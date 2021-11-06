Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211106/steele-dossier-contributor-arrested-for-lying-to-fbi-1090506585.html
Steele Dossier Contributor Arrested for Lying to FBI
Steele Dossier Contributor Arrested for Lying to FBI
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Europe's worsening energy woes, a key Russiagate source being arrested, and... 06.11.2021
2021-11-06T10:34+0000
2021-11-06T10:34+0000
nicaragua
europe
us
afghanistan
pentagon
fault lines
russiagate
john durham
radio
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/05/1090506555_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_7c6c2618f52417454766d68f9849a664.png
Steele Dossier Contributor Arrested for Lying to FBI
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Europe's worsening energy woes, a key Russiagate source being arrested, and the US drone strike that killed Afghani women and children.
Guests:Peter Oliver - Correspondent for RT | EU's Self-Inflicted Energy CrisisJim Kavanagh - Socialist Writer | Dashenko Arrested in Latest Blow to Russiagate ConspiracyScott Ritter - Former U.N. Weapons Inspector | Pentagon Finds Drone Strike That Killed 7 Children 'Lawful'Wyatt Reed - Sputnik News Analyst | Incumbent Expected to Hold Power in NicaraguaIn the first hour, Peter Oliver joined the show to talk about the European energy crisis that has been increasingly worsened by ambitious climate agendas and possible solutions.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Jim Kavanagh for a discussion on the indictment of a Russian man for lying to the FBI in connection with the Steele dossier - the document that sparked the Russiagate conspiracy theory.In the third hour, Scott Ritter joined the conversation to talk about the ghastly aerial attack that killed predominantly women and children in Afghanistan. We were also joined by Wyatt Reed in Nicaragua to discuss elections taking place on Sunday.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
nicaragua
afghanistan
nicaragua, europe, us, afghanistan, pentagon, fault lines, russiagate, john durham

Steele Dossier Contributor Arrested for Lying to FBI

10:34 GMT 06.11.2021
Steele Dossier Contributor Arrested for Lying to FBI
Shane Stranahan - Sputnik International
Shane Stranahan
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Europe's worsening energy woes, a key Russiagate source being arrested, and the US drone strike that killed Afghani women and children.
Guests:
Peter Oliver - Correspondent for RT | EU's Self-Inflicted Energy Crisis
Jim Kavanagh - Socialist Writer | Dashenko Arrested in Latest Blow to Russiagate Conspiracy
Scott Ritter - Former U.N. Weapons Inspector | Pentagon Finds Drone Strike That Killed 7 Children 'Lawful'
Wyatt Reed - Sputnik News Analyst | Incumbent Expected to Hold Power in Nicaragua
In the first hour, Peter Oliver joined the show to talk about the European energy crisis that has been increasingly worsened by ambitious climate agendas and possible solutions.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Jim Kavanagh for a discussion on the indictment of a Russian man for lying to the FBI in connection with the Steele dossier - the document that sparked the Russiagate conspiracy theory.
In the third hour, Scott Ritter joined the conversation to talk about the ghastly aerial attack that killed predominantly women and children in Afghanistan. We were also joined by Wyatt Reed in Nicaragua to discuss elections taking place on Sunday.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
