d826d54344b9c188a4236d709b1ae072.jpg

Creating the the task force comes immediately after the State Department issued a warning earlier on Friday informing Americans in Ethiopia to leave the country as soon as possible due to the unstable security environment.The task force will help coordinate the voluntary departure of non-emergency government workers and help facilitate commercial flights out of the country for US citizens wishing to leave Ethiopia, the report said.The step is precautionary as officials have not seen a rush of US citizens wanting to immediately depart, the report added.Nine Ethiopian rebel groups announced on Friday that they had formed an alliance to change the government and establish a transitional body. The alliance, dubbed the United Front of Ethiopian Federalist Forces, comes as Ethiopia was put under a six-month state of emergency as the rebel forces advance toward the capital of Addis Ababa.The UN Security Council held a special meeting on Ethiopia on Friday, following which a statement was issued expressing concern about the escalation of fighting in northern Ethiopia and calling on all sides to negotiate a lasting ceasefire.

https://sputniknews.com/20211104/us-authorises-exit-of-us-staff-from-ethiopia-amid-escalating-conflict-1090468276.html

TruePatriot Oh god, make sure it's not the clowns that oversaw the retreat from Kabul. 1

1

ethiopia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ethiopia, us