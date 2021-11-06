https://sputniknews.com/20211106/russia-shares-chinas-aseans-concerns-about-aukus-foreign-ministry-says-1090520214.html

Russia Shares China’s, ASEAN’s Concerns About AUKUS, Foreign Ministry Says

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia shares the concerns expressed by China and the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) about the... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-06T07:50+0000

2021-11-06T07:50+0000

2021-11-06T07:50+0000

world

aukus

“We share the concerns expressed by China at the First Committee. In addition, quite serious concerns were raised by ASEAN countries because they see in this trilateral technical partnership a threat to regional security,” Belousov said. “For example, Indonesia and Malaysia said the implementation of this initiative could lead to the arms race in the region.”On 15 September, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, together with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden, declared the formation of the new AUKUS defence and security partnership to protect the countries’ shared interests in the Indo-Pacific region.The first initiative announced under the AUKUS defence pact was the creation of nuclear-powered submarine technology for the Royal Australian Navy, so the Australian government decided to abandon the $66 billion agreement with France's Naval Group company for the construction of diesel-electric submarines, prompting an angry reaction from France, with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian accusing Canberra of betraying the mutual trust between the countries.

