Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Taliban Discusses Afghanistan's Development With Aga Khan Foundation
KABUL (Sputnik) - The Taliban, represented by the deputy prime minister of the Taliban-led Afghan government, Abdul Salam Hanafi, met with the envoy of the Aga...
Pesnani reported on the activities of the AKDN agencies aimed at developing the cultural, economic and social spheres in Afghanistan, and noted that over 140 cultural heritage sites have already been restored in the country with the foundation's assistance.The AKDN envoy stressed that the current priority should be the development of female education in Afghanistan.In his turn, Hanafi said that the Taliban-led Afghan government was ready to assist the foundation in its mission in the country. He also noted that joint activities should focus on the development of the health care and education systems in Afghanistan. The Taliban already began creating conditions for girls' education in Afghanistan, Hanafi added.The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in mid-August, causing the US-backed government to collapse. The group then set up a new all-male non-inclusive government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as the foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.The country is currently suffering from severe humanitarian and economic crises, exacerbated by the Taliban's decisions to impose sharia laws in the country, in particular, de facto banning women from education and work.The Taliban are yet to be recognized as the official Afghan government by the international community, though many counties maintain humanitarian and political contacts with the movement.*Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia)
Taliban Discusses Afghanistan's Development With Aga Khan Foundation

14:19 GMT 06.11.2021
KABUL (Sputnik) - The Taliban, represented by the deputy prime minister of the Taliban-led Afghan government, Abdul Salam Hanafi, met with the envoy of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), Akbar Pesnani, to discuss a comprehensive development strategy for the country, the movement's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Saturday.
Pesnani reported on the activities of the AKDN agencies aimed at developing the cultural, economic and social spheres in Afghanistan, and noted that over 140 cultural heritage sites have already been restored in the country with the foundation's assistance.
The AKDN envoy stressed that the current priority should be the development of female education in Afghanistan.
In his turn, Hanafi said that the Taliban-led Afghan government was ready to assist the foundation in its mission in the country. He also noted that joint activities should focus on the development of the health care and education systems in Afghanistan. The Taliban already began creating conditions for girls' education in Afghanistan, Hanafi added.
The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in mid-August, causing the US-backed government to collapse. The group then set up a new all-male non-inclusive government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as the foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.
The country is currently suffering from severe humanitarian and economic crises, exacerbated by the Taliban's decisions to impose sharia laws in the country, in particular, de facto banning women from education and work.
The Taliban are yet to be recognized as the official Afghan government by the international community, though many counties maintain humanitarian and political contacts with the movement.
*Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia)
