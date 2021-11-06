https://sputniknews.com/20211106/steele-dossier-contributor-arrested-for-lying-to-fbi-1090506585.html

Steele Dossier Contributor Arrested for Lying to FBI

Steele Dossier Contributor Arrested for Lying to FBI

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Europe's worsening energy woes, a key Russiagate source being arrested, and... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International

Guests:Peter Oliver - Correspondent for RT | EU's Self-Inflicted Energy CrisisJim Kavanagh - Socialist Writer | Dashenko Arrested in Latest Blow to Russiagate ConspiracyScott Ritter - Former U.N. Weapons Inspector | Pentagon Finds Drone Strike That Killed 7 Children 'Lawful'Wyatt Reed - Sputnik News Analyst | Incumbent Expected to Hold Power in NicaraguaIn the first hour, Peter Oliver joined the show to talk about the European energy crisis that has been increasingly worsened by ambitious climate agendas and possible solutions.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Jim Kavanagh for a discussion on the indictment of a Russian man for lying to the FBI in connection with the Steele dossier - the document that sparked the Russiagate conspiracy theory.In the third hour, Scott Ritter joined the conversation to talk about the ghastly aerial attack that killed predominantly women and children in Afghanistan. We were also joined by Wyatt Reed in Nicaragua to discuss elections taking place on Sunday.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

