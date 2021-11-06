https://sputniknews.com/20211106/russian-team-beats-switzerland-to-win-billie-jean-king-cup-1090530848.html

Russian Team Beats Switzerland to Win Billie Jean King Cup

Russian Team Beats Switzerland to Win Billie Jean King Cup

The tournament was known as the Fed Cup before renamed last year in honor of the former World No. 1, American tennis player Billie Jean King, who won 12 Grand... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International

The Russian women's tennis team won the Billie Jean King Cup, defeating the Swiss team in the final tournament, held in Prague on Saturday.The Russians won both single events with the total score 2-0, making the doubles having no longer a tournament value. In the first game of the day, Daria Kasatkina defeated Jill Teichmann by a score of 6:2, 6:4. The second match ended with 3:6, 6:3, 6:4 score as Lyudmila Samsonova beated Belinda Benchich.The Russian team, led by coaches Igor Andreev and Igor Kunitsyn, also included Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Veronika Kudermetova and Ekaterina Aleksandrova. The Russian women's tennis team has became five-time winners of the Cup, earning the title in 2004, 2005, 2007, 2008.Initially, the Billie Jean King Cup was supposed to be held in April 2020 in Hungary, but was postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

