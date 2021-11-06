https://sputniknews.com/20211106/spain-reportedly-detains-12-people-that-escaped-moroccan-plane-in-mallorca-1090529936.html

Spain Reportedly Detains 12 People That Escaped Moroccan Plane in Mallorca

Spain Reportedly Detains 12 People That Escaped Moroccan Plane in Mallorca

MADRID (Sputnik) - Spanish authorities have detained 12 passengers that escaped from a plane of Moroccan airlines after an emergency landing at the airport in... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-06T18:54+0000

2021-11-06T18:54+0000

2021-11-06T18:52+0000

morocco

news

spain

plane

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/06/1090530020_0:22:1620:933_1920x0_80_0_0_ea438451b8d25035463d8c5597ef9921.jpg

The airport in Palma was temporarily closed earlier in the day after a group of passengers walked out on the landing strip, the media said.The incident happened after the Royal Air Maroc plane en route from Casablanca to Istanbul made an urgent landing at the airport for medical reasons as one of the passengers felt sick, the ABC newspaper said. While the plane crew was waiting for a medical team, several passengers reportedly left the plane. The doctors that came to the scene found that the passenger that claimed to be sick was actually healthy.A total of 24 passengers walked out of the plane, the RTVE broadcaster said. Among the 12 people detained was the passenger that caused the plane to land. The search continues for 12 more passengers who entered the country illegally, the news noted.The local authorities described the incident as "unprecedented," adding that it had never happened before in any Spanish airport, according to RTVE. There is no information yet on whether the incident was pre-planned. Among those who had left the plane was one Palestinian, while the rest were citizens of Morocco. None of the fugitives have applied for asylum.

morocco

spain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

morocco, news, spain, plane