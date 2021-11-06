https://sputniknews.com/20211106/trump-says-maga-voters-helped-win-in-virginia-grades-biden-admin-an-f-1090532466.html

Trump Says MAGA Voters Helped Win in Virginia, Grades Biden Admin. an 'F'

Trump Says MAGA Voters Helped Win in Virginia, Grades Biden Admin. an 'F'

Democrat Terry McAuliffe lost to Republican Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia governor's race Tuesday night. 06.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-06T21:51+0000

2021-11-06T21:51+0000

2021-11-06T21:51+0000

donald trump

virginia

election

republicans

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089849485_0:0:3074:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_33a104a61e4c27ebabb05a8b36cbf5f6.jpg

Former President Donald Trump claims that Youngkin’s victory in Virginia’s gubernatorial election this week was in part due to Trump’s endorsement after Democrats put him “on the ballot” in Virginia.In an exclusive interview with Fox News, the former president said Democrats “played it wrong” after going after him in the elections and profusely using his name — “so much that they ended up losing.”“If you look at what happened in Virginia, it’s very interesting… One of the reasons [McAuliffe] lost is because he kept saying Trump, Trump, Trump. And the greatest base in the history of politics came out at a level that they never would have if he wasn’t so foolish — and I’m using a nice word — foolish,“ Trump said.Trump called McAuliffe a terrible candidate on the Democrat side, and boasted that Republican Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin was a “very good candidate.“According to Trump, Youngkin took the time to call him the morning after the election to thank him “because he understood the importance of what we did.““So, it helped him a lot with the nomination, and it helped him a lot with the win,“ Trump said, referring to his endorsement of Youngkin.In response to former President Barack Obama’s appearance on the campaign trail, Trump said Virginians “don’t have time to be wasting on these phony, trumped-up culture wars.““What happened in Virginia was quite unthinkable.“Trump also blasted the Biden administration again, revealing he genuinely wanted it to succeed for the sake of the United States, but he doesn’t think “there’s ever been a greater embarrassment as an administration, and we had everything ready to go.“

https://sputniknews.com/20211104/manchin-says-youngkins-unbelievable-virginia-race-win-proves-his-fears-over-reconciliation-bill-1090470519.html

virginia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

donald trump, virginia, election, republicans