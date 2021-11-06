https://sputniknews.com/20211106/state-dept-urges-americans-to-leave-ethiopia-sanctions-on-nicaragua-and-biden-heads-to-delaware-1090512507.html

State Dept Urges Americans to Leave Ethiopia, Sanctions on Nicaragua, and Biden Heads to Delaware

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Chicago schools closing for ‘Vaccine... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International

State Dept Urges Americans to Leave Ethiopia, Sanctions on Nicaragua, and Biden Heads to Delaware On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Chicago schools closing for ‘Vaccine Awareness Day’, and climate activists surrounding Senator Joe Manchin in Washington D.C.

GUESTBob Schlehuber - Political Misfits Co-Host| Sexual Violence in Ethiopia, Refugee Camps in EtiopiaWyatt Reed - Digital Media Producer with Sputnik | Nicaguaran Elections, President Daniel Ortega, and The Political Opposition in NicaraguaIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Bob Schlehuber about his interviews in Ethiopia, America supporting the TPLF, and sanctions on Ethiopia. Bob talked about the lack of food and medicine for Ethiopian people, during this conflict. Bob spoke about the US State Department, which issued a warning for Americans to leave Ethiopia and how the Ethiopian people feel about America.Lee and John spoke with Wyatt Reed about his reporting from Nicaragua, elections in Nicaragua, and Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega. Wyatt discussed the history between America and Nicaragua. Wyatt spoke about the support President Ortega receives in Nicaragua and his expected Presidential win.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke about Peter Strzok, Iran, and Strobe Talbott. Lee and John talked about the FBI raid on Project Veritas and why the FBI raided their journalists. Lee and John talked about the corruption in Congress and how corporate journalism operates.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

