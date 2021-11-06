Registration was successful!
US House Appears to Gain Backing for Infrastructure, BBB Rule After Progressives Teeter
Evan Craighead
US President Joe Biden's $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill was passed by the Senate in August, but has been stalled in the House as moderates and progressives in the Democratic party have been unable to see eye-to-eye on measures raised in the legislation and its accompanying $1.85 trillion social spending package.
The passage of the Biden administration's $1 trillion infrastructure bill and rule to forward the hefty social spending package has gained new breath after progressives agreed to move ahead with a late Friday vote.
Democrats had initially appeared to suggest that the vote for both measures were in the bag; however, hours into debate, it quickly became known that not all lawmakers were in favor of the infrastructure bill or roadmap to pass Biden's "Build Back Better" initiative.
Among the no's reported in the chamber were Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Illhan Omar (D-MN) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).
The infrastructure bill, which, in part, designates federal funding for the construction and modernization of the US-based roads, bridges and dams; the expansion of high-speed internet access to rural areas; the clean-up of areas contaminated by toxic waste; and the investment in nuclear energy and new technologies, like carbon capture.
The accompanying $1.85 trillion climate, tax, and social policy bill remains in limbo for Democratic leadership. The legislation was notably slimmed down from its initial $3.5 trillion price tag following criticism from centrist Democrats like Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Krysten Sinema (D-AZ).
Though the plan is geared toward protecting the Earth against global warming and boosting social and educational programs in the US, the revision abandoned efforts to lower prescription drug costs and nixed measures related to free community college programs.
Although paid family and medical leave measures were also removed in the trimming of the package, it was added back to the proposed legislation earlier this week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) noted that the move came "at the urging of many members of the caucus."

Biden, Pelosi Grapple With Disunity Among House Democrats

Early Friday afternoon, the House Speaker and her No. 2, Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-NY), spoke to reporters and divulged that they hope to pass the $1.85 trillion social spending package by November 25 (Thanksgiving in the US).
Pelosi noted that Democratic leadership initially hoped to consider both bills, as urged by President Biden hours earlier, when he called on lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to put their differences aside and pass both bills during their voting session.

"'I'm asking every Member of the House of Representatives to vote yes on both of these bills right now," the US president said.

"Let's show the world America's democracy can deliver," Biden added.
However, even progressive Democrats appeared to not be having it, as Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), Cori Bush (D-MO), and Jared Huffman (D-CA) all raised issues with the significant slimming down of the package.
On the other side of the aisle, lawmakers such as Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) viewed the idea of a quick vote as a rushed process that does little to help the reputation of the nation's congressional lawmakers.

"Pelosi is trying to bully members into voting for one of the most expensive pieces of legislation in the history of the House of Representatives without knowing how much it will cost Americans," the US congressman from Florida tweeted on Friday afternoon. "Our people deserve better."

Gimenez, other members of the GOP, and even some centrist Democrats have raised the issue that they cannot ensure the bill is fiscally responsible, as proposed legislation has yet to receive a score from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO). The estimate, although nonpartisan, could take weeks to complete.
Jayapal, leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC), signaled earlier in the day that progressive Democrats will support efforts to vote on the bills together, rather than break up the proposed legislation and lose leverage over moderate Democratic Senators opposing the $1.85 trillion reconciliation package.
"If our six colleagues still want to wait for a CBO score, we would agree to give them that time after which point we can vote on both bills together," the CPC Chair told reporters on Friday.
The House Speaker reportedly responded to criticism by offering progressive lawmakers at least two options, including one choice that would let the chamber first vote on the social spending package.
Ahead of the planned 9:30 p.m. vote Biden released a revised statement calling on all lawmakers to "vote for both the rule for consideration of the Build Back Better Act and final passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure bill tonight."
"I am confident that during the week of November 15, the House will pass the Build Back Better Act," he added, echoing Pelosi and Hoyer's comments.
