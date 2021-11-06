https://sputniknews.com/20211106/sen-cruz-believes-gops-recent-gains-foreshadow-2022-election-open-prospects-for-2024-1090530930.html

Sen. Cruz Believes GOP's Recent Gains 'Foreshadow' 2022 Election, Open Prospects for 2024

Republicans are feeling increasingly confident after Glenn Youngkin's tight victory over former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe in Virginia, a state that Joe... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas expressed hopes of Republicans regaining control of the House and Senate in the 2022 midterm elections. And for that mission, the senator believes this Tuesday's elections are "enormously consequential."Cruz was speaking ahead of the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting in Las Vegas.Moreover, this week Republicans also reclaimed the posts of Virginia's lieutenant governor and attorney general, as well as a majority in the House of Delegates. interestingly, in deep-blue New Jersey, GOP gubernatorial challenger Jack Ciattarelli came close to unseating Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy, and the Republican Party made gains in the state assembly.Cruz reportedly predicted that the election of 2022 "is going to be a wave election." The senator suggested "It’s going to be an election like 2010," in which due to the strong pro-Republican sentiment across the US fuelled by the Tea Party movement, the GOP decisively reclaimed the House and made major gains in the Senate. Republicans need to gain just five seats in the 435-seat House to reclaim the majority they lost in the 2018 midterm elections. And the party needs only a one-seat net gain to reclaim the Senate majority it lost in January, when Democrats won both Senate runoff elections in Georgia.Also extremely optimistic about the party's prospects in the 2022 elections is Senator Rick Scott of Florida, who also spoke to the Republican Jewish Coalition on Friday.When asked if this week's victories make it easier to persuade GOP governors Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, Doug Ducey of Arizona, and Larry Hogan of Maryland to run for the Senate next year, Scott, the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said, "Absolutely."Meanwhile, according to Fox News, Cruz told the attendees of the meeting to encourage Sununu to run for Senate. The senator also speculated about the next presidential election, scheduled for 2024. Cruz finished second to former President Donald Trump in the tumultuous 2016 Republican primary and caucus struggle, but when asked if he plans to run again, he responded emphatically, "Absolutely not."

vot tak Why hasn't this israeli quisling been hanged for war crimes and treason 0

vot tak Not surprised to see kurevlev promoting this war criminal who is one the most outspoken likudite Russophobes on the planet. What I am surprised about is sputnik news material is written mostly by people from the same likudite/neocon anti-Russia pov. How did these anti-Russians get to dominate sputnik? 0

2

